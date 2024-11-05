Login
Skoda Kylaq Sub-4-Metre SUV Global Debut Tomorrow; Here’s What To Expect

The Skoda Kylaq will mark the company’s entry into the sub-4 metre segment and is aimed to improve the company’s volume game in India.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 5, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Skoda Kylaq will be the first sub-4 metre from the carmaker
  • The Kylaq will come with the 1.0 TSI engine in MT and AT guises
  • The Skoda Kylaq will be launched in January 2025

Skoda Auto will officially reveal its all-new subcompact SUV, the Skoda Kylaq, tomorrow in India. It will mark the company’s entry into the sub-4 metre segment and is aimed to improve the company’s volume game in India. Now we have already driven the pre-production version of the car, and you will find our review here, however, tomorrow we’ll finally get to see the SUV in the flesh and get all the information about it. And here’s everything we expect. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Skoda Kylaq Prototype First Drive

 

  • The new Skoda Kylaq is built on what the company internally calls the MQB 27 IN platform, which is a slightly altered version of the MQB-A0-IN architecture. While the overall dimensions of the SUV are yet to be revealed, the Kylaq will measure 3995 mm in length and will have the longest wheelbase in the segment at 2566 mm. 

 

Skoda Kylaq 15

 

  • The new Kylaq will borrow much of its cues from the bigger Skoda Kushaq, however, we do expect to see some new styling changes. In terms of features though, you will get LED lighting right from the base trim along with other exterior elements like the signature butterfly grille, and Skoda’s crystalline design elements. 
  • The Skoda Kylaq will come with a set of 17-inch alloy wheels in the top-spec model, however, the lower trims could offer a set of 16-inch wheels, while the base trim will get steel wheels. The new Kylaq will also come with faux roof rails. 

 

Skoda Kylaq 4

 

  • The SUV is also expected to come with a host of creature comforts like – a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto climate control, an electric sunroof and possible ventilated seats as well. 
  • The Kylaq will come with over 25 active and passive safety features, including 6 airbags, traction and stability control, anti-lock brakes, Electronic Brake Distribution, Brake Disc Wiping, Roll Over Protection, Motor Slip Regulation, Electronic Differential Lock, Passenger airbag de-activation, Multi Collision Braking and ISOFIX seats among many others.

 

Also Read: New-Gen Skoda Kodiaq RS Unveiled; Goes From 0-100 kmph In 6.3 Seconds

 

Skoda Kylaq 12

 

  • Under the hood, the Skoda Kylaq will come with only one engine option – a 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine. It’s the same motor that is offered with the Kushaq and Slavia and is tuned to offer – 114 bhp and 178 Nm. 
  • Transmission choices for the Kylaq will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit. Like Kushaq and Slavia, here too the transmission will continue to send power to the front wheels. 

 

Skoda Kylaq 19

 

  • With the Kylaq, the company will also have a greater focus on tier 2 and tier 3 markets as Skoda wants the SUV to be a volume product. The company will also be expanding its network by setting up new touchpoints in these markets to better serve the new Kylaq owners. 
  • The new Skoda Kylaq is expected to be launched in India in January 2025 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, and we expect the pricing will be quite competitive. Expect something in the range of Rs. 8 lakh to Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom).
Research More on Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

Expected Price : ₹ 8 - 14 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 6, 2024

Popular Skoda Models

