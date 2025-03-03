Login
Volkswagen Tera Entry-Level SUV Unveiled: VW’s Kylaq Twin For India?

The all-new Tera made its global debut in Brazil and could preview the VW-badged twin to the Kylaq in India.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 3, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • New Tera small SUV underpinned by MQB A0 platform
  • Will get TSI turbo-petrol and flex-fuel engine options
  • Could preview a sibling to the Skoda Kylaq for India

Volkswagen has unveiled the all-new Tera - an entry-level SUV targeted at the Brazilian market that could preview the VW-badged twin to the Skoda Kylaq in India. The Tera follows Volkswagen’s latest design direction, sharing some similarities with the new Tiguan on sale in global markets.

 

Also read: Volkswagen ID Every1 Concept Design Sketches Revealed; Smallest VW EV Yet To Debut On March 5

 Volkswagen Tera 3

 

On the design front, the Tera features a slim grille housing the large VW badge at the centre, flanked by sweptback headlights with integrated LED DRLs. The bumper features an oversized central air intake flanked by angular side vents and cladding along the lower edge. The use of cladding also extends to the sides, passing over the wheel arches and the door sill. The Tera gets a rounded roofline with a gentle taper towards the rear accentuated by the raked C-pillar, roof-mounted spoiler and prominent haunches.

 

Also read: Volkswagen Working On New Entry-Level EV; Production Model To Arrive In 2027
 Volkswagen Tera 2

 

Round the back, the bumper features notable use of cladding along with a notable skid plate element adding some ruggedness to the design. The clear lens LED taillamps are connected by black plastic trim that gives the tailgate a more layered look.
 

Open the doors and the Tera’s similarities to the Indian Skoda Kylaq become a little more apparent. The basic shape of the dashboard and the layout is similar to the India-spec Kylaq with a layered dashboard design featuring a free-standing touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster on the top model. The central air-con vents sit below the touchscreen while the side vents are large vertically-oriented rectangular units - similar to the Kylaq. Even the AC controls are via touch-sensitive control surfaces - similar to the India-spec car.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen ID.2all Hatchback Concept Revealed; Previews New Entry EV
 Volkswagen Tera 1

 

Mechanical details have not been revealed, though the new Tera will sit on the MQB A0 platform in the Brazilian market. Images of the car confirm that the Tera will be offered with a 1.0 TSI turbo-petrol engine with the option of an automatic gearbox. A flex-fuel version is also expected to be offered. VW says that the Tera gets ADAS functions with a camera module barely visible at the top of the windshield.
 Volkswagen Tera 4

 

The Tera’s size is also under wraps though reports state that it will sit between the VW Polo and the T-Cross/Nivus SUVs in the local market. This means the model is expected to measure around 4 metres long.
 

Also read: New Skoda Superb Diesel India Launch By Diwali 2025
 

While Volkswagen has previously denied plans to enter into the subcompact SUV segment in India, the Tera comes close to fitting the bill and could mark a u-turn on the part of the company. The Tera could preview an India-spec sister car to the Skoda Kylaq and mark VW's entry into the lucrative yet highly competitive subcompact SUV space.

