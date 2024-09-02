Login
Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Launched At Rs 15.79 Lakh; Slavia, Kushaq Sportline Variants Introduced

The Slavia Monte Carlo is based on the top Prestige variant of the Slavia; Sportline is positioned above the mid-spec Signature trim
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Slavia Sportline priced from Rs 14.05 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Kushaq Sportline priced from Rs 14.70 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Monte Carlo, Sportline offered with 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engine options

Skoda has launched its new Sports Range of the Slavia and Kushaq which comprises the Monte Carlo and Sportline variants of both models. Starting with the Monte Carlo editions, while already offered on the Kushaq, it is now being offered with the Slavia. The edition is based on the top-spec Slavia Prestige and brings with it several cosmetic changes. The Slavia Monte Carlo is priced from Rs 15.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also read: Skoda Confirms ‘Kylaq’ Name For Its Upcoming Sub-Compact SUV
 

Skoda Slavia Monte CarloPrice (ex-showroom)
1.0 TSI MTRs 15.79 lakh
1.0 TSI ATRs 16.89 lakh
1.5 TSI DSGRs 18.49 lakh


Compared to the standard Slavia Prestige, the Monte Carlo gets blacked-out detailing such as a blacked-out grille, front lip spoiler, 16-inch alloy wheels, roof, boot lid spoiler and rear diffuser element. The Slavia Monte Carlo also sees a lot of the chrome garnish either replaced by dark chrome or gloss black trim. The Slavia Monte Carlo is available in two paint shades - Tornado Red and Candy White.

 

Also Read: Skoda Sub-4 Metre SUV Confirmed For 2025 Launch In India
 

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo 1

Inside the cabin, the Slavia Monte Carlo features an all-black cabin with red highlights on the dashboard and the seats. The digital instrument cluster and central touchscreen also feature red graphics. In terms of features, the Monte Carlo gets all the bells and whistles from the top-spec Slavia Prestige including the 10-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, 8-speaker audio system with subwoofer, auto headlamps and wipers, a sunroof and more.
 Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo 2

The Monte Carlo is offered with both the 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engine options. The former is offered with both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox option while the latter is only offered with a 7-speed DSG unit.
 

Skoda Slavia Sportline
 

Moving to the Sportline, the variant is positioned between the Signature and Prestige trim and is priced from Rs 14.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sportline gets a similar exterior treatment as the Monte Carlo though its offered with more exterior colour choices. Aside from Tornado Red and Candy White, the Sportline can be had in Brilliant Silver, Lava Blue, Deep Black and Carbon Steel.

 

Also read: Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Prices Slashed; Variants Renamed
 

Skoda Slavia Sportline

Inside, the Sportline gets the trim inserts and fabric seat upholstery and features from the mid-spec Slavia Signature but with some of the tech from the top-spec Slavia Prestige. These include a sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming rear view mirror and connected car tech.
 Skoda Slavia Sportline 1

On the powertrain front, both Sportline is offered with the same engine options as the Monte Carlo.
 

Also read: Skoda Kushaq, Slavia 1.0 TSI Are Now E20-Compliant
 

Skoda Slavia SportlinePrice (ex-showroom)
1.0 TSI MTRs 14.05 lakh
1.0 TSI ATRs 15.15 lakh
1.5 TSI DSGRs 16.75 lakh

Skoda Kushaq Sportline
 

The Kushaq Sportline is priced from Rs 14.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and on the surface gets similar blacked-out detailing as the Kushaq Monte Carlo. There are however some differences in cosmetics between the variants. Sportline features all-black wheels, additional black lower door garnish and body coloured wing mirrors while the Kushaq Monte Carlo gets dual-tone alloys and black wing mirrors.
 Skoda Kushaq Sportline

In terms of features, the Kishaq Sportline is based on the mid-spec Signature variant but packs in some additional tech. This includes bits such as rain-sensing wipers, 17-inch alloys, a sunroof, rear fog lamps and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.
 

The Kushaq Sportline is offered with both the 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI turbo-petrol engines. The 1.0 TSI is offered with both manual and automatic gearbox options while the 1.5 TSI is only available with a DSG unit.

Skoda Kushaq Sportline 1
Skoda Kushaq SportlinePrice (ex-showroom)
1.0 TSI MTRs 14.70 lakh
1.0 TSI ATRs 15.80 lakh
1.5 TSI DSGRs 17.40 lakh
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

  The Slavia Monte Carlo is based on the top Prestige variant of the Slavia; Sportline is positioned above the mid-spec Signature trim
