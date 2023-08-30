Login

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV vs Rivals In Numbers: Range, Battery, Performance And Dimensions Compared

Here’s how the EQE compares with the rest of its rivals on paper.
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

30-Aug-23 02:19 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • EQE SUV to launch in India on September 15.
  • Likely to be priced at Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom).
  • EQE SUV's dual-motor setup churns out 402 bhp and 858 Nm of torque.

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the EQE SUV in India on September 15. Built on the EVA2 platform which also underpins the EQS sedan, the EQE will be the second Mercedes-Benz electric SUV to be sold in India after the now-discontinued EQC. Globally, the SUV sits between the EQS and EQB electric SUVs in Mercedes’ lineup. While the EQE SUV is available in three variants globally, we expect the top-of-the-line EQE 500 4Matic to make its way to Indian shores. At its launch in India, the SUV’s main rivals will include the BMW iX, Jaguar I-Pace and the recently launched Audi Q8 e-tron. Let’s see how the EQE compares with the rest of its rivals on paper.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV India Launch On September 15, 2023

The EQE SUV will see a launch on September 15

 

Dimensions:

ModelMercedes-Benz EQE SUVBMW iXJaguar I-PaceAudi Q8 e-tron
Length4864 mm4953 mm4682 mm4915 mm
Width2141.22 mm2230 mm2139 mm2189 mm
Height1684.02 mm1695 mm1566 mm1633 mm
Wheelbase3030.22 mm3000 mm2990 mm2928 mm

 

In terms of its length and width, the EQE SUV sits right under the BMW iX and the Audi Q8 e-tron measuring 4864 mm long and 2141 mm wide (mirrors included). However, in terms of its height, the Mercedes is second on the list, being 51 mm taller than the Q8 e-tron and 11 mm shorter than the BMW iX, the tallest vehicle here. The EQE takes the crown when comes to its wheelbase, making it the roomier of the lot. The Jaguar I-Pace is the proportionally smaller vehicle in the bunch, measuring 4682 mm long, 2139 mm wide and 1566 mm tall.

 

The BMW iX is the tallest vehicle of the lot

 

Powertrain:

ModelMercedes-Benz EQE SUV (500 4Matic)BMW iXJaguar I-PaceAudi Q8 e-tron
Q8 50 e-tronQ8 55 e-tron
Motor TypeDual-MotorDual-MotorDual-MotorDual-MotorDual-Motor
Power Output402 bhp330.5 bhp394.2 bhp335 bhp402 bhp
Torque858 Nm630 Nm696 Nm664 Nm664 Nm
0 to 100 kmph4.9 seconds6.1 seconds4.8 seconds6 seconds5.6 seconds

 

Coming to the SUVs’ powertrain, the EQE is the most powerful one here with its dual-motor setup churning out 402 bhp and 858 Nm of torque. However, that doesn’t necessarily make it the fastest as the Jaguar I-Pace manages to outpace it by a narrow margin. The I-Pace goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.8 seconds, 0.1 seconds faster than the Mercedes although it has lower performance figures of 394.2 bhp and 696 Nm. While the Audi Q8’s dual motor setup does churn out a healthy 402 bhp and 664 Nm in the 55 variant, it goes from 0 to 100 in 5.6 seconds, sitting right under the EQE and I-Pace. The BMW iX is the least powerful of the lot, with its dual-motor setup making 330.5 bhp and 630 Nm of torque.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQA, EQB Facelifts Revealed

The I-Pace goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.8 seconds

 

Battery and Range:

ModelMercedes-Benz EQE SUVBMW iXJaguar I-PaceAudi Q8 e-tron
Q8 50 e-tronQ8 55 e-tronQ8 Sportback 50 e-tronQ8 Sportback 55 e-tron
Battery Capacity90.6 kWh76.6 kWh90 kWh95 kWh114 kWh95 kWh114 kWh
Range590 km (WLTP)425 km (WLTP)446 km491 km582 km505 km600 km

 

Coming to the SUVs’ battery and range, the Q8 e-tron leads the pack here as it delivers up to 600 km of range (WLTP cycle) in the 55 e-tron form. However, the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is no slouch either as its 90.6 kWh battery pack gives it a range of up to 590 km, which is only a smidge lower than the Audi. The BMW iX has the lowest range figures of the bunch, extracting a range of up to 425 km from its 76.6 kWh battery pack.

 

Also Read: Audi Q8 e-tron Review - Midlife Update Enhances Luxury Electric SUV

The Audi Q8 e-tron delivers up to 600 km of range in 55 E-Tron form.

 

Price:

ModelVariantPrice (ex-showroom)
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUVEQE 500 4Matic (Expected)Rs 1.40 crore
BMW iXxDrive40Rs 1.21 crore
Jaguar I-Pace90 kWh Electric AWD SERs 1.19 crore
90 kWh Electric AWD BlackRs 1.19 crore
90 kWh Electric AWD HSERs 1.24 crore
Audi Q8 e-tronQ8 50 e-tronRs 1.14 crore
Q8 55 e-tronRs 1.26 crore
Q8 Sportback 50 e-tronRs 1.18 crore
Q8 Sportback 55 e-tronRs 1.30 crore

 

Likely to be priced at Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom), the EQE will be the most expensive SUV on the list upon its launch. For reference, the Audi Q8 e-tron starts at Rs 1.14 crore and goes all the way up to 1.30 crore for its top-of-the-line 55 Sportback variant, while the iX and I-Pace’s prices are even lower.

