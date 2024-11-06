Skoda Kylaq Launch LIVE Updates: Starting Price,Features, Specifications, Images
Skoda is all set to unveil the Kylaq, its new subcompact SUV in India today. The Kylaq will sit beneath the Kushaq in Skoda's lineup. The new Skoda Kylaq is built on what the company internally calls the MQB 27 IN platform. Skoda is expected to reveal prices for the Kylaq at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.
Visually, the Kylaq will feature a split headlamp design with high-set DRLs, along with the signature Skoda butterfly grille up front. The silhouette of the Kylaq will be similar to the Kushaq, while it will feature L-shaped taillamps at the rear. The Skoda Kylaq will come with a set of 17-inch alloy wheels in the top-spec model, however, the lower trims could offer a set of 16-inch wheels, while the base trim will get steel wheels.
The equipment list on the SUV is expected to include a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto climate control, ventilated seats and an electric sunroof. The Kylaq will come with over 25 active and passive safety features, including 6 airbags, traction and stability control, anti-lock brakes, Electronic Brake Distribution, Brake Disc Wiping, Roll Over Protection, Motor Slip Regulation, Electronic Differential Lock, Passenger airbag de-activation, Multi Collision Braking and ISOFIX seats among many others.
Under the hood, the Kylaq will solely be offered with one engine option - a 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine. It’s the same motor that is offered with the Kushaq and Slavia. The engine will produce 114 bhp and 178 Nm in the Kylaq. The Kylaq can be had with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit, both of which will send power to the front wheels.
Skoda will unveil its all-new subcompact SUV, the Kylaq in India today.
The Kylaq will sit beneath the Kushaq in Skoda's lineup.
Last month, we had a chance to test-drive a pre-production prototype of the Kylaq and here are our views:
The Kylaq will be built on what is internally being called the MQB 27 IN platform. This is an adaptation of the MQB A0 IN platform used for bigger cars like Kushaq and Slavia. The Kylaq uses hot-formed steel for the front crash module, which Skoda says is the first for the segment.
We are just a few minutes away from the debut of the Skoda Kylaq.
The world premiere of the Kylaq has begun!
The Kylaq will feature six airbags as standard, and the top variant will have over 35 safety features.
After much anticipation, Skoda has unveiled the Kylaq in India.
Here are the dimensions of the Kylaq.
Here's a look at some of the styling cues on the Kylaq.
Here are some of the features offered on the Skoda Kylaq.
In an unexpected turn of events, Skoda has also revealed the Kylaq's starting price. The vehicle will start at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings will begin in December while deliveries are slated to commence by January 2024.
Full prices for the Skoda Kylaq will be revealed on December 2.