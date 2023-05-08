  • Home
New Volkswagen T-Cross (Taigun) Facelift Spotted Testing

The new Volkswagen T-Cross (Taigun) facelift has been spotted with changes in overall car design.
authorBy carandbike Team
08-May-23 02:23 PM IST
volkswagen-taigun-right-front-three-quarter2.jpg
Highlights
  • Undisguised Volkswagen T-Cross facelift spotted in Europe
  • Design and styling has been updated
  • VW Taigun facelift can be expected in 2024

The Volkswagen T-Cross, sold as the Volkswagen Taigun in India, is set to receive a facelift later this year globally. Spotted multiple times in camouflage, Volkswagen has been testing the new T-Cross on road for several months now. Though the cars were seen on foreign soil, we expect similar changes will be made to the Taigun here. Now spotted in an undisguised look, we get to see what the changes exactly are.

 

The T-Cross gets new headlight units and grille design

 

Visually, the overall design changes are made to the front and rear sections of the T-Cross. The front now gets a new grille and redesigned headlight units. There are minor changes made to the bumper, with redesigned fog lamps and the lower grille that now has a bolder chrome coloured border.

 

 Test vehicle was spotted with five-spoke silver finish alloy wheels 

 

The car maintains its roof rails and its sleek matte black cladding on the wheel arches and door panels. Notably, there are subtle modifications, such as updates to the side view mirror indicator design. The test vehicle displayed five-spoke alloy wheels with a silver finish. However, the Indian Taigun is expected to get diamond cut dual tone alloy wheels option as well.

The T-Cross will now also have a rear wiper and a high-mount stop lamp
 

The new T-Cross maintains a similar look at the rear featuring connected LED tail lights, although this time it incorporates a slightly refreshed design for the taillights. Some design tweaks and enhancements also include a revamped rear bumper, an extended roof spoiler housing a high-mount stop lamp, and the addition of a rear wiper.
 

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 TSI GT Manual Debuts Alongside New Trims For Taigun GT

The car will still be powered by the existing 1.0-liter and 1.5-liter petrol engines 

 

Regarding its power and engine, it is anticipated that the T-Cross facelift will continue to be equipped with the existing 1.0-liter and 1.5-liter petrol engines. No other information about the interior features and instruments is unveiled by Volkswagen about the T-Cross.  However, we expect standard parking sensors and its existing 10-inch infotainment touchscreen to remain the same.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun And Skoda Kushaq Score Big In Latest Global NCAP Crash Tests

 


 Taigun facelift expected in 2023

 

The Taigun is expected to get a facelift later in 2024 after the new T-Cross is unveiled in the European market. Once launched in India, it will continue to compete with rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and MG Astor.


 Source: Carwale.com

