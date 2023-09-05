Login

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Debuts At IAA 2023

Mercedes' new-gen high-riding E-class estate gets all-wheel drive, standard-fit air suspension, and some off-road-centric features.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

05-Sep-23 02:00 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Capable of handling light off-road terrain
  • The All-Terrain comes as the mild-hybrid E 450 4Matic
  • 0 to 100 kmph in approximately 4.6 seconds

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the E-Class All-Terrain, a luxurious station wagon with light off-road abilities. This new model comes equipped with 4MATIC all-wheel drive and features increased ground clearance thanks to the AIRMATIC air suspension, making it capable of handling light off-road terrain with ease. It was introduced at the 2023 IAA Mobility event in Munich and is set to return for the year 2024.

 

This new model comes equipped with 4MATIC all-wheel drive and features increased ground clearance 

 

The E-Class All-Terrain features an SUV-like front grille with twin horizontal slats in Iridium Silver and the Mercedes-Benz star integrated to form a centre grille. It also boasts a refreshed bumper, high-gloss chrome front and rear underride guards, and dark grey wheel arch cladding. At the rear, it gets a model-specific bumper with a simulated underride guard in high-gloss chrome, along with a load sill guard that has a stainless-steel look.

 

The E-Class All-Terrain boasts a high-tech interior with standard dual displays

 

Inside the cabin, the E-Class All-Terrain boasts a high-tech interior with standard dual displays. An optional passenger screen extends in front of the passenger seat, integrating a 12.3-inch instrument cluster with 3-D graphics, a 14.4-inch touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch passenger display. The central display offers access to various third-party apps and switches to an off-road screen in off-road mode. Moreover, the 360-degree camera provides a "transparent bonnet" view to assist the driver with any unforeseen obstacles on the road.

 

It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.6 seconds, and has an electronically limited top speed of 209 kmph. 

 

Under the hood, the All-Terrain comes as the mild-hybrid E 450 4Matic, powered by a turbocharged 3.0-litre inline-six engine producing 370 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, with an additional 23 bhp and 205 Nm from the electric Boost system. This combination allows the wagon to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in approximately 4.6 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 209 kmph. 

 

Also Read: Volkswagen ID. GTI Concept Debuts At IAA 2023; Previews All-Electric Hot Hatch Due In 2027

 

The Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain features a continuously adjustable damping Airmatic single-chamber air suspension as standard that maintains the same ground clearance regardless of the vehicle's load. This wagon offers ample luggage space, ranging from 615 to 1,830 litres, with even more capacity in the plug-in hybrid model. Rear passengers also benefit from a longer wheelbase, which provides increased elbow room. The rear seats can be folded down in a flexible 40:20:40 split configuration.

 

The Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain features a continuously adjustable damping Airmatic single-chamber air suspension

 

In terms of safety, the E-Class All-Terrain comes standard with features like attention assist, active brake assist, and a parking package. The optional Driver Assistance Package adds even more advanced safety technologies, including active steering assist, active lane-keeping assist, active speed limit assist, and adaptive cruise control. More details on pricing and market availability will unfold closer to its global launch date.

# Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain# E-Class All-Terrain# E 450 4Matic# Mercedes-Benz# Station Wagons# Wagons# Mercedes# IAA Auto Show# IAA Mobility show 2023

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi Q5
7.1
0
10
2015 Audi Q5
70,925 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Aprilia RS440
Aprilia RS440

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 7, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • New Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Debuts At IAA 2023
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn