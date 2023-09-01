Login

F1: Mercedes Retain Lewis Hamilton And George Russell Till 2025

Lewis Hamilton and Geroge Russell secure a two-year contract extension with Mercedes, keeping them with the team until the end of 2025.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

01-Sep-23 06:20 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Hamilton and Russel extend contracts with Mercedes through to 2025
  • Hamilton's commitment to Mercedes ends months of speculation amid the team's performance challenges.
  • The partnership between Hamilton and Russell promises to strengthen Mercedes' position in Formula 1 for the foreseeable future

In a significant Formula 1 development, Lewis Hamilton has officially inked a two-year contract extension with Mercedes, ensuring he remains with the team through the end of the 2025 season. This extension marks Hamilton's continued partnership with Mercedes, a relationship that has spanned nearly a decade since 2013. Additionally, his teammate, George Russell, has extended his contract with Mercedes until the same 2025 deadline.
 

Hamilton, a seven-time Formula 1 champion, was slated to become a free agent at the end of this season. However, despite prolonged contract negotiations and swirling rumours of a possible shift to rival teams, he has committed to Mercedes for the foreseeable future. The announcement came on the eve of the 2023 Italian Grand Prix, finally putting to rest the speculation surrounding Hamilton's future.
 

"We dream every day of being the best and we have dedicated the past decade together to achieving that goal," remarked Hamilton. He expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support he has received from Mercedes and his determination to continue chasing victories with the team. Hamilton's recent performance has been marked by a winless streak, dating back to the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Mercedes has faced challenges with its car designs during the new ground effect era, contributing to this period without wins.
 

George Russell, who joined Mercedes on a "multi-year" deal in 2022, also reaffirmed his commitment to the team by extending his contract through 2025. The 24-year-old British driver has made significant strides in his career and notched notable achievements, including his maiden pole position in Hungary and his first Grand Prix victory in Sao Paulo in the previous season.
 

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff expressed his confidence in both Hamilton and Russell, dubbing them the "strongest pairing on the grid." Their partnership is viewed as instrumental in propelling Mercedes toward future success. Wolff also noted that Hamilton's leadership extends beyond the track, emphasising his role in promoting diversity, inclusion, and sustainability within the sport.
 

This contract extension solidifies the collaboration between Hamilton and Russell as Mercedes teammates for a minimum of four seasons. George Russell initially stepped into the role in 2022, replacing Valtteri Bottas. The move also dismisses any prospects of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc joining Mercedes upon the expiration of his current Scuderia contract in 2024.
 

Hamilton's extension will see him competing well into his 'year 40' season, with the final year of the contract coinciding with the conclusion of the current Formula 1 regulations cycle before another significant reset. It's anticipated that Hamilton will continue adding to his impressive career start tally, a feat only matched by former McLaren teammate Fernando Alonso in F1 history.

