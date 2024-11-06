Login
Skoda Kylaq Launch LIVE Updates: Starting Price,Features, Specifications, Images

Built on Skoda’s MQB 27 IN platform, the Kylaq will sit beneath the Kushaq
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    Skoda is all set to unveil the Kylaq, its new subcompact SUV in India today. The Kylaq will sit beneath the Kushaq in Skoda's lineup. The new Skoda Kylaq is built on what the company internally calls the MQB 27 IN platform. Skoda is expected to reveal prices for the Kylaq at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

     

    Also Read: Skoda Kylaq Sub-4-Metre SUV Global Debut Tomorrow; Here’s What To Expect
     Skoda Kylaq 4

    Visually, the Kylaq will feature a split headlamp design with high-set DRLs, along with the signature Skoda butterfly grille up front. The silhouette of the Kylaq will be similar to the Kushaq, while it will feature L-shaped taillamps at the rear. The Skoda Kylaq will come with a set of 17-inch alloy wheels in the top-spec model, however, the lower trims could offer a set of 16-inch wheels, while the base trim will get steel wheels.

     

    Also Read: 2025 Skoda Kylaq Prototype First Drive
     

    The equipment list on the SUV is expected to include a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto climate control, ventilated seats and an electric sunroof. The Kylaq will come with over 25 active and passive safety features, including 6 airbags, traction and stability control, anti-lock brakes, Electronic Brake Distribution, Brake Disc Wiping, Roll Over Protection, Motor Slip Regulation, Electronic Differential Lock, Passenger airbag de-activation, Multi Collision Braking and ISOFIX seats among many others.

     

    Also Read: New-Gen Skoda Kodiaq RS Unveiled; Goes From 0-100 kmph In 6.3 Seconds
     Skoda Kylaq 12

    Under the hood, the Kylaq will solely be offered with one engine option - a 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine. It’s the same motor that is offered with the Kushaq and Slavia. The engine will produce 114 bhp and 178 Nm in the Kylaq. The Kylaq can be had with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit, both of which will send power to the front wheels.



     

    10:00 AM
    Nov 6, 2024

    Skoda will unveil its all-new subcompact SUV, the Kylaq in India today.

    Skoda Kylaq 11
    10:30 AM
    Nov 6, 2024

    The Kylaq will sit beneath the Kushaq in Skoda's lineup.

    Skoda Kylaq 15
    10:56 AM
    Nov 6, 2024

    Last month, we had a chance to test-drive a pre-production prototype of the Kylaq and here are our views:

     

    11:05 AM
    Nov 6, 2024

    The Kylaq will be built on what is internally being called the MQB 27 IN platform. This is an adaptation of the MQB A0 IN platform used for bigger cars like Kushaq and Slavia. The Kylaq uses hot-formed steel for the front crash module, which Skoda says is the first for the segment.

     

    Skoda Kylaq 14
    11:31 AM
    Nov 6, 2024

    The equipment list on the SUV is expected to include a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto climate control, ventilated seats and an electric sunroof.

     

    Skoda Kylaq 10
    11:52 AM
    Nov 6, 2024

    We are just a few minutes away from the debut of the Skoda Kylaq. 

     

    Whats App Image 2024 11 06 at 11 51 12 2cf8be59

     

    12:00 PM
    Nov 6, 2024

    The world premiere of the Kylaq has begun!

     

    Whats App Image 2024 11 06 at 12 10 14 c91e0b71
    12:23 PM
    Nov 6, 2024

    The Kylaq will feature six airbags as standard, and the top variant will have over 35 safety features.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 06 at 12 21 39 2159d002
    12:23 PM
    Nov 6, 2024

    After much anticipation, Skoda has unveiled the Kylaq in India.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 06 at 12 24 07 e72a14d1
    Whats App Image 2024 11 06 at 12 24 08 576c03a0
    12:28 PM
    Nov 6, 2024

    Here are the dimensions of the Kylaq.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 06 at 12 27 31 92ddaf90
    Whats App Image 2024 11 06 at 12 27 31 bb341008
    Whats App Image 2024 11 06 at 12 27 32 f7ca45d8
    12:30 PM
    Nov 6, 2024

    Here's a look at some of the styling cues on the Kylaq.

     

    Whats App Image 2024 11 06 at 12 30 07 1db83649
    12:30 PM
    Nov 6, 2024

    Here are some of the features offered on the Skoda Kylaq.

    Whats App Image 2024 11 06 at 12 31 36 883ea3f1
    Whats App Image 2024 11 06 at 12 31 37 b12760e2
    12:35 PM
    Nov 6, 2024

    In an unexpected turn of events, Skoda has also revealed the Kylaq's starting price. The vehicle will start at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings will begin in December while deliveries are slated to commence by January 2024.

     

    Whats App Image 2024 11 06 at 12 31 45 98baa614

     

    12:38 PM
    Nov 6, 2024

    Full prices for the Skoda Kylaq will be revealed on December 2.

     

    Whats App Image 2024 11 06 at 12 37 57 57a1c208
    # Skoda India# Skoda Kushaq# Skoda Kylaq# Skoda Kylaq sub-compact SUV# Skoda Kylaq sub-4 metre SUV# Skoda Kylaq Specifications# Skoda Kylaq Features# Skoda Kylaq Launch# Skoda Kylaq Debut# Blogview# Cars# car# Cover Story
