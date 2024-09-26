Armoured Skoda Kodiaq Revealed; Can Withstand Rifle Bullets And Grenades

Skoda has unveiled the Kodiaq Armoured, developed jointly with UK-based security firm UTAC Special Vehicles. The upgraded SUV is certified to meet PAS 300 and PAS 301 civilian armoured vehicle standards - basically it offers bullet resistance to ‘various handguns and assault rifles’ and is capable of withstanding grenades and high explosive detonations. Skoda says that the Kodiaq Armoured was subjected to over 200 rounds of ammunition during testing along with blast resistance testing for the sides, roof and underbody.

Physically, the Kodiaq armoured looks little different to the standard SUV.

The Kodiaq Armoured is based on the five-seater variant of the Skoda SUV and gets a range of enhancements including bullet-resistant glass, high-strength steel armour incorporated into the bodywork, underbody blast protection and uprated suspension and brakes. The Kodiaq Armoured also features a tyre retention system that prevents the tyres from sliding off the rim even when flat to get out of hairy situations.

Here's a look at the upgrades the Kodiaq Armoured receives over the standard SUV.

Cosmetically, the Kodiaq follows the norms of most armoured passenger cars with barely any noticeable changes over the standard model. Strobe lights are incorporated into the grille, front bumper and the D-pillar at the rear along with a siren but the changes are barely noticeable.



Skoda says that the Kodiaq Armoured will be offered with a range of powertrains from the standard premium SUV including the option of four-wheel drive. Interestingly, the Kodiaq Armoured is based on the outgoing generation of the SUV and not on the all-new model that's now on sale in international markets and is due for India launch in 2025.