Volkswagen Golf R 333 Edition Unveiled; Limited To 333 Units

Following a string of teasers, Volkswagen has unveiled the new Golf R 333 Edition, sales of which commence in select markets in June. The 333 edition is limited to just 333 units and as things stand develops 329 bhp (333 PS). Coming to the design, there is little to talk about save for the Lime Yellow paint shade and black contrast elements such as the wheels and roof. The overall look is identical to the Golf R 20 Years Edition from 2022 with even the 19-inch Estoril wheels a shared design though the 333 comes shod with semi-slick tyres.

The cabin too shares similarities with the 20 Years Edition from 2022. It follows an all-black colour scheme with sports seats up front wrapped in Nappa leather. The dashboard features a swathe of carbon fibre with a badge on the co-driver side listing the model number out of 333.

Mechanically, the Golf R 333 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine tuned to push out 329 bhp and 420 Nm – up from 315 bhp in the standard Golf R though torque is identical. Power is sent to all four wheels with Volkswagen claiming a 4.6 second 0-100 kmph sprint time and a 270 kmph top speed. While these numbers are identical to the 2022 Golf R 20 Years Edition as well, the Golf R 333 does get a new R Performance exhaust designed by Akrapovich with a titanium rear silencer.

On the feature front, the Golf 333 will pack in all the bells and whistles including vehicle dynamics control, a torque vectoring system, Drift and Special drive modes, matrix LED headlamps and a Harman Kardon sound system. ADAS functions too come as standard such as Travel Assist, Lane keeping assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with stop & go functions.

Volkswagen says that it will open the order books for the limited-run special edition on June 2 in Germany with deliveries to start in September.