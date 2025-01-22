Login
New Skoda Superb Diesel India Launch By Diwali 2025

The Superb will be Skoda Volkswagen India’s first new diesel offering in the market since the company pulled the plug on diesel engines in 2019.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 22, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • India-bound Superb to be first Skoda-VW India model to get a diesel since 2019
  • Expected to be powered by 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine
  • Launch expected around Diwali

The wait for the new-gen Skoda Superb is set to end soon with the fourth-gen sedan scheduled to be launched around Diwali this year. Unveiled in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the fourth-gen model made its global debut back in 2023. The bigger news is what will be under its hood. The fourth-gen Superb is set to mark the return of the long-missing VW Group TDI engine in India.
 

Also read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: New-Generation Skoda Superb Makes India Debut
 

new skoda superb fourth generation makes world premiere check specs dimensions engines interior features carandbike 2

VW Group India pulled the plug on diesel engines in the market back in 2019 with all models sold by the Group’s passenger car companies only being offered with petrol engines. The engine in question is set to be the ubiquitous 2.0-litre TDI turbo-diesel engine that is offered in multiple states of tune in the Superb in global markets. Interestingly, Skoda is looking to launch the Superb as a diesel-only sedan initially with a turbo-petrol engine option expected to arrive at a later date.
 

Also read: New-Gen Skoda Superb India Launch Confirmed For 2025
 

new skoda superb fourth generation makes world premiere check specs dimensions engines interior features carandbike 3

Based on the VW Group’s MQB Evo platform, the latest Superb has grown in size (length and height) over the third-gen sedan though the wheelbase has remained unchanged at 2,841 mm. The design is also an evolution of its predecessor with the trademark Skoda grille flanked by sleek sweptback headlamps and clean and crisp bodylines.
 

Also read: Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Second-Generation Skoda Kodiaq Unveiled In India; Launch In May 2025
 

new skoda superb fourth generation makes world premiere check specs dimensions engines interior features carandbike 4

The cabin meanwhile goes for the more contemporary minimalist look with a 13-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system atop the dashboard that incorporates most cabin controls, along with a 10-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ digital instruments display. The highlight piece however are the three rotary controls below the central air-con vents called ‘Smart Dials’. The three rotary dials integrate a small screen, with the outer two dials providing access to climate controls and seat heating and ventilation, and the centre dial offering the ability to customise and control up to four in-car functions.
 

Also read: Entry-Level Skoda Kylaq Classic Bookings To Reopen On January 27
 

When it arrives, the new Superb will go up against the new Toyota Camry Hybrid.

