Mercedes-AMG G63 ‘Grand Edition’ Launched In India; Priced at Rs 4 Crore

Mercedes-Benz has rolled out a limited-run variant of the G63 AMG SUV. Named the Grand Edition, this version of the SUV features cosmetic tweaks over the standard G63 AMG and will be limited to just 25 units in India, each costing a hefty Rs 4 crore (ex-showroom). But that’s not all, the brand has also stated that the G63 Grand Edition will only be sold to existing Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-AMG, and S-Class customers. Deliveries for the vehicle will commence from Q1 2024.

Several parts of the SUV's exterior is finished in a Kalahari gold magno shade

Visually, the Grand Edition has several parts of its exterior finished in a Kalahari gold magno shade such as the AMG logo, Mercedes star, front and rear inlays, and the spare wheel cover lip. It is fitted with 22-inch alloy wheels finished in tech gold. The SUV’s interior is finished in a black-and-gold theme. This includes black Nappa leather seats with gold stitching and a gold plaque set into the backrest with the AMG logo on it. The car also features a passenger-side grab handle with ‘Grand Edition’ written on it, along with floor mats that employ the same black and gold colour scheme.

The SUV's seats are finished in black with gold stitching

On the powertrain front, the G63 Grand Edition is powered by the same 4.0-litre V8 engine in the standard G63 AMG. The engine churns out a peak power output of 577 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque. The SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 220 kmph.