Login

Mercedes-AMG G63 ‘Grand Edition’ Launched In India; Priced at Rs 4 Crore

This model is limited to just 25 units in India, and will only be sold to existing Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-AMG, and S-Class customers
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

27-Sep-23 04:31 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The G63 AMG Grand Edition is priced at Rs 4 crore.
  • Exterior features elements finished in a Kalahari gold magno shade.
  • Powered by the same 4.0 litre V8 engine as the standard AMG G63.

Mercedes-Benz has rolled out a limited-run variant of the G63 AMG SUV. Named the Grand Edition, this version of the SUV features cosmetic tweaks over the standard G63 AMG and will be limited to just 25 units in India, each costing a hefty Rs 4 crore (ex-showroom). But that’s not all, the brand has also stated that the G63 Grand Edition will only be sold to existing Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-AMG, and S-Class customers. Deliveries for the vehicle will commence from Q1 2024.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQE Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Crore

Several parts of the SUV's exterior is finished in a Kalahari gold magno shade

 

Visually, the Grand Edition has several parts of its exterior finished in a Kalahari gold magno shade such as the AMG logo, Mercedes star, front and rear inlays, and the spare wheel cover lip. It is fitted with 22-inch alloy wheels finished in tech gold. The SUV’s interior is finished in a black-and-gold theme. This includes black Nappa leather seats with gold stitching and a gold plaque set into the backrest with the AMG logo on it. The car also features a passenger-side grab handle with ‘Grand Edition’ written on it, along with floor mats that employ the same black and gold colour scheme.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV vs Rivals In Numbers: Range, Battery, Performance And Dimensions Compared

The SUV's seats are finished in black with gold stitching

 

On the powertrain front, the G63 Grand Edition is powered by the same 4.0-litre V8 engine in the standard G63 AMG. The engine churns out a peak power output of 577 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque. The SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 220 kmph.

# suv# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes-Benz G Wagon# G Wagon# Mercedes-Benz G-Class# Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi Q5
7.1
0
10
2015 Audi Q5
70,925 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
54,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Mercedes-AMG Models

Mercedes-AMG G 63
Mercedes-AMG G 63

₹ 2.28 Crore

Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe

₹ 1.53 - 2.07 Crore

Mercedes-AMG GT
Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 - 2.48 Crore

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe

₹ 72.5 - 87 Lakh

Mercedes-AMG GLA 35
Mercedes-AMG GLA 35

₹ 57.28 Lakh

Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S

₹ 1.77 Crore

Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS

₹ 2.45 Crore

Mercedes-AMG A 45
Mercedes-AMG A 45

₹ 92.5 Lakh

Mercedes-AMG E 53
Mercedes-AMG E 53

₹ 1.06 - 1.3 Crore

Mercedes-AMG SL-Class
Mercedes-AMG SL-Class

₹ 2.35 Crore

Upcoming Cars

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 28, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

More Powerful Hero XPulse 210 Spied On Test; Gets Karizma XMR’s mill
More Powerful Hero XPulse 210 Spied On Test; Gets Karizma XMR’s mill
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The text mule of the next-generation XPulse was spotted for the first time sporting the 210cc mill from the recently launched Karizma XMR

Lexus LM Luxury MPV Receives Over 100 Bookings In India
Lexus LM Luxury MPV Receives Over 100 Bookings In India
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Lexus is expected to reveal price figures for the LM in India by the end of 2023

New BMW 5 Series Plug-In Hybrid Unveiled With Over 100 KM Of Pure Electric Range
New BMW 5 Series Plug-In Hybrid Unveiled With Over 100 KM Of Pure Electric Range
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The new 5 Series plug-in hybrid will be available in 530e and 550e spec and have an EV-only range of up to 103 km.

Honda Activa Limited Edition Launched At Rs 80,734
Honda Activa Limited Edition Launched At Rs 80,734
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

With booking commenced, the limited edition Activa will be available across all Honda Red Wing dealerships but only for a limited duration

Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up Crosses 1 Lakh Units Production Milestone
Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-Up Crosses 1 Lakh Units Production Milestone
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Mahindra has recently rolled out its 1,00,000th Bolero MaXX Pik-Up. The brand took 16 months to achieve this milestone.

One-Off Rolls-Royce Phantom 'Cinque Terre' Unveiled
One-Off Rolls-Royce Phantom 'Cinque Terre' Unveiled
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

This 'Inspired by Cinque Terre' Phantom is a one-of-a-kind commission, destined for a collector's collection, and will not be replicated

Mercedes-AMG G63 ‘Grand Edition’ Launched In India; Priced at Rs 4 Crore
Mercedes-AMG G63 ‘Grand Edition’ Launched In India; Priced at Rs 4 Crore
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

This model is limited to just 25 units in India, and will only be sold to existing Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-AMG, and S-Class customers

New Skoda Kodiaq To Debut On October 4; Design Previewed In Sketches
New Skoda Kodiaq To Debut On October 4; Design Previewed In Sketches
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Second-gen Kodiaq will be longer than the model it replaces and will feature an evolutionary design.

MV Agusta Lucky Explorer To Be Renamed Enduro Veloce
MV Agusta Lucky Explorer To Be Renamed Enduro Veloce
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The renaming of the adventure bike line-up to Enduro Veloce will be more conventional in the sense of MV Agusta’s model line-up, rather than creating a sub-brand under the Lucky Explorer name.

Toyota Rumion Accessories Revealed
Toyota Rumion Accessories Revealed
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

The Toyota-badged derivative of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets a 1-year warranty on official accessories

New Skoda Kodiaq To Debut On October 4; Design Previewed In Sketches
New Skoda Kodiaq To Debut On October 4; Design Previewed In Sketches
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Second-gen Kodiaq will be longer than the model it replaces and will feature an evolutionary design.

Mercedes-Benz Unveils New MBUX-Based In-Car Payment Tech
Mercedes-Benz Unveils New MBUX-Based In-Car Payment Tech
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

New Mercedes Pay Plus service will allow users to make payments using fingerprint authentication via the car's MBUX system.

Porsche Unveils New Cayenne S E-Hybrid
Porsche Unveils New Cayenne S E-Hybrid
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 hours ago

The vehicle is positioned between the standard E-Hybrid and the top-spec Turbo E-Hybrid

Kia Sonet V Renault Kiger V Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Affordable Turbo Fun
Kia Sonet V Renault Kiger V Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Affordable Turbo Fun
c&b icon
By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Do small turbo engines make sense? What are the good, the bad and the exciting bits about owning a subcompact SUV with a turbo mill. We try to find out.

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Spied: New Pics Reveal Interior Details
2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Spied: New Pics Reveal Interior Details
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The Sonet likely to be launched in early 2024

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Mercedes-AMG G63 ‘Grand Edition’ Launched In India; Priced at Rs 4 Crore
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved