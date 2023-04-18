Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 TSI GT manual debuts alongside new trims for Taigun GT

Answering the prayers of driving enthusiasts across India, Volkswagen has unveiled a manual gearbox-equipped version of its midsize sedan, the Virtus. At its 2023 annual brand conference in Kochi, Volkswagen took the wraps off the Virtus 1.5 GT TSI armed with a six-speed manual transmission; one of six derivatives of the sedan and the Taigun SUV unveiled at the conference. All six models showcased are classed under VW’s new ‘GT Edge’ collection, a premium extension of the GT model line, and the manual-equipped Virtus 1.5 TSI aside, two variants have also been added to the Taigun family. The new variants will be gradually introduced from June 2023 onwards.

Volkswagen has added the fully-loaded GT Plus MT variant to the Taigun range, seen here in Carbon Steel Matte paint.

So far, the Taigun 1.5 TSI GT was available only in GT Manual and range-topping GT Plus DSG (automatic) trims. Now, VW has added the GT Plus manual to the line-up, which will mean those keen on buying the manual Taigun GT TSI won’t have to miss out on any features with the launch of the range-topping GT Plus MT. Also joining the Taigun GT line-up is the GT DSG, which will trade off some features of the GT Plus (priced at Rs 19.06 lakh) in exchange for a lower sticker price.

The ‘Deep Pearl Black' colour option will be available on the Taigun and Virtus.

Additionally, Volkswagen will add two new colour options for the GT Edge models – there’s a fetching ‘Deep Pearl Black’ for the Virtus and Taigun GT Plus, and a ‘Carbon Steel Matte’ exclusive to the Taigun GT Plus. These variants will sport a premium of anywhere between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 over the standard variants they’re based on.

Taigun ‘Sport’ concept features decals; based on the new GT DSG variant.

Volkswagen also previewed two ‘limited-edition’ concepts based on the Taigun. The first of these is the Sport, which is based on the Taigun GT DSG, and features decals, different seat covers and a ‘TSI Power’ badge on the tailgate. The second is the Taigun Trail, which sports blacked-out exterior elements (including its wheels and outside rear view mirror casings), bars mounted on the roof rails and new seat covers. Volkswagen maintains these have been showcased only to gauge customer interest, and have not been greenlit for production at this time.

Taigun ‘Trail’ features blacked-out exterior elements; neither Sport nor Trail greenlit for production yet.

There was no word on whether Volkswagen intends to add to its line-up for India, which comprises three main models, this year. Curiously, there was also no mention of the company’s plans for introduction of electric vehicles, despite the ID.4 GTX battery-electric crossover being displayed on the eve of the conference. Volkswagen India brand director Ashish Gupta did, however, say the carmaker will expand its sales network to 182 touchpoints and its sales outlets to 140 touchpoints across 130 cities by the end of 2023.