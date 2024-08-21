Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Thar RoxxCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVNissan X-TrailCitroen C3
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Toyota BeltaRenault KardianMaserati New GranTurismoTata Harrier EVSkoda New Kodiaq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki V-Strom 1050TVS 2024 JupiterTriumph Daytona 660Royal Enfield New Classic 350Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Skoda Confirms ‘Kylaq’ Name For Its Upcoming Sub-Compact SUV

Skoda’s upcoming sub-4 metre SUV, now named ‘Kylaq’, has been spotted on test multiple times in the past, and is expected to launch sometime in 2025.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Kylaq will mark Skoda’s re-entry into the sub-4-meter SUV segment in India
  • Skoda's sub-compact SUV will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform
  • Likely to be equipped with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine

Skoda Auto India has officially announced that its upcoming sub-compact SUV will be named the ‘Kylaq.’ The confirmation follows the company’s earlier announcement in February 2024 about the introduction of a new sub-4-meter SUV, with a teaser image released in July 2024. The upcoming model has also been spotted testing multiple times in the past. The Kylaq is one of five potential names Skoda had shortlisted when it first confirmed the vehicle’s launch earlier this year.

 

Also Read: Skoda Sub-4 Metre SUV Confirmed For 2025 Launch In India

 

Skoda sub compact SUV 1

The fascia of the model was partially shown in design sketches earlier this year. 

 

In July 2024, Skoda released a second teaser image of the Kylaq, highlighting its rear design. The teaser provided a glimpse of the SUV's styling, showcasing features like L-shaped tail lights, flared wheel arches, and the Skoda branding across the tailgate. Additional design elements, such as an integrated roof-mounted spoiler and roof rails, were also visible. The fascia of the model was partially shown in design sketches earlier this year, showcasing an LED daytime running light, bumper-mounted headlight housing, and the signature Skoda grille.

 

The new SUV is built on the MQB A0 IN platform, which is heavily localised for the Indian market and also forms the basis for the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia, as well as their Volkswagen counterparts, the Taigun and Virtus. This shared platform suggests that the Kylaq will feature several design elements and features familiar to these models.

 

Also Read: Skoda Auto’s Upcoming Sub-4-Metre SUV Spotted Testing In India

 

Skoda sub compact SUV

The Kylaq is poised to be the most affordable vehicle in the brand's portfolio upon its launch.  

 

The launch of the Kylaq will mark Skoda's return to India's competitive sub-Rs 10 lakh passenger vehicle segment, a market the company has not been a part of since discontinuing the Rapid in 2021. The Kylaq will also be Skoda's smallest offering in India since the Fabia hatchback.

 

Also Read: New Skoda Sub-Compact SUV Teaser Previews Rear Design

 

Upcoming Skoda Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing

The Kylaq will have a shorter wheelbase than the Kushaq. 

 

On the powertrain side, the Kylaq is expected to be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, similar to its larger siblings. Transmission options are likely to include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Skoda's new Kylaq will enter the highly competitive sub-compact SUV market, where it will go up against the likes of popular models like the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, and Tata Nexon.

 

Image 4 Source

# Skoda Auto India# Skoda Cars# Skoda Kylaq# Skoda Kylaq sub-compact SUV# Skoda Kylaq sub-4 metre SUV# Skoda India# Cars# Latest News# Bikes# Auto News# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • One of the major changes is expected to be in the form of a new design for the upcoming Jupiter 110 scooter.
    New TVS Jupiter Launching Tomorrow: What To Expect
  • The three-row SUV was first launched in India in June 2021 and has been due for an update.
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift To Launch In India On September 9
  • Report 1: The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 joined car&bike’s long-term fleet amid monsoon season, arguably the most delightful weather of the year to ride.
    Long-Term Introduction: Royal Enfield Bullet 350; 1,200 Km Report
  • The Thar Roxx SUV is offered in six variants, seven exterior paint schemes, and two engine options.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx: Top 5 Highlights
  • Here’s how the new BSA Gold Star 650 stacks up against the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 on paper.
    BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Specifications Comparison

Latest News

  • The new battery cells will be more energy-dense and efficient, according to the report
    Bajaj Chetak To Receive A New Battery Pack With More Range
  • The BMW F 900 GS is the successor to the F 850 GS, which has been on sale in India
    BMW F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure Bookings Open In India
  • Skoda’s upcoming sub-4 metre SUV, now named ‘Kylaq’, has been spotted on test multiple times in the past, and is expected to launch sometime in 2025.
    Skoda Confirms ‘Kylaq’ Name For Its Upcoming Sub-Compact SUV
  • The Vivid variant of the motorcycle gets two new colour options while the top-spec S trim is also available in a new shade
    Harley-Davidson X440 Receives New Colour Schemes
  • One of the major changes is expected to be in the form of a new design for the upcoming Jupiter 110 scooter.
    New TVS Jupiter Launching Tomorrow: What To Expect
  • The new F 900 GS packs an updated styling, new chassis and a slightly higher displacement new motor
    2024 BMW F 900 GS Teased; India Launch Soon
  • Slated to launch on September 11, the MG Windsor is based on the Wuling Cloud, sold in global markets
    MG Windsor EV To Be Offered With A Panoramic Glass Roof
  • Maruti says that despite the addition of the Electronic Stability Program prices of both cars remain unchanged.
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, S-Presso Get New Safety Feature; ESP Now Standard
  • The three-row SUV was first launched in India in June 2021 and has been due for an update.
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift To Launch In India On September 9
  • With prices starting at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Thar Roxx is offered in six trim levels
    Mahindra Thar Roxx: Top 10 Stats About The Five-Door Thar

Popular Skoda Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Skoda Confirms ‘Kylaq’ Name For Its Upcoming Sub-Compact SUV
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved