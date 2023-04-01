Volkswagen Looks Ahead To A New Emissions-Free Chapter In India

German carmaker Volkswagen is basking on the success of its India 2.0 project with cars like the Taigun and Virtus which have got good acceptance in the market. Now the brand is looking at the next phase of its growth in the country, and just like any other market, even in India it’s future will be electric.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO, Volkswagen Passenger Cars.

In an interaction with select group of Indian journalists, Thomas Schäfer, CEO Volkswagen Passenger Cars spoke about the success of project 2.0 , brands' learnings from being this challenging market in the past decade and going forward what will be focus areas for the company in the country. He began by saying, "India is very much on the focus of VW group. Demand is strong and we're very positive."

Current VW cars in India, Taigun and Virtus will not be electrified in the future.

When asked about investing in making EVs in India Schäfer added, "Going forward India has a great opportunity when it comes to building battery electric transformation. Certainly, as the time arises we will invest in that space, our future is electric in any country in the world and in India too." However, he clarified that current cars sold by Volkswagen in India, like the Virtus and Taigun will not be electrified, revealing that the first EV from the brand in India will be an SUV.

Volkswagen had recently laid out the details of a planned all-electric car costing under 25,000 euros ($26,790), as part of the German car maker's push to derive 80% of its sales in Europe from all-electric vehicles by 2030. Schäfer said likewise there will be an attempt to present an affordable EV for the Indian market as well.

The brand is currently working on all-electric car costing under 25,000 euros.

He said, "If you want to play in India you need to do it properly. So even the EV that will come will be highly localised but we're not sharing plans." Terming increased localisation as one of brands' key learnings in India, Schäfer added that they have managed to keep India 2.0 in the budget and that he was happy with the progress of the brand in the country.

India is also emerging as a key export hub for Volkswagen and Schäfer listed out the reasons for that. He said, "We have a strong export activity from India. We get great quality and good costing works out well." He concluded by saying if the supply was better, the year gone by would’ve been the best for the brand in India.