Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Launched At Rs 15.79 Lakh; Slavia, Kushaq Sportline Variants Introduced

Skoda has launched its new Sports Range of the Slavia and Kushaq which comprises the Monte Carlo and Sportline variants of both models. Starting with the Monte Carlo editions, while already offered on the Kushaq, it is now being offered with the Slavia. The edition is based on the top-spec Slavia Prestige and brings with it several cosmetic changes. The Slavia Monte Carlo is priced from Rs 15.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Price (ex-showroom) 1.0 TSI MT Rs 15.79 lakh 1.0 TSI AT Rs 16.89 lakh 1.5 TSI DSG Rs 18.49 lakh



Compared to the standard Slavia Prestige, the Monte Carlo gets blacked-out detailing such as a blacked-out grille, front lip spoiler, 16-inch alloy wheels, roof, boot lid spoiler and rear diffuser element. The Slavia Monte Carlo also sees a lot of the chrome garnish either replaced by dark chrome or gloss black trim. The Slavia Monte Carlo is available in two paint shades - Tornado Red and Candy White.

Inside the cabin, the Slavia Monte Carlo features an all-black cabin with red highlights on the dashboard and the seats. The digital instrument cluster and central touchscreen also feature red graphics. In terms of features, the Monte Carlo gets all the bells and whistles from the top-spec Slavia Prestige including the 10-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, 8-speaker audio system with subwoofer, auto headlamps and wipers, a sunroof and more.



The Monte Carlo is offered with both the 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engine options. The former is offered with both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox option while the latter is only offered with a 7-speed DSG unit.



Skoda Slavia Sportline



Moving to the Sportline, the variant is positioned between the Signature and Prestige trim and is priced from Rs 14.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sportline gets a similar exterior treatment as the Monte Carlo though its offered with more exterior colour choices. Aside from Tornado Red and Candy White, the Sportline can be had in Brilliant Silver, Lava Blue, Deep Black and Carbon Steel.

Inside, the Sportline gets the trim inserts and fabric seat upholstery and features from the mid-spec Slavia Signature but with some of the tech from the top-spec Slavia Prestige. These include a sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming rear view mirror and connected car tech.



On the powertrain front, both Sportline is offered with the same engine options as the Monte Carlo.



Skoda Slavia Sportline Price (ex-showroom) 1.0 TSI MT Rs 14.05 lakh 1.0 TSI AT Rs 15.15 lakh 1.5 TSI DSG Rs 16.75 lakh

Skoda Kushaq Sportline



The Kushaq Sportline is priced from Rs 14.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and on the surface gets similar blacked-out detailing as the Kushaq Monte Carlo. There are however some differences in cosmetics between the variants. Sportline features all-black wheels, additional black lower door garnish and body coloured wing mirrors while the Kushaq Monte Carlo gets dual-tone alloys and black wing mirrors.



In terms of features, the Kishaq Sportline is based on the mid-spec Signature variant but packs in some additional tech. This includes bits such as rain-sensing wipers, 17-inch alloys, a sunroof, rear fog lamps and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.



The Kushaq Sportline is offered with both the 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI turbo-petrol engines. The 1.0 TSI is offered with both manual and automatic gearbox options while the 1.5 TSI is only available with a DSG unit.