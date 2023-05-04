2023 Skoda Kodiaq Launched Starting At Rs. 37.99 Lakh; More Units To Be Allocated For India

  • Home
Skoda Auto has increased the number of units allocated to India to 750 SUVs per quarter.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
2 mins read
04-May-23 08:02 PM IST
  • Skoda will allocate 750 units of the Kodiaq 4x4 for India every quarter
  • The Kodiaq is offered in 3 trims - Style, Sportline and L&K
  • Compared to earlier, prices have gone up by up to Rs. 1.40 lakh

Skoda Auto India has announced receiving increased allocations for the Kodiaq 4x4. The Czech carmaker says that it has witnessed increased demand for the flagship SUV, prompting the company to increase the number of units allocated to India to 750 SUVs per quarter. This means the company aims to sell 3000 units of the Skoda Kodiaq in a year. The 2023 model year Skoda Kodiaq continues to be offered in three variants – Style, Sportline and L&K and is priced from Rs. 37.99 lakh to Rs. 41.39 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Compared to earlier, prices have gone up by up to Rs. 1.40 lakh.

The SUV is powered by a 2.0-lire TSI EVO engine. The powertrain has now been adapted to meet the new BS6-B emissions norms, which means it’s RDE (Real Driving Emission) compliant and it can run on fuel that comes with a blend of 20 per cent Ethanol. In fact, the company claims that Kodiaq is now 4.2 per cent more efficient than earlier. The engine continues to make 188 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, while mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. 

Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “The Kodiaq was our first-ever foray into the full-size SUV fold, and it has been a resounding success internationally and in India. Though premium, it is a high-value luxury 4x4 that has seen much demand from Indian consumers because of the complete off-road luxury package it offers for the family. The increased allocation will ensure that the Kodiaq can now be enjoyed by more SUV customers who demand the best there is in terms of safety, luxury and value with off-road ability.” 

Visually the 2023 model year Kodiaq remains unchanged, however, Skoda has made some additions to the features list. The SUV now comes with door-edge protectors and the rear spoiler gets additional finlets to aid airflow and improve the aerodynamics of this luxury 4x4. Inside the cabin, the rear passengers get a lounge step along with outer headrests for the 2nd-row occupants for better comfort. The rest of the bits remain unchanged. 

Each trim comes with variant-specific 18-inch alloy wheels, and while the top-end Laurin & Klement variant gets stone beige leather dual-tone upholstery, the Sportline trim comes with all-black suedia interiors. Depending on the variant you choose you can get features like 12-way adjustable electric seats in the front with in-built cooling and heating, a 3- or 2-spoke steering wheel, an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless phone charging. While the Style trim gets an 8-inch instrument cluster, the other two trims come with a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit with digital dials and a digital console with multiple themes to suit the driver’s needs.

