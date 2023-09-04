Login

Volkswagen ID. GTI Concept Debuts At IAA 2023; Previews All-Electric Hot Hatch Due In 2027

VW says that the production derivative of the concept based on the ID.2all will debut in 2026 ahead of entering production the following year.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

04-Sep-23 12:05 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • GTI concept previews all-electric hot-hatch due in 2027
  • Based on the MEB Entry platform with a front-axle mounted electric motor
  • Gets sportier looks and interior with GTI specific software for the displays

Volkswagen has previewed the future of its high-performance GTI badged model with the new ID. GTI Concept. The GTI badge, in the future, will make the transition to all-electric power, with VW saying the production derivative of the concept will debut in 2026, ahead of entering production in 2027. The ID. GTI Concept is based on the ID.2all concept though with some noticeable changes to the design to add a more sporting character.

 

Also read: All-New Volkswagen Passat Unveiled
 

The ID. GTI Concept is based around the ID.2all concept from earlier this year and is based on the MEB Entry platform.

 

While the basic proportions are unchanged from the ID.2all, the ID. GTI gets more aggressive design touches such as a revised front bumper with a more prominent air-dam and larger splitter. Down the sides, the concept gets sportier side sills and wheel arch extensions while the rear is characterised by a roof-mounted spoiler and prominent diffuser on the bumper. The concept carries over the red highlights that have become characteristic of GTIs with red accents on the enclosed grille, lower down on the bumper, on the GTI badges on the fenders. The model also features a GTI decal across the tailgate at the rear.

 

Also read: Volkswagen Golf GTI 380 Debuts: Final Golf With A Manual Gearbox
 

Coming to the size, the ID. GTI sits on an identical 2,600 mm wheelbase as ID.2all concept though it is 54 mm longer, 28 mm wider and 31 mm lower than the latter.

 

The GTI Concept is lower, wider and longer than the ID.2all but sits on an identical wheelbase.

 

Moving to the interior, the overall design remains in line with the ID.2all replete with the minimalist layout, three-spoke steering, digital instrument cluster and a 12.9-inch central touchscreen. VW says that it has borrowed some design inputs from the original GTI such as the golf-ball-like finish around the drive mode selector knob on the centre console and a 12 o’clock marker on the steering wheel (illuminated in the concept). Another familiar GTI design touch is the unique sports seats up front with chequered inlays in the seat upholstery and an illuminated pulse sensor on the driver seat that also acts as an indicator that the car is locked and the anti-theft alarm is active. The GTI also gets a head-up display with bespoke graphics.

 

Also read: Volkswagen California Concept Is A Near-Production Camper Van
 

Drive mode selector on the centre console gets a golf-ball-like finish in a throwback to older GTIs.

 

VW says that the GTI also retains all the practicality of the ID.2all concept with its five-door design and 490-litre luggage compartment.

 

Being based on the ID.2all, the ID. GTI is also underpinned by the MEB Entry platform with a front-wheel drive architecture. Specifications of the powertrain remain under wraps though VW says that the all-electric GTI, as with the current Golf GTIs, gets an electronic locking front differential controlled by the car’s Vehicle Dynamics Manager. The ID.2all concept developed 223 bhp and had a sub-7 second 0-100 kmph sprint time. Expect the GTI to getter these numbers by a fair margin.

 

Chequered inlays in the upholstery another throwback element to older GTIs; illuminated heart on the driver seat flashes to show vehicle is locked and the anti-theft system is engaged.

 

“With the ID. GTI Concept, we are taking the GTI DNA into the electric age. It remains sporty, iconic, technologically progressive, and accessible, but now with a new interpretation for tomorrow’s world: electric, fully connected, and extremely emotive,” said Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars.

 

While the ID. GTI Concept1 previews a small all-electric hot-hatchback due by 2027, VW has said that it will use the GTI badge on some of its other EVs. VW’s current range-topping performance EVs use the GTX badge.

# Volkswagen ID Concept# Volkswagen# Volkswagen EV# Volkswagen GTI Supersport Vision Gran Turismo# Volkswagen ID GTI# Volkswagen ID.2all# Volkswagen ID. GTI Concept# Volkswagne ID. GTI Concept1# hatchbacks# hatchback# electric vehicles# Electric# automatic

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Volkswagen Models

Volkswagen Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus

₹ 11.48 - 18.76 Lakh

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun

₹ 11.62 - 19.46 Lakh

Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan

₹ 35.17 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Aprilia RS440
Aprilia RS440

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 7, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen ID. GTI Concept Debuts At IAA 2023; Previews All-Electric Hot Hatch Due In 2027
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn