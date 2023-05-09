  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen Teases Golf R 333 Limited Model Ahead Of May 31st Launch

Volkswagen Teases Golf R 333 Limited Model Ahead Of May 31st Launch

The Volkswagen Golf R 333 Limited Edition is an upcoming vehicle that boasts a sporty design, powerful engine, and limited availability.
authorBy carandbike Team
09-May-23 12:19 PM IST
Volkswagen Teases Golf R 333 Limited Model Ahead of May 31st Launch.jpg
Highlights
  • Sleek and sporty design with a unique Deep Blue Pearl colour and black accents.
  • 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that produces 333 horsepower and can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds.
  • Only 333 units of the limited edition model will be produced, making it a rare and exclusive car.

Volkswagen is one of the most popular car manufacturers in the world. Recently, the company has been teasing its latest model, the Volkswagen Golf R 333 Limited Edition, which is all set for a launch on May 31st.

 

Also Read: Skoda Teases Upcoming Fourth Generation Superb

 

The Volkswagen Golf R has always been a popular choice among car enthusiasts, and the new limited edition model promises to be even more exciting. The company has released a teaser video and images of the car, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect.

The Golf R 333 Limited Edition is expected to feature a sportier design. The front of the car looked like it featured a new grille and a redesigned bumper, giving it a more aggressive and aerodynamic look.

 

Also Read: New Volkswagen T-Cross Facelift Spotted Testing

 

Under the hood, the Golf R 333 Limited Edition is likely to be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that is said to produce 333 horsepower, hence the name. The car can seemingly go from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, making it one of the fastest Golf models ever produced.

Volkswagen has announced that only 333 Golf R 333 Limited Edition units will be produced, making it a rare and exclusive model. The company has not yet announced the price of the car, but it is expected to be significantly higher than the standard Golf R model.

 

 


 

Related Articles
New Volkswagen T-Cross Facelift Spotted Testing
New Volkswagen T-Cross Facelift Spotted Testing
10 hours ago
Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 TSI GT Manual Debuts Alongside New Trims For Taigun GT
Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 TSI GT Manual Debuts Alongside New Trims For Taigun GT
20 days ago
Volkswagen ID.7 Debuts With 282 bhp, 700 Km Range
Volkswagen ID.7 Debuts With 282 bhp, 700 Km Range
20 days ago
Volkswagen Unveils New-Gen Electric Drivetrain For ID. Family With Better Performance & Efficiency
Volkswagen Unveils New-Gen Electric Drivetrain For ID. Family With Better Performance & Efficiency
25 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Used 2017 Mahindra Scorpio S4 PLUS 1.99 Litre for sale

2017 Mahindra Scorpio

wishlist
  • 49,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
9.50 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.0star
Used 2013 BMW 5 Series 520d Prestige Plus for sale

2013 BMW 5 Series

wishlist
  • 75,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
11.00 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.0star
Used 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid BS IV for sale

2014 Toyota Camry

wishlist
  • 27,400 km
    • |
  • Hybrid
    • |
  • Automatic
16.75 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Volkswagen Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now