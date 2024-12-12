Login
All-New Skoda Kylaq Bags 10,000 Bookings In 10 Days; Deliveries To Begin In January

The Skoda Kylaq will reach showrooms only from January 27, 2025, onwards. And that is also when deliveries will start.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Skoda Kylaq will reach showrooms on Jan 27, 2025
  • The Kylaq is the smallest model from the company at the moment
  • The Skoda Kylaq will get a 1.0 TSI petrol engine with the option of MT/AT

The all-new Skoda Kylaq subcompact SUV has garnered 10,000 bookings within 10 days of the opening of the order books. Currently the smallest car in the company’s line-up, the Skoda Kylaq was launched in India priced from Rs. 8 lakh to Rs. 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The interesting part is that the SUV still hasn’t reached showrooms, and the bookings are solely based on information available online. Skoda will start offering test drives only from January 27, 2025, onwards. And that is also when deliveries will start. 

 

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq Full Prices Announced; Prices Range From Rs 7.89 Lakh to Rs 14.40 Lakh

 

 

Making the announcement, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, “10 days and 10,000 bookings, without a car in the showroom! For us, Kylaq is a completely new car, in a completely new sub-4m SUV segment. These 10,000 bookings have come without any possibility for customers to experience Kylaq, which reflects the unmatchable trust in the Skoda brand, and we are extremely humbled. We are confident that Kylaq will democratise European technology on Indian roads.”

 

Also Read: 2025 Skoda Kylaq Prototype First Drive

 

Skoda Kylaq 9

 

To create some buzz around the car during this month-and-a-half gap, Skoda Auto India has announced a nationwide drive called the ‘Dream Tour’. Three Skoda Kylaq SUVs will be covering around 70 cities during these 43 days, and at each stop the SUV will be on display, which will allow customers to experience the car in person. “The India ‘Dream Tour’ will allow us to bring this exciting product closer to the ever-growing ‘Fans of Škoda’. We aim to create a deeper connection with our customers by giving them a first-hand experience of the Kylaq’s unique features and modern design language,” Janeba added. 

 

Also Read: Skoda Kylaq: Variants, Colour Options And Features Revealed

 

Skoda Kylaq Prestige

 

The Skoda Kylaq sub-4-metre SUV will come with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, offered with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic torque converter. In terms of features, some highlights include – all LED lighting, 16-inch alloy wheels, powered & ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, and a host of standard safety features like – 6-airbags, ESC, ISOFIX, rear parking sensors, and more.

# Skoda Kylaq# Skoda Kylaq Bookings# Skoda Kylaq Features# Skoda Kylaq Prices# Skoda Auto India# Skoda Kylaq sub-compact SUV# SUV# Subcompact SUV# Family# New Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Skoda says it is targeting a 5-star safety rating for the Kylaq.
    Skoda Kylaq To Be Sent For Bharat NCAP Crash Tests; Results Expected In February 2025
  • The Skoda Kylaq goes toe-to-toe with popular rivals like – Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV 3XO, all cars that come with a turbo-petrol engine and a proper automatic transmission.
    2025 Skoda Kylaq vs Rivals: Price Comparison
  • Skoda’s latest subcompact SUV, the Kylaq will be offered in 4 key trims, with prices ranging from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh
    Skoda Kylaq Full Prices Announced; Prices Range From Rs 7.89 Lakh to Rs 14.40 Lakh
  • Here we take a closer look at the key differences between the recently launched Mahindra BE 6e and the Tata Curvv EV
    Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Dimensions, Range And Powertrains Compared
  • The new-gen Honda Amaze is slated to be launched in India on December 4, 2024.
    Third-Gen Honda Amaze Spotted Again In A New Colour Option

Latest News

  • The car will be built on the Neue Klasse platform, a dedicated EV platform from BMW
    All-Electric BMW M3 Teased Ahead Of Debut
  • The Skoda Kylaq will reach showrooms only from January 27, 2025, onwards. And that is also when deliveries will start.
    All-New Skoda Kylaq Bags 10,000 Bookings In 10 Days; Deliveries To Begin In January
  • All-electric compact SUV will make its public debut at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser EV Makes World Premiere: Rebadged Suzuki E-Vitara Gets Two Battery Packs, AWD Option
  • The motorcycle, which is expected to be called the RTX 300, will likely be powered by TVS’s new 300 cc engine
    Upcoming 300 cc TVS Adventure Motorcycle Spotted Testing
  • Carmaker says that it has already delivered over 400 units of its flagship MPV within two months of its launch.
    Kia Carnival Waiting Period Extends To Over 6 Months; Received Over 3,000 Bookings
  • Essentially a heavily revised version of the older model, here’s a deeper look at all the ways the new Camry is different from the older model
    Toyota Camry: Old vs New - What Has Changed?
  • Like it previously did with the City, the older Amaze will be offered at a lower price point than the all-new subcompact sedan.
    Honda Amaze Gen 2 To Remain On Sale Alongside All-New Sedan
  • The Thar Earth edition, launched in February this year, bags the maximum discount.
    Mahindra Thar Gets Up To Rs 3.06 Lakh Year-End Discount
  • Hyundai is offering a range of discounts and benefits across its range of cars and SUVs in December 2024.
    Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs 2 Lakh On Hyundai Verna, Venue, Grand i10, Exter & More
  • The ninth-generation Toyota Camry has arrived in India with a single petrol-hybrid powertrain option. Here are a few detailed shots of Toyota’s premium sedan.
    2025 Toyota Camry: In Pictures

Research More on Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

Starts at ₹ 7.89 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Kylaq Specifications
View Kylaq Features

Popular Skoda Models

