Skoda Kylaq: Variants, Colour Options And Features Revealed

The Kylaq will be offered in four trim levels - Classic, Signature, Signature + and Prestige.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 7, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Kylaq to be offered in four trim levels - Classic, Signature, Signature+ and Prestige
  • Signature+ and Prestige expected to get automatic gearbox option
  • Top variants get ventilated seats, sunroof and more

The Skoda Kylaq made its global debut on November 6, with the SUV marking Skoda’s return to the sub-4m segment after over a decade. The SUV also holds great significance for the company as it looks to carve out a space for itself in the hotly contested subcompact SUV space going up against established players such as the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO. Prices for the Kylaq start from Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) with full prices to be announced on December 2. Bookings also open on December 2.

 

Also read: All-New Skoda Kylaq Makes Global Debut; Prices Start From Rs 7.89 Lakh
 

Skoda Kylaq

Kylaq features Skoda's new Modern Solid design language.

 

Skoda’s subcompact SUV is based on a derivative of the MQB A0 IN platform used by the larger Kushaq and Slavia and shares the latter two’s 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine and gearbox options. The TSI mill is good for a strong 114 bhp and 178 Nm and can be had with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

 

Also read: New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch Slated For May 2025
 

Skoda Kylaq 4

SUV does bear some stylistic similarities to larger models such as the Kushaq.

 

The Kylaq will go on sale in a total of four trim levels - Classic, Signature, Signature+ and Prestige. While Skoda has revealed some of the details particularly those offered in top trim, much of the details on features offered in lower variants is still to be revealed. We however have some pictures of the interiors of the varying trim levels that provide some insight into the features offered. Here’s what you can expect in each variant:
 

Skoda Kylaq Classic
Skoda Kylaq Classic

The entry variant of the Kylaq appears to be quite barebones. Features offered include:
 

  • All four power windows
  • Electric-adjust wing mirrors
  • Analogue instrumentation with a digital MID
  • Manual air-con
  • 12V accessory socket
  • Central locking
  • Adjustable rear headrest including for centre passenger
  • Three-point seatbelts for all passengers
  • Rear AC vents
  • Front centre armrest
  • 6 airbags
  • ESC
  • 16-inch steel wheels
     

Also read: New-Gen Skoda Superb India Launch Confirmed For 2025
 

Skoda Kylaq Signature
Skoda Kylaq Signature

The Signature builds on the Classic by offering additional features and chrome detailing along with lighter colour inserts inside the cabin in a bid to raise cabin ambience. On the feature front, it gets added bits such as:
 

  • A touchscreen infotainment system
  • Steering mounted controls
  • Rear defogger
  • Front USB Type C ports
  • Rear parcel shelf
     

Skoda Kylaq Signature +
Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus

The Signature + looks to be the first trim to offer the automatic gearbox option and gets dual-tone fabric seats and more lighter-tone plastics and chrome detailing. On the feature front, notable additions include:
 

  • 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Auto climate control
  • Digital instrument cluster
  • Rear centre armrest
  • Cruise control
     

Also read: New Skoda Octavia RS To Be Showcased At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025
 

Skoda Kylaq Prestige
Skoda Kylaq Prestige

The jump to the top variant sees the fabric seats replaced by leather upholstery along with some premium feature additions. These include:
 

  • Ventilated front seats
  • Powered front seats
  • Auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror
  • Electric sunroof
  • Rear wiper and washer
  • 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
  • Wireless charging pad


Skoda Kylaq wheel designs

Kylaq to be offered with three wheel options depending on trim - 17-inch alloys (top), 16-inch steel wheels (bottom left), 16-inch alloys (bottom right).

 

Other confirmed features of the Kylaq include LED headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and go, ambient lighting, Rear type-C USB ports, a rearview camera and a cooled glovebox. It however remains to be seen from which trim onwards these features will be offered.

 

The Kylaq will be offered in five exterior colours - Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Tornado Red and Olive Gold.

