Skoda Teases Upcoming Fourth Generation Superb

Skoda has teased its fourth generation flagship Superb model that will be launched in autumn 2023 which coincides with the company’s 90-year anniversary of the original Superb. To celebrate the upcoming launch, the Czech automaker released a teaser video showcasing all past iterations of the Superb alongside the upcoming model, which is still under wraps.

The footage follows Skoda's teaser of the silhouettes of the Superb and the Kodiaq. The new flagship will be available in both hatchback and Combi estate body styles, both of which are currently hidden under cover. However, the teaser provides a better idea of the car's proportions, size, and shape, allowing for direct comparison with its predecessors.

While the 2024 Superb retains familiar proportions, it features sharper surfacing, as evidenced by the character lines on the profile leading to the pronounced shoulders. Superb has a three-box Hatchback that boasts a more heavily inclined roofline than before, while the Combi silhouette is also sleeker.

Skoda originally produced only 900 civilian and 1,600 military versions of the Superb between the years 1934 to 1949. However, the modern versions have sold more than 1,550,000 units since 2001.





It is anticipated that the upcoming generation of the Skoda Superb flagship, which will be the last one to be powered by an internal combustion engine (ICE), will make use of an enhanced version of the MQB architecture, but with a greater focus on electrification. Skoda has confirmed that the new model will be offered with petrol, diesel, mild-hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains, along with a bunch of technological innovations.



The 2024 Skoda Superb will be produced in Bratislava, Slovakia, alongside the closely-related but estate-only Volkswagen Passat, which is also expected to arrive soon. The automobile giant has developed not only Superb but also developed the next-generation Volkswagen Passat, which will likely to be debut this fall. It will also be assembled in Slovakia, hence losing the "Made in Germany" title. Skoda promises more efficient gasoline and diesel engines, along with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, but a fully electric variant is not on the agenda. An Octavia wagon-like EV has been teased ahead of a 2026 release.





The 2024 Superb will have much fewer rivals than its predecessors, as the Opel Insignia and Ford Mondeo have been discontinued. The Mazda 6 is already showing its age, while the Peugeot 508 has recently undergone a mid-cycle facelift.





Also, this fall the second generation of Kodiaq will be debuted. This will be on the MQB platform with tweaked four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. Unlike the Superb, the SUV will continue to be produced at the Kvasiny plant and will be offered as a PHEV for the first time.



