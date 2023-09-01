Login

All-New Volkswagen Passat Unveiled

The new Passat debuts solely in estate form and will go on sale in global markets in 2024
By Carandbike Team

3 mins read

01-Sep-23 11:43 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Volkswagen's new Passat debuts with advanced plug-in hybrid options and a digitised cockpit.
  • The eHybrid drivetrain offers up to 100 km of electric-only range and an overall range of around 1,000 km.
  • The Passat introduces park assist capabilities and the Adaptive Chassis Control DCC Pro for enhanced comfort and dynamics.

Volkswagen has taken the wraps off its all-new Passat which will be showcased to the public at the IAA Mobility event in Munich from September 5th to 9th, 2023. The new-gen Passat arrives solely in the estate body style and gets a range of new electrified powertrain options. The lineup features two new plug-in hybrid variants alongside a new eTSI mild hybrid option. Standard petrol and diesel options too remain.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Prices Hiked; Now Start At Rs. 35.17 Lakh

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Golf GTI 380 Debuts: Final Golf With A Manual Gearbox

 

The new Passat has two all-new plug-in hybrid drives under the eHybrid badge, offering system outputs of 150 kW (201 bhp) and 200 kW (268 bhp). Supported by a 19.7 kWh battery, the eHybrid drivetrains enable electric-only ranges of around 100 kms. Notably, the battery can be charged at AC charge points with 11 kW and up to 50 kW at DC fast charging stations, significantly improving charging times. The synergy between the electric drive motor and the fuel-efficient new turbocharged petrol engine (1.5 TSI evo2) results in an overall range of approximately 1,000 kms.

 

The Volkswagen Passat also introduces a 48 V mild hybrid drive (eTSI with 110 kW / 147 bhp). The entire range features an automatic direct shift gearbox (DSG), with select models equipped with the intelligently controlled 4MOTION all-wheel drive system.

 

Also Read: New Volkswagen Tiguan Images Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut

The interior reflects a paradigm shift, showcasing a more heavily digitised cockpit. Physical control surfaces are limited with a large central touchscreen now the nerve centre for a majority of in-car functions. The driver gets a full-digital instrument cluster as well while the gear level is now featured on a stalk behind the steering as opposed to on the centre console. The car also packs in plenty of tech including advanced assist systems, including a remote park assist function. Park Assist Pro can autonomously navigate the vehicle into and out of parking spaces using smartphone-based remote control. Moreover, it can replicate the last 50 metres of a journey for autonomous parking manoeuvres or exiting parking spots.

 

As for the suspension, the car is fitted with the VW's new Adaptive Chassis Control DCC Pro, which the company says has been tuned to maximise occupant comfort.

 

The new Passat sits on the latest iteration of the MQB Evo and has grown in size over its predecessor. VW says that the wheelbase in up by 50 mm over its predecessor. Overall, the new Passat is  144 mm longer, 20 mm wider than the outgoing model. The luggage compartment can accommodate up to 1,920 litres. On the styling front, the Passat follows VW's latest design language with a clean and fuss-free look. The front is characterised by sleek headlamps flanking the grille while a prominent air dam takes up a large part of the bumper. Down the side the Passat features a strong shoulder line running all the way to the rear while round the back sleek tail lamps with an integrated lightbar rounds out the look.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen California Concept Is A Near-Production Camper Van

Kai Grünitz, Member of the Brand Board of Management responsible for Technical Development, says: “The latest evolutionary stage of the modular transverse matrix (MQB evo)forms the highly innovative technical basis of the ninth Passat generation. Thanks to the significant economies of scale of the MQB evo, Volkswagen has again democratised numerous high-tech developments and made them available for hundreds of thousands of drivers.” 

 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL

# Automatic# Hybrid# Petrol# Volkswagen# Volkswagen Passat

