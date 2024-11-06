Skoda Kylaq Launch LIVE Updates: Starting Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Skoda is all set to unveil the Kylaq, its new subcompact SUV in India today. The Kylaq will sit beneath the Kushaq in Skoda's lineup. The new Skoda Kylaq is built on what the company internally calls the MQB 27 IN platform. Skoda is expected to reveal prices for the Kylaq at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

Visually, the Kylaq will feature a split headlamp design with high-set DRLs, along with the signature Skoda butterfly grille up front. The silhouette of the Kylaq will be similar to the Kushaq, while it will feature L-shaped taillamps at the rear. The Skoda Kylaq will come with a set of 17-inch alloy wheels in the top-spec model, however, the lower trims could offer a set of 16-inch wheels, while the base trim will get steel wheels.

The equipment list on the SUV is expected to include a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto climate control, ventilated seats and an electric sunroof. The Kylaq will come with over 25 active and passive safety features, including 6 airbags, traction and stability control, anti-lock brakes, Electronic Brake Distribution, Brake Disc Wiping, Roll Over Protection, Motor Slip Regulation, Electronic Differential Lock, Passenger airbag de-activation, Multi Collision Braking and ISOFIX seats among many others.

Under the hood, the Kylaq will solely be offered with one engine option - a 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine. It’s the same motor that is offered with the Kushaq and Slavia. The engine will produce 114 bhp and 178 Nm in the Kylaq. The Kylaq can be had with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit, both of which will send power to the front wheels.





