Skoda Kylaq Sub-4M SUV Global Debut on November 6

The Kylaq will mark Skoda’s re-entry into the sub-4m segment and will launch in India in 2025.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 23, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Kylaq to be based on MQB A0 IN platform.
  • Will be launched in India early in 2025.
  • Will rival the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza

Skoda India has announced the all-new Kylaq subcompact SUV will make its India debut on November 6, 2024. Skoda first confirmed its plans to enter the subcompact SUV segment in February this year with a slew of teasers previewing the model’s design released in subsequent months.
 

Also read: Skoda Confirms ‘Kylaq’ Name For Its Upcoming Sub-Compact SUV
 

Skoda Kylaq

The Kylaq is set to be underpinned by Skoda-VW’s MQB A0 IN platform though this time around, the Czech carmaker will be going it alone. VW has said it does not plan to enter the subcompact SUV segment.
 

Also read: Skoda-VW To Invest Rs 15,000 Crore Into Chakan Facility; Toyota Investment Gets Maharashtra Government Nod
 

Going by the teasers, the Kylaq will follow Skoda’s family design with taunt surfacing and clean lines. Up front, the SUV will feature a split headlamp design with high-set DRLs to flank the trademark Skoda grille. Other elements visible in the teasers include a sculpted bonnet, flared wheel arches along with L-shaped tail lamps at the rear with Skoda scrawled on the tailgate.
 

Skoda sub compact SUV

Also read: Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Launched At Rs 15.79 Lakh; Slavia, Kushaq Sportline Variants Introduced
 

Speaking of powertrains, the Kylaq is expected to be offered solely with the familiar 1.0 TSI turbo-petrol mill offered across all Skoda-VW compact cars currently on sale in the country. Expect gearbox options to include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.
 

The Kylaq will go up against popular subcompact SUVs such as the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

