Skoda Kylaq Sub-4-Metre SUV Global Debut Tomorrow; Here’s What To Expect

Skoda Auto will officially reveal its all-new subcompact SUV, the Skoda Kylaq, tomorrow in India. It will mark the company’s entry into the sub-4 metre segment and is aimed to improve the company’s volume game in India. Now we have already driven the pre-production version of the car, and you will find our review here, however, tomorrow we’ll finally get to see the SUV in the flesh and get all the information about it. And here’s everything we expect.

The new Skoda Kylaq is built on what the company internally calls the MQB 27 IN platform, which is a slightly altered version of the MQB-A0-IN architecture. While the overall dimensions of the SUV are yet to be revealed, the Kylaq will measure 3995 mm in length and will have the longest wheelbase in the segment at 2566 mm.

The new Kylaq will borrow much of its cues from the bigger Skoda Kushaq, however, we do expect to see some new styling changes. In terms of features though, you will get LED lighting right from the base trim along with other exterior elements like the signature butterfly grille, and Skoda’s crystalline design elements.

The Skoda Kylaq will come with a set of 17-inch alloy wheels in the top-spec model, however, the lower trims could offer a set of 16-inch wheels, while the base trim will get steel wheels. The new Kylaq will also come with faux roof rails.

The SUV is also expected to come with a host of creature comforts like – a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto climate control, an electric sunroof and possible ventilated seats as well.

The Kylaq will come with over 25 active and passive safety features, including 6 airbags, traction and stability control, anti-lock brakes, Electronic Brake Distribution, Brake Disc Wiping, Roll Over Protection, Motor Slip Regulation, Electronic Differential Lock, Passenger airbag de-activation, Multi Collision Braking and ISOFIX seats among many others.

Under the hood, the Skoda Kylaq will come with only one engine option – a 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine. It’s the same motor that is offered with the Kushaq and Slavia and is tuned to offer – 114 bhp and 178 Nm.

Transmission choices for the Kylaq will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit. Like Kushaq and Slavia, here too the transmission will continue to send power to the front wheels.