Volkswagen ID Buzz Long-Wheelbase Revealed; Gets A Third Row Of Seats

Volkswagen has revealed the long-wheelbase version of the ID Buzz, its new electric van touted as the spiritual successor to the iconic Microbus. The ID Buzz LWB is 250 mm longer than the standard variant and gets a third row of seats. It also gets a larger battery pack as compared to the standard version that is currently on sale in Europe. Deliveries of the ID Buzz in the European markets will start towards the end of 2023, while in America, it will start in 2024.

Also Read: Volkswagen Golf R 333 Edition Unveiled; Limited To 333 Units

The ID Buzz comes in a range of bright colour options

In terms of design, The ID Buzz blends the classic proportions of the microbus with more modern design touches. The electric van’s connected headlamps, covered rims, and black accenting on the windows and mirrors make it look classy and futuristic. But leaving all that aside, some elements such as the dual-tone paint scheme, boxy silhouette and body lines evidently pay homage to the microbus.

Also Read: 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Launched In India; Priced At Rs 34.69 Lakh

The cabin gets Heads up Display, along with a new infotainment system that is now larger in size

The cabin of the electric van retains the same neo-retro design with the dashboard merging modern tech with vintage colour schemes and design elements. The vehicle gets a Heads up Display, along with a new infotainment system that is now larger in size. Among other features is a newly developed panoramic sunroof that the company says is the largest glass it ever made. The sunroof features a touch slider that can be used to change the glass from transparent to opaque and vice versa.

Also Read: New Volkswagen T-Cross Facelift Spotted Testing

The vehicle is built on Volkswagen's MEB platform and gets an 85 kWh battery capacity that is mounted low in the ground

Coming to the powertrain, the long-wheelbase version of the ID Buzz will be available in two powertrain options upon launch, a single-motor, rear-drive powertrain that belts out 282 bhp or a more powerful dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup that makes 335 bhp. The electric van also gets a larger 85 kWh battery pack as compared to the standard ID Buzz. As with other MEB platform-based models, the battery pack is mounted under the floor.