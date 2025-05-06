Login
Skoda Kylaq Classic Price Hiked; Top-Spec Kylaq Prestige Becomes More Affordable

While the base variants of the Kylaq have received a price hike, the top-spec variants are now cheaper by up to Rs 46,000.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 6, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Skoda Kylaq prices range between Rs 8.25 lakh and Rs 13.99 lakh
  • Top-spec variants get a price cut; Base and mid-spec get a hike
  • Offered in four key trim levels

Skoda Auto India has updated the prices of its entry model, the Kylaq, which was launched in November 2024. Marking the company’s entry into the subcompact SUV segment, the Kylaq is available in four trims, with revised prices now ranging between Rs 8.25 lakh and Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). While most variants have seen a price increase, select higher-spec versions have become more affordable. 

 

Variants  Old Prices  New Prices  Difference  
Classic (MT) Rs 7.89 lakh Rs 8.25 lakh +Rs 36,000 
Signature (MT) Rs 9.59 lakh Rs 9.85 lakh +Rs 26,000 
Signature (AT) Rs 10.59 lakh Rs 10.95 lakh +Rs 36,000 
Signature+ (MT) Rs 11.40 lakh Rs 11.25 lakh -Rs 15,000 
Signature+ (AT) Rs 12.40 lakh Rs 12.35 lakh -Rs 5,000 
Prestige (MT) Rs 13.35 lakh Rs 12.89 lakh -Rs 46,000
Prestige (AT) Rs 14.40 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh -Rs 41,000 

  

The base Classic variant, which comes with only a manual transmission, has seen its price rise from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 8.25 lakh, an increase of Rs 36,000. The mid-spec Signature variant has also become more expensive, with the manual transmission version going up by Rs 26,000 to Rs 9.85 lakh, and the automatic transmission version going up by Rs 36,000 to Rs 10.95 lakh. 

 

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq Recalled Over Faulty Seatbelts; Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Also Affected

  

Skoda Kylaq Web 23

Interestingly, the Signature+ and Prestige trims have received price cuts. The Signature+ manual now costs Rs 11.25 lakh, down by Rs 15,000, while the automatic version is now priced at Rs 12.35 lakh, a Rs 5,000 reduction. The top-spec Prestige trim has seen the most significant price drop. The manual version is now available at Rs 12.89 lakh, down Rs 46,000, and the automatic version has been reduced by Rs 41,000 to Rs 13.99 lakh. (All prices ex-showroom).  

 

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq Vs Skoda Kylaq: Sibling Rivalry

  Skoda Kylaq 4

The Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, the same unit found in other Skoda and Volkswagen models in India. It churns out 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. A 6-speed manual gearbox is offered as standard, while buyers also have the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. 

  

The Skoda Kylaq competes in a highly competitive segment, going up against rivals such as the Kia Sonet (starting at Rs 8 lakh), Tata Nexon (Rs 8 lakh), Mahindra XUV 3XO (Rs 8 lakh), Maruti Suzuki Brezza (Rs 8.69 lakh), and Hyundai Venue (Rs 7.94 lakh), all prices being ex-showroom.

