Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: New-Generation Skoda Superb Makes India Debut

The fourth-generation of executive sedan has grown in size and also gets more features than before. It will be launched later in the year.
Calendar-icon

By Shams Raza Naqvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 17, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • A fresh design is complimented by many new in-cabin features
  • Cabin of new Superb is a big departure from earlier car
  • Introduced with a Petrol Engine, a Diesel too could be offered at later stage

The much-awaited debut of the new fourth-generation Skoda Superb has taken place at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi. The new Superb has grown in size and has many more features than earlier. Built on the brand's MQB EVO platform, the sedan is now 43 mm longer and 12 mm taller. The width though has gone down marginally by 15 mm (1,849 mm) while the wheelbase remains the same at 2,841 mm. The new Superb will be shipped to India as a full import.
 

Also Read: Skoda Enyaq, Enyaq Coupe Facelifts Debut With Updated Looks, Revised Powertrains

2025 Skoda Superb India 1

Talking about the design, the Skoda butterfly grille on the face is flanked by sleek sweptback headlamps while the bumper has a full-width air vent. The rear look is also refreshed when compared to the third-gen of the sedan with reworked lamps and bumper. The Superb is still more boxy and less curvy, just as most of its owners like it. Skoda says the change in dimensions has led to a small increase in headroom for all passengers.
 

Also Read: All-New Skoda Kylaq Bags 10,000 Bookings In 10 Days; Deliveries To Begin In January

new skoda superb fourth generation makes world premiere check specs dimensions engines interior features carandbike 4

The cabin gets more tech-friendly with many new features. 

 

The cabin is a big departure from the earlier car with a minimalist design dashboard that gets a new 13-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system. There's also a 10-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ digital cluster and the use of physical buttons in the cabin has been reduced. However, what you may like are the three rotary dials below AC vents called ‘Smart Dials’. These dials integrate a small screen, with the outer two dials for climate control access, seat heating and ventilation, while the centre dial can be customised to control up to four functions.
 

2025 Skoda Superb India 2

A diesel engine option could be offered with the Superb in times to come.


The new Superb will come to India with a familiar 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech. A 7-speed DSG gearbox is offered as standard. Skoda might also offer a diesel engine option in the new-gen Superb when the launch takes place later this year. The new Superb will take on the recently launched new-gen Toyota Camry in the Indian market. 

