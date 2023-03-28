Skoda India Expands 1.5 TSI Range To Ambition Due To Its Demand

Skoda India has expanded its 1.5 TSI range, which will now be available in the Ambition trim of the Skoda Kushaq and the Skoda Slavia. In its announcement, the company also mentioned the reason for it being based on rising demand from its customers. Before this update, the 1.5 TSI engine was only available with top-of-the-line of both vehicles. The Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI in the ambition spec is priced at Rs. 14.94 lakh for the Manual and Rs. 16.24 lakh for the Automatic. The price for Skoda Kushaq 1.5 TSI in the Ambition trim for Manual and Automatic is Rs. 14.99 lakh and Rs. 16.79 lakh respectively (all prices are ex-showroom, India).

MODEL MT AT AT (DUAL-TONE) SKODA KUSHAQ 1.5 TSI AMBITION Rs. 14.99 Lakh Rs. 16.79 Lakh Rs. 16.84 Lakh SKODA SLAVIA 1.5 TSI Ambition Rs. 14.94 Lakh Rs. 16.24 Lakh Rs. 16.29 Lakh

Prices after the update of the 1.5 TSI engine in the Ambition Trim of both vehicles

Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “Škoda has always attracted customers who are passionate about a car’s safety and driving dynamics. The 1.5 TSI engine is known globally, not only for power and torque, but also for technology and efficiency. In line with demand and feedback from our customers, we have decided to introduce this advanced engine with Active Cylinder –Technology and plasma-coated cylinder liners in our best-selling trim on the Kushaq and Slavia.”

Before this update, the 1.5 TSI engine was only available with top-of-the-line Style trim of the Slavia and Monte Carlo versions of the Kushaq. The 1.5 TSI is powered by an advanced 1.5-litre EVO-generation, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine making 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. It is one of the most powerful and torque-laden engine in the segments the Kushaqand Slavia compete in.

The segment-first Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) in the 1.5 TSI automatically shuts down two cylinders under a low load, further reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. The update also sees the cars meeting the new RDE (Real Driving Emission) norms and will also be compatible with e20-blended fuel. These changes are also claimed to improve fuel efficiency. With the introduction of the 1.5 TSI in the Ambition trim, Skoda further ups by making the product range more accessible and attracting enthusiasts.

Additionally, customers can now opt for the Dual Tone paint options that were earlier only available in the higher variants. With the Slavia 1.5 Ambition, customers can choose between a Crystal Blue shade with a black roof and a Carbon Steel shade with a silver roof. Buyers of the Kushaq 1.5 Ambition could make a choice between a Honey Orange shade with a black roof and a Carbon Steel coloured body with a silver roof.