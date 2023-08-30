2024 Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo Debuts At Caravan Salon In Düsseldorf

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the updated V-Class Marco Polo camper van at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf, Germany. The new Marco Polo gets cosmetic updates to the exterior, an overhauled cabin and new tech in line with the standard V-class that was updated globally earlier in the year.



The exterior design goes in line with the standard V-class replete with sleeker LED headlamps and a larger more prominent grille. The show car featured a black-finished grille with chrome studs in the form of the brand’s iconic three-point star. The slab-sides profile stays unchanged while at the rear revised LED tail-lamps and a revised bumper add some freshness to the design.



Inside, the updated dashboard is shared with the rest of the refreshed V-class range. It features a dual 12.3-inch widescreen display setup, seen on a number of other Mercedes models, that serves as the nerve center of the cabin. Redesigned air vents, revised switchgear, a center console offering optional wireless smartphone charging, and a new-generation steering wheel round out the changes in the front of the cabin.

The living area of the V-Class Marco Polo has not been overlooked when it comes to enhancements. The introduction of the Mercedes-Benz Advanced Control (MBAC) interface module provides intuitive control over a plethora of camping functions via the central screen in the cockpit or even through a dedicated smartphone app. A standout feature of the MBAC is the ability to effortlessly disable non-essential functions with a single touch. Additionally, the Airmatic suspension set-up comes with a leveling function that lets you level out the Marco Polo at the touch of a button if it is parked on uneven terrain.



The Marco Polo also retains its camping heritage providing sleeping arrangements for up to four occupants, along with a range of amenities including a pop-up roof with a roof bed, a seat-to-bunk configuration, a foldable table, a fully equipped kitchen, and a wardrobe.