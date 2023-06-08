  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 TSI MT Launched At Rs 16.89 Lakh; Taigun GT DSG, GT Plus MT Prices Revealed

Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 TSI MT Launched At Rs 16.89 Lakh; Taigun GT DSG, GT Plus MT Prices Revealed

VW’s compact sedan gains a new 6-speed manual and DSG variant under the GT model line, while the Taigun GT gets a new manual variant.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
3 mins read
08-Jun-23 02:48 PM IST
Volkswagen GT Edge Collection.jpg
Highlights
  • VW Virtus GT now gets option of manual gearbox
  • Taigun GT gains new entry automatic, top-spec manual
  • Edge Collection offers new paint options for GT Plus models

Volkswagen India has bolstered the Taigun and Virtus line-ups with the launch of new GT variants. Both the Taigun and Virtus gain new GT Plus manual variants, while the SUV also gets a new GT DSG variant. The Virtus GT Plus manual is priced at Rs 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Taigun GT DSG and GT Plus manual is priced at Rs 16.79 lakh and Rs 17.79 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). This marks the first time the Virtus GT is available with a manual gearbox. 

 

Also read: Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 TSI GT Manual Debuts Alongside New Trims For Taigun GT
 

Here are the prices for the new GT variants of the Virtus and Taigun:

ModelVariantPrice (ex-showroom)
VW Taigun   GT DSGRs 16.79 lakh
VW Taigun   GT Plus MTRs  17.79 lakh
VW Virtus GT Plus MTRs  16.89 lakh

Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Edge Collection

 

Also read: Volkswagen ID Buzz Long-Wheelbase Revealed; Gets A Third Row Of Seats
 

The Taigun was offered with a manual, though it was till now not available in the fully-loaded GT Plus trim. The new Taigun GT DSG also lowers the price of the Taigun GT automatic range, with the engine gearbox combination so far offered only in the GT Plus trim.

Also read: Volkswagen Golf R 333 Edition Unveiled; Limited To 333 Units
 

The Virtus and Taigun are both available in two distinct lines – Dynamic Line and Performance Line, with the latter housing the GT models. While the former is powered by the 1.0-litre TSI engine, the Performance line uses the larger and more powerful 1.5-litre TSI engine developing 148 bhp and 250 Nm.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Edge Collection

 

New variants aside, Volkswagen has also launched the limited-edition Edge Collection for the Taigun and Virtus. Based on the GT Plus variants, the Edge Collection adds new dark colour schemes to the two models – Deep Black Pearl for the Virtus, and Deep Black Pearl and Carbon Steel Grey Matte for the Taigun. The Edge Collection is priced from Rs 17.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Virtus and from Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Taigun. Here are the complete prices:

 

GT Edge Limited Collection 
ModelVariantColourPrice (ex-showroom)
Taigun GT Plus MTDeep Black Pearl Rs 17.99 lakh 
Taigun GT Plus MT Carbon Steel Grey Matte Rs 18.19 lakh 
Taigun GT Plus DSG Deep Black Pearl Rs 19.25 lakh
Taigun GT Plus DSG Carbon Steel Grey MatteRs 19.45 lakh 
Virtus GT Plus MT Deep Black Pearl Rs 17.09 lakh 
Virtus GT Plus DSG Deep Black Pearl Rs 18.76 lakh

 

Also read: 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Launched In India; Priced At Rs 34.69 Lakh
 

In terms of pricing, the Edge Collection costs about Rs 20,000 more than the standard GT Plus variant, with Volkswagen stating that each unit will be made corresponding to an order. Buyers can book the Edge Collection models online via VW India’s website. Deliveries will commence from July 2023.

Related Articles
Volkswagen ID Buzz Long-Wheelbase Revealed; Gets A Third Row Of Seats
Volkswagen ID Buzz Long-Wheelbase Revealed; Gets A Third Row Of Seats
4 days ago
Volkswagen Golf R 333 Edition Unveiled; Limited To 333 Units
Volkswagen Golf R 333 Edition Unveiled; Limited To 333 Units
7 days ago
Russian Investor Avilon Takes Over Volkswagen Group Russia’s Shares
Russian Investor Avilon Takes Over Volkswagen Group Russia’s Shares
15 days ago
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Launched In India; Priced At Rs 34.69 Lakh
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Launched In India; Priced At Rs 34.69 Lakh
20 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.1
10
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.8 G CVT for sale

2014 Toyota Corolla Altis

wishlist
  • 63,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
8.50 L
₹ 19,037/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.4
10
Used 2015 Mahindra XUV500 W10 FWD for sale

2015 Mahindra XUV500

wishlist
  • 52,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Volkswagen Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now