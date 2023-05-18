  • Home
  • News
  • 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Launched In India; Priced At Rs 34.69 Lakh

2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Launched In India; Priced At Rs 34.69 Lakh

Updated Tiguan is now RDE compliant and gets additional tech on board.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
18-May-23 12:51 PM IST
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan.jpg
Highlights
  • Updated SUV costs about Rs 50,000 more than before
  • Gets new dual-tone interior, wireless phone charging and hands-free parking function
  • 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine now RDE compliant

Volkswagen India has updated the Tiguan SUV for 2023. Now priced from Rs 34.69 lakh (ex-showroom) – about Rs 50,000 more than the outgoing model, the 2023 Tiguan packs in some new features and now complies with the latest RDE norms.

 

On the exterior, there are no changes to the Tiguan’s styling with even the alloy wheel design being retained. There are however changes to the colour palette with the SUV no longer offered in King’s Red and Pure White. Buyers can now select from Nightshade Blue, Oryx White, Dolphin Grey, Deep Black and Reflex Silver.

 

Also read: Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 Celebrates 25 Years Of The Performance Hatchback
 

Interior now adopts a dual-tone black and grey colour scheme as against all-black

 

On the inside, VW has updated the upholstery for its flagship SUV. The 2023 Tiguan is now available with dual-tone grey interiors – the outgoing model had an all-black cabin. On the features front, the SUV gets two notable additions – a wireless phone charger and a parking assistant. The latter is activated at the push of a button and takes over manoeuvring the SUV into tight parking spaces with the driver only required to operate the accelerator and brakes.

 

Also read: Volkswagen Teases Golf R 333 Limited Model Ahead Of May 31st Launch

The updated Tiguan now packs in a hands-free parking function.

 

The rest of the features have been carried over so you still get the Matrix LED headlamps, 10-inch digital instrument cluster, 8.0-inch touchscreen, heated front seats, electric adjust driver seat, three-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, a panoramic sunroof and more.

 

Also read: Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 TSI GT Manual Debuts Alongside New Trims For Taigun GT

 

The SUV continues to use the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as before developing an identical 188 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine now, however, is RDE compliant. Power is sent to all-four wheels via a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox as standard.

Related Articles
Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 Celebrates 25 Years Of The Performance Hatchback
Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 Celebrates 25 Years Of The Performance Hatchback
5 hours ago
Volkswagen Teases Golf R 333 Limited Model Ahead Of May 31st Launch
Volkswagen Teases Golf R 333 Limited Model Ahead Of May 31st Launch
8 days ago
New Volkswagen T-Cross Facelift Spotted Testing
New Volkswagen T-Cross Facelift Spotted Testing
9 days ago
Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 TSI GT Manual Debuts Alongside New Trims For Taigun GT
Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 TSI GT Manual Debuts Alongside New Trims For Taigun GT
29 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.3star
Used 2014 Skoda Octavia 2.0 Elegance TDI CR AT for sale

2014 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 90,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
7.60 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.5star
Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0 TDI for sale

2013 Audi A4

wishlist
  • 55,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
10.90 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now