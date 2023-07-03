  • Home
New Volkswagen Virtus GT DSG Launched In India; Priced At Rs 16.20 Lakh

New GT variant sits below the GT Plus and is the most affordable Performance Line variant of VW’s compact sedan.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
03-Jul-23 02:15 PM IST
Highlights
  • New variant positioned below the GT Plus variants
  • Costs about Rs 2.37 lakh less than the GT Plus DSG
  • Misses out on some features from the GT Plus

Having updated the Virtus and Taigun early last month with new variants, Volkswagen has given the Virtus yet another update. The Virtus gets a new GT variant with the DSG gearbox priced at Rs 16.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new variant sits below the GT Plus variants and misses out on some features over the higher variants. This marks the first time that the Virtus has been offered with a standard GT variant with the Virtus Performance Line previously only available in GT Plus trim.

 

Also read: Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 TSI MT Launched At Rs 16.89 Lakh; Taigun GT DSG, GT Plus MT Prices Revealed
 

Performance LinePrice (ex-showroom)
GT Plus DSGRs 18.57 lakh
GT Plus MTRs 16.90 lakh
GT DSG [New]Rs 16.20 lakh

 

The new GT variant misses out on kit such as full leather seats, black ‘Razor’ alloy wheels, side and curtain airbags, co-driver seat height adjust, auto-dimming rearview mirror, auto headlamp and wipers, digital instrument cluster, a sunroof and ventilated front seats.

Compared to the GT Plus, the GT misses out on some features; cosmetically it drops the black-finished alloys and some chrome detailing.

 

The equipment list, however, still includes bits such as the 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, cruise control, LED headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, ambient lighting, tyre pressure monitoring, rear-view camera, ABS with EBD and hill start assist. 

 

Also read: New Volkswagen Tiguan To Debut Later This Year; Gets New Minimalist Interior Design
 

The GT is identifiable from the GT Plus by the lack of chrome detailing in areas such as the windows, lower bumper and ‘Scimitar’ alloy wheels – not black finished.

 

Coming to the engine, you still get the familiar 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine pushing out 148 bhp and 250 Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

 

Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus pictured.

