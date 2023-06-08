Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 TSI MT Launched At Rs 16.89 Lakh; Taigun GT DSG, GT Plus MT Prices Revealed

Volkswagen India has bolstered the Taigun and Virtus line-ups with the launch of new GT variants. Both the Taigun and Virtus gain new GT Plus manual variants, while the SUV also gets a new GT DSG variant. The Virtus GT Plus manual is priced at Rs 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Taigun GT DSG and GT Plus manual is priced at Rs 16.79 lakh and Rs 17.79 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). This marks the first time the Virtus GT is available with a manual gearbox.

Also read: Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 TSI GT Manual Debuts Alongside New Trims For Taigun GT



Here are the prices for the new GT variants of the Virtus and Taigun:

Model Variant Price (ex-showroom) VW Taigun GT DSG Rs 16.79 lakh VW Taigun GT Plus MT Rs 17.79 lakh VW Virtus GT Plus MT Rs 16.89 lakh

Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Edge Collection

Also read: Volkswagen ID Buzz Long-Wheelbase Revealed; Gets A Third Row Of Seats



The Taigun was offered with a manual, though it was till now not available in the fully-loaded GT Plus trim. The new Taigun GT DSG also lowers the price of the Taigun GT automatic range, with the engine gearbox combination so far offered only in the GT Plus trim.

Also read: Volkswagen Golf R 333 Edition Unveiled; Limited To 333 Units



The Virtus and Taigun are both available in two distinct lines – Dynamic Line and Performance Line, with the latter housing the GT models. While the former is powered by the 1.0-litre TSI engine, the Performance line uses the larger and more powerful 1.5-litre TSI engine developing 148 bhp and 250 Nm.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Edge Collection

New variants aside, Volkswagen has also launched the limited-edition Edge Collection for the Taigun and Virtus. Based on the GT Plus variants, the Edge Collection adds new dark colour schemes to the two models – Deep Black Pearl for the Virtus, and Deep Black Pearl and Carbon Steel Grey Matte for the Taigun. The Edge Collection is priced from Rs 17.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Virtus and from Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Taigun. Here are the complete prices:

GT Edge Limited Collection Model Variant Colour Price (ex-showroom) Taigun GT Plus MT Deep Black Pearl Rs 17.99 lakh Taigun GT Plus MT Carbon Steel Grey Matte Rs 18.19 lakh Taigun GT Plus DSG Deep Black Pearl Rs 19.25 lakh Taigun GT Plus DSG Carbon Steel Grey Matte Rs 19.45 lakh Virtus GT Plus MT Deep Black Pearl Rs 17.09 lakh Virtus GT Plus DSG Deep Black Pearl Rs 18.76 lakh

Also read: 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Launched In India; Priced At Rs 34.69 Lakh



In terms of pricing, the Edge Collection costs about Rs 20,000 more than the standard GT Plus variant, with Volkswagen stating that each unit will be made corresponding to an order. Buyers can book the Edge Collection models online via VW India’s website. Deliveries will commence from July 2023.