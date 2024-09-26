Login
Armoured Skoda Kodiaq Revealed; Can Withstand Rifle Bullets And Grenades

The Kodiaq armoured is offered only in a five-seat configuration and has been developed to meet PAS 300 and 301 civilian armoured vehicle standards.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 26, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Skoda says that Kodiaq Armoured was subjected to over 200 rounds of ammunition during testing
  • Re-inforced bodyshell capable of surviving grenades and high explosives
  • Gets upgraded brakes and suspension to deal with added weight

Skoda has unveiled the Kodiaq Armoured, developed jointly with UK-based security firm UTAC Special Vehicles. The upgraded SUV is certified to meet PAS 300 and PAS 301 civilian armoured vehicle standards - basically it offers bullet resistance to ‘various handguns and assault rifles’ and is capable of withstanding grenades and high explosive detonations. Skoda says that the Kodiaq Armoured was subjected to over 200 rounds of ammunition during testing along with blast resistance testing for the sides, roof and underbody.

 

Also read: Skoda Elroq Electric SUV To Debut On October 1
 Skoda Kodiaq Armoured 1

Physically, the Kodiaq armoured looks little different to the standard SUV.

 

The Kodiaq Armoured is based on the five-seater variant of the Skoda SUV and gets a range of enhancements including bullet-resistant glass, high-strength steel armour incorporated into the bodywork, underbody blast protection and uprated suspension and brakes. The Kodiaq Armoured also features a tyre retention system that prevents the tyres from sliding off the rim even when flat to get out of hairy situations.

 

Also Read: Skoda Elroq Teased In Design Sketch Ahead Of October Debut
 Skoda Kodiaq Armoured 2

Here's a look at the upgrades the Kodiaq Armoured receives over the standard SUV.

 

Also read: Skoda Kylaq Sub-4M SUV Global Debut on November 6
 

Cosmetically, the Kodiaq follows the norms of most armoured passenger cars with barely any noticeable changes over the standard model. Strobe lights are incorporated into the grille, front bumper and the D-pillar at the rear along with a siren but the changes are barely noticeable.
 

Also read: New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch Slated For Mid-2025; To Continue With 2.0L TSI
 

Skoda says that the Kodiaq Armoured will be offered with a range of powertrains from the standard premium SUV including the option of four-wheel drive. Interestingly, the Kodiaq Armoured is based on the outgoing generation of the SUV and not on the all-new model that's now on sale in international markets and is due for India launch in 2025.

# Skoda Auto# Skoda Kodiaq# Skoda Kodiaq SUV# Skoda Kodiaq Armoured# Skoda Armoured SUV# Cars
