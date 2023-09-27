Login

Mercedes-Benz Unveils New MBUX-Based In-Car Payment Tech

New Mercedes Pay Plus service will allow users to make payments using fingerprint authentication via the car's MBUX system.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

27-Sep-23 01:04 PM IST

Story

Highlights

    Mercedes-Benz has introduced a new feature in Germany that allows customers to initiate digital payments via the MBUX system using fingerprint authentication. The company has tied up with Mastercard to offer the embedded payment service which for now will be useable across 3,600 service stations in the country for now. The tech uses a dedicated Mercedes Pay+ app to offer the service and uses the fingerprint sensor built into the MBUX system to authenticate payments.
     

    When a driver arrives at a connected service station and turns off the engine, the Mercedes me Fuel & Pay service will automatically activate on the MBUX infotainment system where the driver can then select the appropriate gas pump. Before refueling, the system calculates the maximum total amount based on the current fuel price and the tank's current fuel level.
     

    Upon refueling, the driver can view the amount of fuel added and the invoice amount on the MBUX display. Payment is automatically processed, allowing the driver to leave the gas station without visiting the checkout area. The invoice is subsequently sent to the customer via email.
     

    "With Mercedes pay+, we are making everyday life easier for our customers. From now on, they can pay their fuel bill directly from their car using their fingerprint – simply, securely, and conveniently," said Franz Reiner, Chairman of the Board of Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG.
     

    Customers with Mastercard and Visa credit or debit cards issued in Germany can utilise native in-car payments by registering their card in the Mercedes me user account and activating Mercedes pay+ via the MBUX infotainment system. The use of fingerprint payments from the car is expected to expand to other vehicle-related services and European markets in the near future.

