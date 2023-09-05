Mercedes-Benz Announces Update for More Than 700,000 Vehicles Worldwide

Mercedes-Benz has announced its latest update to the MBUX system for over 700,000 vehicles globally through an over-the-air (OTA) update. These updates are slated to roll out between August and November 2023 and will be available to models equipped with second-generation MBUX systems.



The company said that the customers will be able to access the MBUX Entertainment Update (2.4) via the Update Wizard on their MBUX display or through the Mercedes Me app after receiving a notification indicating its availability in their region.



As for the features, these updates include the integration of Dolby Atmos. Additionally, the update brings new video streaming options, including access to the YouTube Web app.

Another feature of the OTA update is the in-cabin sound for the front passenger display. This allows movies and television shows to be played on the front passenger display. Additionally, users can personalize their front passenger display with their own Personal Image, which can be selected via the Mercedes Me app.



The NewsFlash feature will soon be expanded to additional markets. This feature allows customers to listen to newscasts covering general news, business, finance, sports, culture, etc. Users can configure their preferred news channels through the Mercedes me app and access them using the MBUX Voice Assistant with a simple command, "Hey Mercedes, play the news."

The Tourguide acoustic travel companion will now be introduced in the UK and France. By activating the Tourguide via the voice command "Hey Mercedes, activate Tourguide," drivers can receive automatic updates about nearby attractions and points of interest as they travel.



Even those with first-generation MBUX systems will gain access to Place Details provided by Google, offering information about over 200 million businesses and locations worldwide, including business hours, photos, ratings, and reviews. This update is automatically available to customers as it is performed on the server.



Furthermore, route planning and guidance for both MBUX generations will be improved to increase the range of plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicles.



“Our in-house developed Mercedes‑Benz software enables great in-car entertainment, immersive Dolby Atmos audio, video streaming and enhanced navigation experiences. Equipped with our pioneering MBUX infotainment system, our vehicles meet the rapidly changing desires of our customers worldwide through regular over-the-air feature updates.”Magnus Östberg, Chief Software Officer at Mercedes‑Benz AG





Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL



