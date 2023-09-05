New Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Debuts At IAA 2023

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the E-Class All-Terrain, a luxurious station wagon with light off-road abilities. This new model comes equipped with 4MATIC all-wheel drive and features increased ground clearance thanks to the AIRMATIC air suspension, making it capable of handling light off-road terrain with ease. It was introduced at the 2023 IAA Mobility event in Munich and is set to return for the year 2024.

The E-Class All-Terrain features an SUV-like front grille with twin horizontal slats in Iridium Silver and the Mercedes-Benz star integrated to form a centre grille. It also boasts a refreshed bumper, high-gloss chrome front and rear underride guards, and dark grey wheel arch cladding. At the rear, it gets a model-specific bumper with a simulated underride guard in high-gloss chrome, along with a load sill guard that has a stainless-steel look.

Inside the cabin, the E-Class All-Terrain boasts a high-tech interior with standard dual displays. An optional passenger screen extends in front of the passenger seat, integrating a 12.3-inch instrument cluster with 3-D graphics, a 14.4-inch touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch passenger display. The central display offers access to various third-party apps and switches to an off-road screen in off-road mode. Moreover, the 360-degree camera provides a "transparent bonnet" view to assist the driver with any unforeseen obstacles on the road.

Under the hood, the All-Terrain comes as the mild-hybrid E 450 4Matic, powered by a turbocharged 3.0-litre inline-six engine producing 370 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, with an additional 23 bhp and 205 Nm from the electric Boost system. This combination allows the wagon to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in approximately 4.6 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 209 kmph.

The Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain features a continuously adjustable damping Airmatic single-chamber air suspension as standard that maintains the same ground clearance regardless of the vehicle's load. This wagon offers ample luggage space, ranging from 615 to 1,830 litres, with even more capacity in the plug-in hybrid model. Rear passengers also benefit from a longer wheelbase, which provides increased elbow room. The rear seats can be folded down in a flexible 40:20:40 split configuration.

In terms of safety, the E-Class All-Terrain comes standard with features like attention assist, active brake assist, and a parking package. The optional Driver Assistance Package adds even more advanced safety technologies, including active steering assist, active lane-keeping assist, active speed limit assist, and adaptive cruise control. More details on pricing and market availability will unfold closer to its global launch date.