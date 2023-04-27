Skoda Reveals Silhouette Of Upcoming New-Gen Superb, Kodiaq

Škoda Auto has revealed the first official images of the new-generation vehicles, set to launch in autumn 2023. The upcoming models include the flagship Superb in hatchback and Combi versions and the brand's top SUV, the Kodiaq. The vehicles will offer modern, efficient petrol and diesel engines and plug-in and mild hybrid options. At the "Let's Explore" event, the Czech carmaker unveiled images showcasing new exterior designs, redesigned interiors, and improved technology and is scheduled to launch this autumn.

The Superb and Kodiaq are key models in Škoda's portfolio and have been immensely successful for the brand. The Superb has seen several generations since its introduction in the 1930s. Over 777,000 units of the third-generation Superb were delivered to customers since its launch in 2015, whereas the Kodiaq, which was launched in 2016, has already sold more than 740,000 units worldwide.



According to Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Škoda Auto, the Superb and Kodiaq models are critical components of the company's product range. Zellmer expressed his excitement about introducing new versions of both models in the coming autumn. He added that the Superb, as the flagship of their internal combustion engine (ICE) portfolio, will maintain its position as a standard-setter in terms of comfort and spaciousness in its fourth generation. The Kodiaq, on the other hand, will offer enhanced safety, technology, and versatility in its second generation.

Both models will be manufactured in Europe, with the new-generation Superb manufactured at the Volkswagen Group plant in Bratislava, Slovakia, and the new-generation Kodiaq being built at the Škoda plant in Kvasiny, Czech Republic, the home of its predecessor. As mentioned, the new vehicles will feature updated technology, including modern petrol and diesel engines and plug-in and mild hybrid options.



The Superb has attained quite a fan following for being spacious, reliable and loaded with features. Moreover, the second-generation Superb was the first to offer the option of all-wheel drive. In the Combi guise, the brand sold a total of 618,000 units to customers. The Kodiaq, which was launched in 2016, features an exciting crystalline design language and is available with seven seats. Furthermore, owing to its popularity, the brand also introduced the Kodiaq RS, a sporty version of the SUV, in 2018. Also, the brand updated its entire portfolio in 2021.