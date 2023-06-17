New Volkswagen Tiguan To Debut Later This Year; Gets New Minimalist Interior Design

  • Home
New Tiguan will be offered with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains with the latter offering an EV-only range of up to 100 km.
With a global debut set for later this year, Volkswagen has revealed some details on the upcoming all-new Tiguan. The carmaker has revealed that the next-gen SUV will sit on a revamped version of the MQB Evo platform and offer a range of internal combustion powertrain options. The carmaker also shared images of the disguised test mule from the exterior while also showcasing the production-spec interior for the first time.

New Tiguan gets a closed-off grille with an LED lightbar connecting the headlamps.

 

Also read: Volkswagen ID Buzz Long-Wheelbase Revealed; Gets A Third Row Of Seats
 

Starting with the design, the new Tiguan gets the now familiar connected headlights with a LED lightbar running along the upper section of the grille. The grille itself is closed off with the main air intake positioned lower down on the bumper. While heavily camouflaged the test mule images reveal a prominent rear haunch along with part of the tail lamps with bar-like LED detailing. Volkswagen says that the new Tiguan will be around 30 mm longer than the outgoing model though it will retain the same wheelbase.

New minimalist cabin moves almost all in-car functions to the central touchscreen

 

The big news however is the image of the interior which gives an undisguised look at the cabin. Prominent design details include a digital instrument cluster integrated into a flat vertical section running the width of the dashboard and a large 15-inch central touchscreen. The dashboard follows a minimalistic there with minimal control surfaces on the centre console and even the gear selector now mounted on a stalk behind the steering – as seen in modern Mercedes cars. Volkswagen says most of the in-car controls are relocated to the central touchscreen while a rotary selector with an in-built display on the centre console can be used to change drive modes, adjust volume or cycle through the colours of ambient lighting.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Golf R 333 Edition Unveiled; Limited To 333 Units

 

Coming to the tech, Volkswagen confirmed that the new Tiguan will feature the brand’s Matrix LED headlights, adaptive suspension, vehicle dynamics control with an electronic locking differential, heated and ventilated seats and seat massage function.

New Tiguan will be longer than the outgoing model though sit on the same wheelbase.

 

Also Read: 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Launched In India; Priced At Rs 34.69 Lakh

 

Coming to the powertrains, Volkswagen confirmed that the new Tiguan will come with a range of internal combustion powertrains. These will include standard petrol and diesel mills, mild-hybrid petrol and plug-in hybrid engine options. Volkswagen also says that the PHEV powertrains will offer up to 100 km of EV-only driving and will support AC and DC fast charging. All engine options will be paired with Dual-clutch automatic gearboxes as standard.

 

Volkswagen says that the new Tiguan will make its public debut in Autumn 2023 with sales in global markets to commence in 2024.

Trending Now