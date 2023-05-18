2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Launched In India; Priced At Rs 34.69 Lakh

Volkswagen India has updated the Tiguan SUV for 2023. Now priced from Rs 34.69 lakh (ex-showroom) – about Rs 50,000 more than the outgoing model, the 2023 Tiguan packs in some new features and now complies with the latest RDE norms.

On the exterior, there are no changes to the Tiguan’s styling with even the alloy wheel design being retained. There are however changes to the colour palette with the SUV no longer offered in King’s Red and Pure White. Buyers can now select from Nightshade Blue, Oryx White, Dolphin Grey, Deep Black and Reflex Silver.

Interior now adopts a dual-tone black and grey colour scheme as against all-black

On the inside, VW has updated the upholstery for its flagship SUV. The 2023 Tiguan is now available with dual-tone grey interiors – the outgoing model had an all-black cabin. On the features front, the SUV gets two notable additions – a wireless phone charger and a parking assistant. The latter is activated at the push of a button and takes over manoeuvring the SUV into tight parking spaces with the driver only required to operate the accelerator and brakes.

The updated Tiguan now packs in a hands-free parking function.

The rest of the features have been carried over so you still get the Matrix LED headlamps, 10-inch digital instrument cluster, 8.0-inch touchscreen, heated front seats, electric adjust driver seat, three-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, a panoramic sunroof and more.

The SUV continues to use the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as before developing an identical 188 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine now, however, is RDE compliant. Power is sent to all-four wheels via a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox as standard.