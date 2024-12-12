All-New Skoda Kylaq Bags 10,000 Bookings In 10 Days; Deliveries To Begin In January

The all-new Skoda Kylaq subcompact SUV has garnered 10,000 bookings within 10 days of the opening of the order books. Currently the smallest car in the company’s line-up, the Skoda Kylaq was launched in India priced from Rs. 8 lakh to Rs. 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The interesting part is that the SUV still hasn’t reached showrooms, and the bookings are solely based on information available online. Skoda will start offering test drives only from January 27, 2025, onwards. And that is also when deliveries will start.

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq Full Prices Announced; Prices Range From Rs 7.89 Lakh to Rs 14.40 Lakh

Making the announcement, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, “10 days and 10,000 bookings, without a car in the showroom! For us, Kylaq is a completely new car, in a completely new sub-4m SUV segment. These 10,000 bookings have come without any possibility for customers to experience Kylaq, which reflects the unmatchable trust in the Skoda brand, and we are extremely humbled. We are confident that Kylaq will democratise European technology on Indian roads.”

Also Read: 2025 Skoda Kylaq Prototype First Drive

To create some buzz around the car during this month-and-a-half gap, Skoda Auto India has announced a nationwide drive called the ‘Dream Tour’. Three Skoda Kylaq SUVs will be covering around 70 cities during these 43 days, and at each stop the SUV will be on display, which will allow customers to experience the car in person. “The India ‘Dream Tour’ will allow us to bring this exciting product closer to the ever-growing ‘Fans of Škoda’. We aim to create a deeper connection with our customers by giving them a first-hand experience of the Kylaq’s unique features and modern design language,” Janeba added.

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq: Variants, Colour Options And Features Revealed

The Skoda Kylaq sub-4-metre SUV will come with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, offered with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic torque converter. In terms of features, some highlights include – all LED lighting, 16-inch alloy wheels, powered & ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, and a host of standard safety features like – 6-airbags, ESC, ISOFIX, rear parking sensors, and more.