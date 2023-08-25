Login

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV India Launch On September 15, 2023

The EQE SUV made its global debut late last year and will be the first Mercedes SUV in India to be built on a dedicated EV platform.
By Jaiveer Mehra

2 mins read

25-Aug-23 11:50 AM IST

Mercedes-Benz India is set to expand its electric SUV line-up with the launch of the all-new EQE SUV. Positioned between the EQB and EQS SUVs globally, the EQE shares the EVA2 platform already in use by the EQS sedan in India and will be the company’s first born-electric SUV to go on sale in the market.

 

Starting with the design, the EQE gets all the design details seen on Mercedes’ born-electric EQ range of models. The front is characterised by an enclosed grille housing the larger three-point star flanked by sleek headlamps and a LED lightbar that runs just below the bonnet line. Compared to Mercedes’ traditional SUVs, the EQE gets a smoother profile with more flowing lines – a design element also seen on models like the EQS. The rear features the full-width lightbar as seen on other EQ models.

 

Mercedes' triple-display Hyperscreen is an option on models sold in international markets.

 

Coming to the cabin, the EQE SUV globally is available with two dashboard designs. The standard model features a free-standing digital instrument cluster and the familiar portrait-oriented central touchscreen. Optionally, the SUV can also be had with the Mercedes Hyperscreen that upgrades the dashboard fascia into a full glass panel featuring up to three integrated screens.

 

On the powertrain front, the EQE is on sale globally in 350+, 350 4Matic and 500 4Matic spec. The Base EQE 350+ features a single-motor rear-wheel drive layout with the motor developing 288 bhp and 565 Nm. The EQE 350 4Matic adds an electric motor to the front axle and while power stays unchanged torque is bumped up to 765 Nm. The EQE 500 4Matic is the top model from the standard EQE line-up with the electric motors developing a combined 402 bhp and 858 Nm. A 90.6 kWh battery pack is offered as standard with a claimed range of up to 590 km (WLTP). Mercedes also offers the EQE in the performance-focused AMG guise, though it remains to be seen if the performance variant will make its way to India at a later date.

 

Standard EQE is available with three powertrain options globally; also gets performance-focused AMG variants.

 

While Mercedes is yet to share details of the India-spec model, we expect the company to launch the EQE 500 4Matic in India initially though other variants cannot be ruled out. It remains to be seen if Mercedes will locally assemble the EQE SUV in India from the start or import initial batches of the SUV as a CBU. Expect prices to be in the region of Rs 1.4 crore (ex-showroom).

