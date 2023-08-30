Login

2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo Debuts At Caravan Salon In Düsseldorf

The updated Marco Polo packs in more tech than the outgoing model while offering space for up to four passengers to go camping.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

30-Aug-23 06:11 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

    Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the updated V-Class Marco Polo camper van at the  Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf, Germany. The new Marco Polo gets cosmetic updates to the exterior, an overhauled cabin and new tech in line with the standard V-class that was updated globally earlier in the year.
     

    The exterior design goes in line with the standard V-class replete with sleeker LED headlamps and a larger more prominent grille. The show car featured a black-finished grille with chrome studs in the form of the brand’s iconic three-point star. The slab-sides profile stays unchanged while at the rear revised LED tail-lamps and a revised bumper add some freshness to the design.
     

    Inside, the updated dashboard is shared with the rest of the refreshed V-class range. It features a dual 12.3-inch widescreen display setup, seen on a number of other Mercedes models, that serves as the nerve center of the cabin. Redesigned air vents, revised switchgear, a center console offering optional wireless smartphone charging, and a new-generation steering wheel round out the changes in the front of the cabin.

    The living area of the V-Class Marco Polo has not been overlooked when it comes to enhancements. The introduction of the Mercedes-Benz Advanced Control (MBAC) interface module provides intuitive control over a plethora of camping functions via the central screen in the cockpit or even through a dedicated smartphone app. A standout feature of the MBAC is the ability to effortlessly disable non-essential functions with a single touch. Additionally, the Airmatic suspension set-up comes with a leveling function that lets you level out the Marco Polo at the touch of a button if it is parked on uneven terrain.
     

    The Marco Polo also retains its camping heritage providing sleeping arrangements for up to four occupants, along with a range of amenities including a pop-up roof with a roof bed, a seat-to-bunk configuration, a foldable table, a fully equipped kitchen, and a wardrobe.

    # Mercedes-Benz V-Class# Mercedes-Benz V-Class Facelift# Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo# luxury

    Great Deals on Used Cars

    View All Used Cars
    Used 2018 BMW X1
    8.0
    0
    10
    2018 BMW X1
    9,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 28.50 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2021 MG ZS EV
    2021 MG ZS EV
    43,418 km
    Electric
    Automatic
    ₹ 21.00 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
    2019 Toyota Fortuner
    1,14,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 33.00 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
    7.9
    0
    10
    2019 Ford EcoSport
    72,000 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 8.45 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
    7.5
    0
    10
    2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
    1,10,000 km
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ₹ 17.50 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2012 Nissan Teana
    6.9
    0
    10
    2012 Nissan Teana
    1,00,000 km
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ₹ 5.25 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
    7.0
    0
    10
    2013 Hyundai Elantra
    64,000 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 6.25 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2016 Volvo V40
    2016 Volvo V40
    75,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 12.50 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2014 Audi Q3
    7.3
    0
    10
    2014 Audi Q3
    83,000 km
    Diesel
    Manual
    ₹ 14.75 L
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
    Used 2013 Audi A4
    7.5
    0
    10
    2013 Audi A4
    55,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 10.90 L
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

    Upcoming Cars

    Jeep Grand Wagoneer
    Jeep Grand Wagoneer

    ₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    ₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

    Honda HR-V
    Honda HR-V

    ₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1

    ₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

    Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

    ₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

    Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    Mercedes-Benz EQA

    ₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

    Tata New Nexon
    Tata New Nexon

    ₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    ₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

    Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    ₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    ₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

    Upcoming Bikes

    Hero Karizma XMR 210
    Hero Karizma XMR 210

    ₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

    Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
    Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

    ₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

    CFMoto 400GT
    CFMoto 400GT

    ₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

    Harley-Davidson LiveWire
    Harley-Davidson LiveWire

    ₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

    TVS Apache RTR 310
    TVS Apache RTR 310

    ₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

    Suzuki V-Strom 1050
    Suzuki V-Strom 1050

    ₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

    ₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

    Yamaha New YZF R3
    Yamaha New YZF R3

    ₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

    EeVe Tesero
    EeVe Tesero

    ₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

    Triumph Scrambler 400 X
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X

    ₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

    c&b icon
    • Home
    • News
    • 2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo Debuts At Caravan Salon In Düsseldorf
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policys
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 700
    Kia Seltos
    Mahindra Thar
    Tata Nexon
    Kia Sonet
    Tata Punch
    MG Hector
    Honda City
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha MT-15
    Bajaj Pulsar 220
    KTM RC 200
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Honda CB Shine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Keep in Touchs
    YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn