Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV vs Rivals In Numbers: Range, Battery, Performance And Dimensions Compared

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the EQE SUV in India on September 15. Built on the EVA2 platform which also underpins the EQS sedan, the EQE will be the second Mercedes-Benz electric SUV to be sold in India after the now-discontinued EQC. Globally, the SUV sits between the EQS and EQB electric SUVs in Mercedes’ lineup. While the EQE SUV is available in three variants globally, we expect the top-of-the-line EQE 500 4Matic to make its way to Indian shores. At its launch in India, the SUV’s main rivals will include the BMW iX, Jaguar I-Pace and the recently launched Audi Q8 e-tron. Let’s see how the EQE compares with the rest of its rivals on paper.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV India Launch On September 15, 2023

The EQE SUV will see a launch on September 15

Dimensions:

Model Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV BMW iX Jaguar I-Pace Audi Q8 e-tron Length 4864 mm 4953 mm 4682 mm 4915 mm Width 2141.22 mm 2230 mm 2139 mm 2189 mm Height 1684.02 mm 1695 mm 1566 mm 1633 mm Wheelbase 3030.22 mm 3000 mm 2990 mm 2928 mm

In terms of its length and width, the EQE SUV sits right under the BMW iX and the Audi Q8 e-tron measuring 4864 mm long and 2141 mm wide (mirrors included). However, in terms of its height, the Mercedes is second on the list, being 51 mm taller than the Q8 e-tron and 11 mm shorter than the BMW iX, the tallest vehicle here. The EQE takes the crown when comes to its wheelbase, making it the roomier of the lot. The Jaguar I-Pace is the proportionally smaller vehicle in the bunch, measuring 4682 mm long, 2139 mm wide and 1566 mm tall.

The BMW iX is the tallest vehicle of the lot

Powertrain:

Model Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV (500 4Matic) BMW iX Jaguar I-Pace Audi Q8 e-tron Q8 50 e-tron Q8 55 e-tron Motor Type Dual-Motor Dual-Motor Dual-Motor Dual-Motor Dual-Motor Power Output 402 bhp 330.5 bhp 394.2 bhp 335 bhp 402 bhp Torque 858 Nm 630 Nm 696 Nm 664 Nm 664 Nm 0 to 100 kmph 4.9 seconds 6.1 seconds 4.8 seconds 6 seconds 5.6 seconds

Coming to the SUVs’ powertrain, the EQE is the most powerful one here with its dual-motor setup churning out 402 bhp and 858 Nm of torque. However, that doesn’t necessarily make it the fastest as the Jaguar I-Pace manages to outpace it by a narrow margin. The I-Pace goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.8 seconds, 0.1 seconds faster than the Mercedes although it has lower performance figures of 394.2 bhp and 696 Nm. While the Audi Q8’s dual motor setup does churn out a healthy 402 bhp and 664 Nm in the 55 variant, it goes from 0 to 100 in 5.6 seconds, sitting right under the EQE and I-Pace. The BMW iX is the least powerful of the lot, with its dual-motor setup making 330.5 bhp and 630 Nm of torque.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQA, EQB Facelifts Revealed

The I-Pace goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.8 seconds

Battery and Range:

Model Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV BMW iX Jaguar I-Pace Audi Q8 e-tron Q8 50 e-tron Q8 55 e-tron Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron Battery Capacity 90.6 kWh 76.6 kWh 90 kWh 95 kWh 114 kWh 95 kWh 114 kWh Range 590 km (WLTP) 425 km (WLTP) 446 km 491 km 582 km 505 km 600 km

Coming to the SUVs’ battery and range, the Q8 e-tron leads the pack here as it delivers up to 600 km of range (WLTP cycle) in the 55 e-tron form. However, the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is no slouch either as its 90.6 kWh battery pack gives it a range of up to 590 km, which is only a smidge lower than the Audi. The BMW iX has the lowest range figures of the bunch, extracting a range of up to 425 km from its 76.6 kWh battery pack.

Also Read: Audi Q8 e-tron Review - Midlife Update Enhances Luxury Electric SUV

The Audi Q8 e-tron delivers up to 600 km of range in 55 E-Tron form.

Price:

Model Variant Price (ex-showroom) Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV EQE 500 4Matic (Expected) Rs 1.40 crore BMW iX xDrive40 Rs 1.21 crore Jaguar I-Pace 90 kWh Electric AWD SE Rs 1.19 crore 90 kWh Electric AWD Black Rs 1.19 crore 90 kWh Electric AWD HSE Rs 1.24 crore Audi Q8 e-tron Q8 50 e-tron Rs 1.14 crore Q8 55 e-tron Rs 1.26 crore Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron Rs 1.18 crore Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron Rs 1.30 crore

Likely to be priced at Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom), the EQE will be the most expensive SUV on the list upon its launch. For reference, the Audi Q8 e-tron starts at Rs 1.14 crore and goes all the way up to 1.30 crore for its top-of-the-line 55 Sportback variant, while the iX and I-Pace’s prices are even lower.