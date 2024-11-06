All-New Skoda Kylaq Makes Global Debut; Prices Start From Rs 7.89 Lakh

Skoda has taken the covers off the all-new Kylaq, the brand’s first attempt at taking on the subcompact SUV segment in India. The Kylaq is built on an adaptation of the India-specific MQB A0 platform, dubbed the MQB 27, and it will sit below the Kushaq in the company’s line-up. Skoda Auto India has announced that prices of the Kylaq will start from Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and bookings will open from December 2, 2024. This will be followed by the SUV’s public debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo on January 17, 2025, while deliveries will commence from January 27.



Also read: Skoda Kylaq Launch LIVE Updates: Starting Price,Features, Specifications, Images



The Kylaq features Skoda's latest design language

Starting with the design, the Kylaq is the first Skoda car in India to feature the new Modern Solid design language. The fascia features a prominent upright butterfly grille flowing into slim LED DRLs. The main headlamps sit lower down while the bumper features a prominent central air vent and a faux silver skid plate element at its base. Clean and crisp lines characterise the profile with the wheel arches slightly squared out and housing large dual-tone alloy wheels on top models. There’s plenty of cladding here too including on the lower doors and on the wheel arches.



Moving to the rear, the design shares some similarities with the larger Kushaq though it gets simpler-looking square taillamps connected by a black trim strip. The rear bumper also features plenty of cladding and a prominent skid plate element.



Sub-compact SUV still shares some design similarities with the larger Kushaq.

Also Read: 2025 Skoda Kylaq Prototype First Drive



The cabin design too is similar to that of the larger Kushaq replete with the large 10-inch central touchscreen on top models, two-spoke steering and the vertically oriented side vents. Many of the control surfaces visible are also shared with the larger Slavia and Kushaq. On the feature front, the new Kylaq packs in bits such as power-adjustable front seats, a sunroof, ventilated front seats, a wireless charging pad, a digital instrument cluster, and more on top variants.



Cabin design too is reminiscent of the larger Kushaq and Slavia with plenty of shared bits.

In terms of size, the Kylaq measures 3,995 mm long, 1,783 mm wide, and 1,619 mm tall and sits on a 2,566 mm wheelbase. Skoda says that the SUV has a ground clearance of 189 mm and 446 litres of boot space.



Also Read: New-Gen Skoda Kodiaq RS Unveiled; Goes From 0-100 kmph In 6.3 Seconds



A look at the rear seats of the new Kylaq.

Moving to the powertrain, the Kylaq gets the familiar VW Group 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol mill used by Skoda and VW in India. The unit is good for 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. Buyers however will get the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic as well.



The Kylaq is offered solely with a 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine with manual and automatic gearbox options.

The Kylaq will go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and the Mahindra XUV 3XO in the market.