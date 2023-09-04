Volkswagen ID. GTI Concept Debuts At IAA 2023; Previews All-Electric Hot Hatch Due In 2027

Volkswagen has previewed the future of its high-performance GTI badged model with the new ID. GTI Concept. The GTI badge, in the future, will make the transition to all-electric power, with VW saying the production derivative of the concept will debut in 2026, ahead of entering production in 2027. The ID. GTI Concept is based on the ID.2all concept though with some noticeable changes to the design to add a more sporting character.

The ID. GTI Concept is based around the ID.2all concept from earlier this year and is based on the MEB Entry platform.

While the basic proportions are unchanged from the ID.2all, the ID. GTI gets more aggressive design touches such as a revised front bumper with a more prominent air-dam and larger splitter. Down the sides, the concept gets sportier side sills and wheel arch extensions while the rear is characterised by a roof-mounted spoiler and prominent diffuser on the bumper. The concept carries over the red highlights that have become characteristic of GTIs with red accents on the enclosed grille, lower down on the bumper, on the GTI badges on the fenders. The model also features a GTI decal across the tailgate at the rear.

Coming to the size, the ID. GTI sits on an identical 2,600 mm wheelbase as ID.2all concept though it is 54 mm longer, 28 mm wider and 31 mm lower than the latter.

The GTI Concept is lower, wider and longer than the ID.2all but sits on an identical wheelbase.

Moving to the interior, the overall design remains in line with the ID.2all replete with the minimalist layout, three-spoke steering, digital instrument cluster and a 12.9-inch central touchscreen. VW says that it has borrowed some design inputs from the original GTI such as the golf-ball-like finish around the drive mode selector knob on the centre console and a 12 o’clock marker on the steering wheel (illuminated in the concept). Another familiar GTI design touch is the unique sports seats up front with chequered inlays in the seat upholstery and an illuminated pulse sensor on the driver seat that also acts as an indicator that the car is locked and the anti-theft alarm is active. The GTI also gets a head-up display with bespoke graphics.

Drive mode selector on the centre console gets a golf-ball-like finish in a throwback to older GTIs.

VW says that the GTI also retains all the practicality of the ID.2all concept with its five-door design and 490-litre luggage compartment.

Being based on the ID.2all, the ID. GTI is also underpinned by the MEB Entry platform with a front-wheel drive architecture. Specifications of the powertrain remain under wraps though VW says that the all-electric GTI, as with the current Golf GTIs, gets an electronic locking front differential controlled by the car’s Vehicle Dynamics Manager. The ID.2all concept developed 223 bhp and had a sub-7 second 0-100 kmph sprint time. Expect the GTI to getter these numbers by a fair margin.

Chequered inlays in the upholstery another throwback element to older GTIs; illuminated heart on the driver seat flashes to show vehicle is locked and the anti-theft system is engaged.

“With the ID. GTI Concept, we are taking the GTI DNA into the electric age. It remains sporty, iconic, technologically progressive, and accessible, but now with a new interpretation for tomorrow’s world: electric, fully connected, and extremely emotive,” said Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars.

While the ID. GTI Concept1 previews a small all-electric hot-hatchback due by 2027, VW has said that it will use the GTI badge on some of its other EVs. VW’s current range-topping performance EVs use the GTX badge.