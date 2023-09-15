Login

Mercedes-Benz EQE Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Crore

For now, the EQE – which is the largest battery-powered Mercedes SUV in the country – will be available in a single variant.
By Amaan Ahmed

3 mins read

15-Sep-23 01:20 PM IST

  • Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is priced at Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom).
  • In 500 4MATIC guise, the EQE has a 90.6 kWh battery and a dual-motor setup.
  • All-electric SUV has a range of up to 530 kilometres (WLTP cycle).

Mercedes-Benz India has bolstered its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio with the launch of the all-new EQE SUV. Unveiled at the end of 2022, the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV has arrived in India roughly nine months later, and is priced at Rs 1.39 crore (ex-showroom). This makes it the most expensive electric SUV from the German carmaker in our market, and places it higher than other luxury electric SUVs from BMW, JLR and Audi. It will be available in a total of seven main colours (black, grey, green, silver, white, blue and brown) and deliveries of the EQE SUV will begin in the coming weeks. The EQE arrives a a CBU import with the vehicle being manufactured at Mercedes-Benz's plant in Alabama, USA.

 

Also read: New Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Debuts At IAA 2023
 

At 4,863 mm in length, the EQE SUV is longer than a GLC, but shorter than a GLE. Based on the carmaker’s electric vehicle architecture 2 (EVA2), the EQE has plenty in common with its sedan-shaped namesake, and borrows its design and styling cues from the sedan as well (which isn’t on sale in India at present). Digital LED headlights are linked by an LED light strip, and the black panel in place of the grille incorporates tiny three-pointed stars. The EQE rides on 20-inch aero-optimised alloy wheels, and features a full-width LED tail-light.

 

Also read: Mercedes-Benz Announces Update for More Than 700,000 Vehicles Worldwide
 

On the inside, the EQE is set to wow potential buyers with its ‘Hyperscreen’ dash setup. It is equipped with a total of three screens – a 12.3-inch digital instruments display, a 17.7-inch central touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch front passenger entertainment screen. All three screens sit under one seamless glass panel, and while the front passenger display can be used to stream movies and other video content, to ensure it doesn’t distract the driver, the instruments display uses a camera to detect the driver’s gaze, and dims the passenger screen if it senses the driver looking at it for more than 3 seconds. The EQE has seating for five, and a 522-litre boot. Key features include four-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof and a 15-speaker, 710-watt Burmester 3D sound system.


Central to the EQE SUV is its powertrain. The SUV has a 90.6 kWh lithium-ion battery with 10 modules and a unique cell chemistry that utilises more nickel and minimises cobalt content to under 10 per cent. India gets the EQE 500 4MATIC variant, which has two permanent magnet motors (front and rear) which develop a combined 300 kW (402 bhp) and a stonking 858 Nm of torque. The EQE SUV will go from 0-100 kmph in a claimed 4.9 seconds, and on to a top speed of 210 kmph. Mercedes says the EQE 500 4MATIC will have a range of up to 550 kilometres (WLTP cycle).

 

Also read: 2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo Debuts At Caravan Salon In Düsseldorf
 

For charging, Mercedes will bundle an 11 kW AC wallbox charger with the EQE SUV, which will take a little under 10 hours to charge the SUV fully. It can be fast-charged at up to 170 kW, and when charging at 100 kW, the EQE will regain up to 80 per cent charge in a little over half an hour. Battery warranty is 10 years or 2.50 lakh kilometres.

 

Safety equipment includes a full suite of airbags (including window bags, driver knee airbag and side bags for rear seat passengers), Pre-Safe pre-emptive active safety tech and advanced driver assistance systems such as autonomous emergency braking, auto cruise control, lane keep assist and active steering assist.

 

Also read: Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 Review: Is The New One The Best Midsized Luxury SUV In India?
 

Despite being notably pricier, the EQE will go up against the likes of the BMW iX, Jaguar i-Pace and the recently launched Audi Q8 e-tron.

