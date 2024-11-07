Skoda Kylaq: Variants, Colour Options And Features Revealed

The Skoda Kylaq made its global debut on November 6, with the SUV marking Skoda’s return to the sub-4m segment after over a decade. The SUV also holds great significance for the company as it looks to carve out a space for itself in the hotly contested subcompact SUV space going up against established players such as the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO. Prices for the Kylaq start from Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) with full prices to be announced on December 2. Bookings also open on December 2.

Also read: All-New Skoda Kylaq Makes Global Debut; Prices Start From Rs 7.89 Lakh



Kylaq features Skoda's new Modern Solid design language.

Skoda’s subcompact SUV is based on a derivative of the MQB A0 IN platform used by the larger Kushaq and Slavia and shares the latter two’s 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine and gearbox options. The TSI mill is good for a strong 114 bhp and 178 Nm and can be had with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Also read: New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch Slated For May 2025



SUV does bear some stylistic similarities to larger models such as the Kushaq.

The Kylaq will go on sale in a total of four trim levels - Classic, Signature, Signature+ and Prestige. While Skoda has revealed some of the details particularly those offered in top trim, much of the details on features offered in lower variants is still to be revealed. We however have some pictures of the interiors of the varying trim levels that provide some insight into the features offered. Here’s what you can expect in each variant:



Skoda Kylaq Classic



The entry variant of the Kylaq appears to be quite barebones. Features offered include:



All four power windows

Electric-adjust wing mirrors

Analogue instrumentation with a digital MID

Manual air-con

12V accessory socket

Central locking

Adjustable rear headrest including for centre passenger

Three-point seatbelts for all passengers

Rear AC vents

Front centre armrest

6 airbags

ESC

16-inch steel wheels



Also read: New-Gen Skoda Superb India Launch Confirmed For 2025



Skoda Kylaq Signature



The Signature builds on the Classic by offering additional features and chrome detailing along with lighter colour inserts inside the cabin in a bid to raise cabin ambience. On the feature front, it gets added bits such as:



A touchscreen infotainment system

Steering mounted controls

Rear defogger

Front USB Type C ports

Rear parcel shelf



Skoda Kylaq Signature +



The Signature + looks to be the first trim to offer the automatic gearbox option and gets dual-tone fabric seats and more lighter-tone plastics and chrome detailing. On the feature front, notable additions include:



10-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Auto climate control

Digital instrument cluster

Rear centre armrest

Cruise control



Also read: New Skoda Octavia RS To Be Showcased At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025



Skoda Kylaq Prestige



The jump to the top variant sees the fabric seats replaced by leather upholstery along with some premium feature additions. These include:



Ventilated front seats

Powered front seats

Auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror

Electric sunroof

Rear wiper and washer

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Wireless charging pad





Kylaq to be offered with three wheel options depending on trim - 17-inch alloys (top), 16-inch steel wheels (bottom left), 16-inch alloys (bottom right).

Other confirmed features of the Kylaq include LED headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and go, ambient lighting, Rear type-C USB ports, a rearview camera and a cooled glovebox. It however remains to be seen from which trim onwards these features will be offered.

The Kylaq will be offered in five exterior colours - Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Tornado Red and Olive Gold.