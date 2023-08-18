Login

Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Prices Hiked; Now Start At Rs. 35.17 Lakh

Prices for the flagship mid-size SUV have gone up by Rs 47,000.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

18-Aug-23 02:54 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The Tiguan was priced at Rs. 34.70 lakh earlier
  • The price hike is due to a cess on SUVs imposed by the GST council
  • The Tiguan is available in a single, fully loaded version known as Elegance

Volkswagen India has increased the price of its mid-size SUV, the Tiguan. The flagship mid-size SUV, which was priced at Rs. 34.70 lakh earlier, will now cost Rs. 35.17 lakh (ex-showroom) after the hike. This amounts to a rise of Rs. 47,000. 

Model Old PriceNew Price Difference 
Tiguan Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG Rs. 34.70 lakhRs. 35.17 lakhRs. 47,000

Although Volkswagen has not officially declared the price increase, reliable sources indicate that this change is due to a 22 per cent rise in the cess on sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) recently introduced by the GST council. Presently, some of the cars in the aforementioned categories bear an extra 22 per cent cess in addition to the 28 per cent GST.

The Tiguan is available in a single, fully loaded version known as Elegance. After VW updated the Tiguan SUV for MY2023, there were no significant changes made to the model's external appearance. However, there are updates inside the SUV. The 2023 Tiguan was updated with dual-tone grey interiors. 

 

Moreover, the SUV boasts two new feature additions: a wireless phone charger and a parking assistant. The parking assistant can be activated at the press of a button and takes over the task of manoeuvring the SUV into tight parking spots, with the driver solely controlling the accelerator and brakes.

Under the hood, the SUV still houses the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which produces the same 188 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque as before. Importantly, The 2023 Tiguan also aligns with the latest RDE regulations to meet emission standards. Power is distributed to all four wheels via a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox, which comes as a standard feature.

# Tiguan# Volkswagen India# Volkswagen Tiguan# Price Hike in Cars# Tiguan 5-seater SUV# Tiguan SUV# Volkswagen price hike

