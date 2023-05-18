Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 Celebrates 25 Years Of The Performance Hatchback

  • Home
The Polo GTI nameplate has completed 25 years globally with the first model rolling out in 1998.
Highlights
  • Special edition Polo GTI limited to 2,500 units
  • Gets cosmetic enhancements over standard Polo GTI
  • Will be offered to customers in Germany from June 1

Volkswagen has unveiled a limited-run Edition 25 variant of the Polo GTI to commemorate the nameplate completing 25 years. The first Polo GTI went on sale in European markets back in 1998. Limited to 2,500 units, the Polo GTI Edition 25 gets a number of exclusive cosmetic enhancements along with some added features.

Special edition Polo GTI gets minor cosmetic enhancements.

 

“Volkswagen has a rich heritage, and the Polo is one of our most iconic vehicles. GTI fans are very important to us, and our anniversary model is a way of marking this milestone together with them: celebrating 25 years of power, performance, sportiness, and fun driving in the Polo class,” said Imelda Labbé, Member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management for Sales, Marketing and After Sales.

 

Also read: Volkswagen Teases Golf R 333 Limited Model Ahead Of May 31st Launch
 

Exterior changes include blacked-out 18-inch alloys and subtle graphics.

 

On the exterior, the Polo GTI Edition 25 is nearly identical to the regular GTI save for subtle body graphics and 18-inch black-finished Adelaide alloy wheels. The cabin too is nearly identical to the standard with the main differences coming to the use of black and red leather upholstery for the seats and door sill plates with “one of 2,500” badging. The steering also now bears a “25” logo on the lower spoke compared to GTI lettering on non-special edition units.

 

Also read: New Volkswagen T-Cross Facelift Spotted Testing
 

Seats get black and red leather upholstery in place of the ‘jacara’ pattern fabric.

 

Coming to the performance, the special edition gets no performance enhancements. It retains the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol unit as the standard Polo GTI pushing out a peak 204 bhp and 320 Nm. Power is channeled to the front wheels via a 7-speed DSG gearbox. As with the standard GTI, the special edition sits 15 mm lower to the ground owing to getting sports suspension and also packs in an electronic locking differential to help put the power down.

 

Also read: Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 TSI GT Manual Debuts Alongside New Trims For Taigun GT
 

Volkswagen says that the special edition will be offered to customers in its home market in Germany from June 1, 2023.

