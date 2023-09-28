Login

Mercedes-AMG Unveils New GLC 63 S and 43 Coupe

While both cars are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, the GLC 63 S also gets an additional electric motor, boosting its power output
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

28-Sep-23 12:34 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Both these GLC coupe models feature new four-cylinder engines.
  • Both models come equipped with AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension with adaptive damping, and the MBUX infotainment system with AMG-specific displays.
  • The interior of the GLC Coupé features AMG seats, a performance steering wheel, other elements like pedals, floor mats, and illuminated door sills.

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the new GLC 43 Coupe and GLC 63 S E Performance Coupé in global markets. The performance derivatives of the GLC Coupe follow the same formula as with the new C-class AMG with downsized engines and hybrid tech.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG G63 ‘Grand Edition’ Launched In India; Priced at Rs 4 Crore

As with the new C 63, the new GLC 63 moves away from the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 in favour of a smaller 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that generates 469 bhp paired with a 201 bhp permanently excited synchronous electric motor. The combined power output totals 670 bhp and a 1,020 Nm of torque. The vehicle accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 275 kmph. It also features a nine-speed automatic transmission with a wet start-off clutch and 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive.

 

The GLC 43, also follows the downsizing trend with the outgoing car's six-cylinder mill also replaced by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 415 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The unit comes equipped with mild hybrid tech that can offer an additional boost of 12.8 bhp under hard acceleration. This model accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.7 seconds and has a top speed limited to 250 kmph. The car also comes standard with AMG Performance 4Matic all-wheel drive and an AMG Speedshift MCT 9G nine-speed automatic gearbox.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Unveils New MBUX-Based In-Car Payment Tech

In terms of design, Mercedes has made some changes to the details. The front features an AMG grille and front fascia with larger air inlets and vertical fins, with LED headlights integrated into the grille while the wheels range from 19 to 21 inches in size.

 

Inside, the AMG GLC features seats wrapped in Artico leather and Microcut AMG microfiber, with the option for Nappa leather upholstery. The AMG Performance steering wheel is standard in both the GLC 43 and GLC 63 S. The SUVs also features aluminium shift paddles and AMG steering wheel buttons for added functionality.

 

The MBUX infotainment system offers AMG-specific displays and a "Supersport" style, with various options such as chassis settings and navigation maps. The AMG TRACK PACE feature comes standard in the GLC 63 S and is available as an option for the GLC 43.

 

 

Written by: Ronit Agarwal 

# Mercedes-AMG# Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe# Mercedes-Benz# GLC 63 S# GLC 43 Coupe# SUV# hybrid# automatic

