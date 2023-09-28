Mercedes-AMG Unveils New GLC 63 S and 43 Coupe
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
28-Sep-23 12:34 PM IST
Highlights
- Both these GLC coupe models feature new four-cylinder engines.
- Both models come equipped with AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension with adaptive damping, and the MBUX infotainment system with AMG-specific displays.
- The interior of the GLC Coupé features AMG seats, a performance steering wheel, other elements like pedals, floor mats, and illuminated door sills.
Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the new GLC 43 Coupe and GLC 63 S E Performance Coupé in global markets. The performance derivatives of the GLC Coupe follow the same formula as with the new C-class AMG with downsized engines and hybrid tech.
Also Read: Mercedes-AMG G63 ‘Grand Edition’ Launched In India; Priced at Rs 4 Crore
As with the new C 63, the new GLC 63 moves away from the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 in favour of a smaller 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that generates 469 bhp paired with a 201 bhp permanently excited synchronous electric motor. The combined power output totals 670 bhp and a 1,020 Nm of torque. The vehicle accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 275 kmph. It also features a nine-speed automatic transmission with a wet start-off clutch and 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive.
The GLC 43, also follows the downsizing trend with the outgoing car's six-cylinder mill also replaced by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 415 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The unit comes equipped with mild hybrid tech that can offer an additional boost of 12.8 bhp under hard acceleration. This model accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.7 seconds and has a top speed limited to 250 kmph. The car also comes standard with AMG Performance 4Matic all-wheel drive and an AMG Speedshift MCT 9G nine-speed automatic gearbox.
Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Unveils New MBUX-Based In-Car Payment Tech
In terms of design, Mercedes has made some changes to the details. The front features an AMG grille and front fascia with larger air inlets and vertical fins, with LED headlights integrated into the grille while the wheels range from 19 to 21 inches in size.
Inside, the AMG GLC features seats wrapped in Artico leather and Microcut AMG microfiber, with the option for Nappa leather upholstery. The AMG Performance steering wheel is standard in both the GLC 43 and GLC 63 S. The SUVs also features aluminium shift paddles and AMG steering wheel buttons for added functionality.
The MBUX infotainment system offers AMG-specific displays and a "Supersport" style, with various options such as chassis settings and navigation maps. The AMG TRACK PACE feature comes standard in the GLC 63 S and is available as an option for the GLC 43.
Written by: Ronit Agarwal
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-12588 second ago
Nissan has announced that their product lineup in Europe will only consist of electric vehicles by 2030, the company has made this decision after observing the sale figures for EVs in Europe has increased from 5 per cent to 44 per cent over the past five years (2018 to 2022).
-8355 second ago
The iX1 is available solely in xDrive30 spec and has a range of up to 440 km on a single charge.
-5787 second ago
Near production-ready 650 cc Royal Enfield scrambler spotted on test which sports an instrument console similar to the one expected on the upcoming Himalayan 450.
-6098 second ago
The return of the Indian Grand Prix promises to be a highlight of the MotoGP season and is scheduled to take place on September 22nd, 2024
-1948 second ago
The new Bobber 350 will share much of its design and cycle parts with the Classic 350
-3303 second ago
After an unsuccessful stint in Formula 1, Dutch driver Nyck De Vries will return to the grounds where he became World Champion only a few years ago.
-4235 second ago
Despite being a test and reserve driver for Mahindra Racing last year, the Indian racing sensation will make his full race debut for the iconic Italian marque next year.
-2622 second ago
While both cars are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, the GLC 63 S also gets an additional electric motor, boosting its power output
3 hours ago
Expected to take the shape of an SUV, Skoda’s most affordable EV for India is set to follow the introduction of the all-electric Enyaq.
16 hours ago
The text mule of the next-generation XPulse was spotted for the first time sporting the 210cc mill from the recently launched Karizma XMR
-11980 second ago
From new generation cars to facelifts, to companies entering new segments, however, the push for SUVs is quite evident. Right from Tata Motors, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki to even Ford, Hyundai have jumped on the SUV bandwagon with new cars or facelifts.
-8355 second ago
The iX1 is available solely in xDrive30 spec and has a range of up to 440 km on a single charge.
3 hours ago
Expected to take the shape of an SUV, Skoda’s most affordable EV for India is set to follow the introduction of the all-electric Enyaq.
17 hours ago
Lexus is expected to reveal price figures for the LM in India by the end of 2023
19 hours ago
This model is limited to just 25 units in India, and will only be sold to existing Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-AMG, and S-Class customers