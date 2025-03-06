Login
Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs 2.50 Lakh

Both models are offered with some substantial discounts for the month of March 2025
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 6, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Virtus offered with benefits of up to Rs 1.90 lakh
  • Taigun offered with benefits of up to Rs 2.50 lakh
  • Discounts offered on Chrome Line and Sport Line variants

Volkswagen is offering some notable discounts and benefits on the Taigun and Virtus in March 2025. Buyers can avail of benefits of up to Rs 2.50 lakh on VW’s compact SUV, while its sedan sibling is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 1.90 lakh, depending on the variant.
 

Also read: Volkswagen ID. Every1 Concept Unveiled; Previews Entry-Level EV Due 2027
 

Volkswagen Taigun - Benefits Up To Rs 2.5 lakh
 

The Taigun attracts the highest benefits for the Highline 1.0 TSI AT variant at a full Rs 2.50 lakh. The Topline trim with the same engine in manual guise is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 2.36 lakh while those wanting for more performance can opt for the Taigun GT Plus Chrome with the larger 1.5 TSI engine which can be had with benefits of up to Rs 2.39 lakh. VW is also offering benefits of up to Rs 2 lakh on the GT Plus Sport 1.5 TSI and Rs 1.45 lakh on the Taigun GT Line 1.0 TSI automatic.

 

The 1.5 TSI mill is offered with a 7-speed DSG gearbox as standard while the 1.0 TSI can be hand with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic.
 

Also Read: Volkswagen Golf GTI, New-Gen Tiguan R-Line India Launch Confirmed For 2025
 

Volkswagen Taigun

Buyers on a tighter budget meanwhile can also get their hands on the entry Taigun Comfortline 1.0 TSI manual at an offer price of Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom) - down from the standard starting price of Rs 11.70 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

Additionally, VW is also offering loyalty benefits of up to Rs 50,000 to owners of Volkswagen Polo looking to exchange their vehicle. Scrappage benefits of up to Rs 20,000 are also applicable.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Tera Entry-Level SUV Unveiled
 

Volkswagen Virtus - Benefits Up To Rs 1.90 Lakh

 

Volkswagen’s compact sedan, meanwhile, also attracts some notable discounts but lower than the Taigun. The Virtus Highline 1.0 TSI automatic attracts the highest benefits - up to Rs 1.90 lakh while the higher spec Topline with the same powertrain is being offered with a marginally lower discount of Rs 1.87 lakh. The Virtus 1.0 TSI GT Line automatic is offered with discounts of up to Rs 83,000. The more performance-focused GT Plus Chrome 1.5 TSI also gets some notable discounts with benefits of up to Rs 1.29 lakh while the GT Plus Sport is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 1.35 lakh.

Volkswagen Virtus GT Static 6

As with the Taigun, the entry Virtus Comfortline 1.0 TSI too is offered at a discounted price of Rs 10.34 lakh (ex-showroom). The standard price of the variant is Rs 11.56 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

Here, too, owners of the Polo looking to trade in can avail of additional benefits. Scrappage benefits are offered, too.
 

As with the Taigun, the Virtus is also offered with either a 1.0 TSI or 1.5 TSI turbo petrol engines with the latter solely offered with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

 

Discounts are likely to vary depending on location and availability of stocks.

