2025 Skoda Kylaq Prototype First Drive: Honey I Shrunk the Kushaq

The popular sub-4m SUV segment’s newest entrant shows a promising mix of performance and practicality at a price Skoda doesn’t operate in.
Calendar-icon

By Girish Karkera

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 15, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • - Will boast of a longer wheelbase than most sub-4m SUVs
  • - Will get a 1.0-litre petrol TSI engine with automatic and manual gearbox options
  • - Expected to be priced aggressively

On November 6, 2024, Skoda will take the wraps off the Kylaq - its first-ever sub-4m SUV. It will be the smallest SUV from the Czech carmaker and will sit below the Kushaq. The new entry-level Skoda is scheduled for a January 2025 launch at the Bharat Mobility Show but we got a chance to test drive a pre-production prototype and here is what we found out.

 

Also Read: Skoda Enyaq RS Race Concept Replaces Carbon Fibre With Eco-Friendly Lightweight Materials

Design & Dimensions

 

Skoda Kylaq 10


The Kylaq is an all-new SUV to be built on what is internally being called the MQB 27 IN platform. This is an adaptation of the MQB A0 IN platform used for bigger cars like Kushaq and Slavia. Being based on a bigger platform gives it a big car feel, says Skoda. Kylaq uses hot-formed steel for the front crash module, which Skoda says is the first for the segment and expects to score high on crash tests. The makers claim to have tested the Kylaq for over 8 lakh kilometres (equivalent to a round trip to the moon) and invested close to Rs 2,500 crore in R&D.

 

Also Read: Skoda Elroq Electric SUV Makes Global Debut: 3 Battery Pack Options, Up To 560km Of Range 

Skoda Kylaq 1

 

Kylaq will be 3995mm long which is identical to most of the popular cars in the sib-4m SUV segment such as the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon. However, where it will go a step up is in wheelbase. The Kylaq’s 2566mm wheelbase will be one of the largest in the segment, second only to a Mahindra 3XO. Ground clearance is also pegged at 189mm, which looks adequate.

 

Skoda Kylaq 4

 

A name that roughly translates to “crystal” in Sanskrit, the Kylaq will feature Skoda’s new Modern Solid design language that has been rolled out internationally. Hints were also seen in the Kushaq but the Kylaq will have it completely. The prototype we drove was camouflaged but one got the sense that It would be less rounded and go for more flatter and straighter lines. This should give it a boxier design and a more stance despite the smaller size. In the pictures, you can see sleeker LED headlamps and DRLs. The grille is reminiscent of other Skoda cars and looks flatter than on a Kushaq. The prototype came with 17-inch alloy wheels which we gather would make production.

 

Performance & Handling

 

Skoda Kylaq 12


The Kylaq will be launched with a 1.0-litre TSI engine with the option of manual or automatic gearbox. Both will be six-speed units. The engine will make 85kW of power which translates to roughly 114bhp. Torque will peak at 178Nm. The numbers are similar to its would-be Korean rivals with a similar-sized engine. So, not a segment benchmark but it feels sprightly and eager. Flooring the throttle is met with a nice engine note that sounds sporty inside the cabin. Vibrations and harshness were not noticeable. The steering felt light by Skoda standards. 

 

Also Read: Armoured Skoda Kodiaq Revealed; Can Withstand Rifle Bullets And Grenades

Skoda Kylaq 18

 

The manual gearbox has a good shift feel but long throws. Both clutch and brake pedals felt a bit spongy but effective. Maybe not tuned for a race track where we tested it for confidentiality purposes but could be practical for regular use. The Kylaq gets front disc brakes and drums at the rear. The front brakes get self-cleaning technology which is helpful in dusty conditions such as ours.

 

Skoda Kylaq 19

 

Just like a Kushaq, the Kylaq has a very similar suspension setup. MacPherson struts at the front and twist beam suspension at the rear. It is a bit more softly sprung. So, it feels choppier compared to say the bigger Kushaq. Body roll is a tad more. On the other side, it cushions occupants well as it can absorb road irregularities better.

 

Skoda Kylaq 14

 

The Kylaq gets electric power steering. It is on the lighter side which should make it easier to use as an everyday car. Overall visibility seems fine but it is difficult to judge because of the camouflage that also covered some of the glass area. The interiors were yet to be revealed this being a prototype but expect it to be not very different than a Kushaq’s. The prototype had a regular sunroof.

 

Verdict


The first car that Skoda made for India was the Kushaq SUV. And if you recall it had launched a campaign for its name that was derived from an Indian word to. Kushaq means king. The Kushaq didn’t become the king of the segment but it remains Skoda’s best seller. And that is for a reason – it has the healthy mix of ability, looks and features to keep compact SUV segment buyers interested.

 

Skoda Kylaq 15

 

Its only downside, as with most Skoda cars, was the relatively higher entry price. Whether in the long run, this means more bang for your buck is a topic of discussion but how do you reduce high entry price? So, rather than cut corners on what is already selling, Skoda said let’s make a sub-compact SUV.

 

One can rightfully argue it is late to the party, but the Czech brand foresees a continued sales surge in the segment sub-4m SUV segment. A sub-4m vehicle also means that it can double its current customer reach from being able to cater to roughly 30% of Indian consumers to nearly 60%. And it is gearing up for that with a wider network that will now extend to Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities as well. While no official statement was made, sources maintained that with the Kylaq, Skoda will go against the norm and price it “aggressively”. 

 

Skoda Kylaq 11

The Skoda Kylaq will be unveiled on November 6 2024

 

Will all of this make Kylaq the “king” of its segment? We will know soon. But for those looking for a more driver-centric sub-compact SUV, you will have one more option to choose from.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Research More on Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

Expected Price : ₹ 8 - 14 Lakh

Expected Launch : Mar 9, 2025

Popular Skoda Models

