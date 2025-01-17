Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: New-Generation Skoda Superb Makes India Debut

The much-awaited debut of the new fourth-generation Skoda Superb has taken place at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi. The new Superb has grown in size and has many more features than earlier. Built on the brand's MQB EVO platform, the sedan is now 43 mm longer and 12 mm taller. The width though has gone down marginally by 15 mm (1,849 mm) while the wheelbase remains the same at 2,841 mm. The new Superb will be shipped to India as a full import.



Talking about the design, the Skoda butterfly grille on the face is flanked by sleek sweptback headlamps while the bumper has a full-width air vent. The rear look is also refreshed when compared to the third-gen of the sedan with reworked lamps and bumper. The Superb is still more boxy and less curvy, just as most of its owners like it. Skoda says the change in dimensions has led to a small increase in headroom for all passengers.



The cabin gets more tech-friendly with many new features.

The cabin is a big departure from the earlier car with a minimalist design dashboard that gets a new 13-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system. There's also a 10-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ digital cluster and the use of physical buttons in the cabin has been reduced. However, what you may like are the three rotary dials below AC vents called ‘Smart Dials’. These dials integrate a small screen, with the outer two dials for climate control access, seat heating and ventilation, while the centre dial can be customised to control up to four functions.



A diesel engine option could be offered with the Superb in times to come.



The new Superb will come to India with a familiar 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech. A 7-speed DSG gearbox is offered as standard. Skoda might also offer a diesel engine option in the new-gen Superb when the launch takes place later this year. The new Superb will take on the recently launched new-gen Toyota Camry in the Indian market.