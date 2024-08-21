Skoda Confirms ‘Kylaq’ Name For Its Upcoming Sub-Compact SUV

Skoda Auto India has officially announced that its upcoming sub-compact SUV will be named the ‘Kylaq.’ The confirmation follows the company’s earlier announcement in February 2024 about the introduction of a new sub-4-meter SUV, with a teaser image released in July 2024. The upcoming model has also been spotted testing multiple times in the past. The Kylaq is one of five potential names Skoda had shortlisted when it first confirmed the vehicle’s launch earlier this year.

The fascia of the model was partially shown in design sketches earlier this year.

In July 2024, Skoda released a second teaser image of the Kylaq, highlighting its rear design. The teaser provided a glimpse of the SUV's styling, showcasing features like L-shaped tail lights, flared wheel arches, and the Skoda branding across the tailgate. Additional design elements, such as an integrated roof-mounted spoiler and roof rails, were also visible. The fascia of the model was partially shown in design sketches earlier this year, showcasing an LED daytime running light, bumper-mounted headlight housing, and the signature Skoda grille.

The new SUV is built on the MQB A0 IN platform, which is heavily localised for the Indian market and also forms the basis for the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia, as well as their Volkswagen counterparts, the Taigun and Virtus. This shared platform suggests that the Kylaq will feature several design elements and features familiar to these models.

The Kylaq is poised to be the most affordable vehicle in the brand's portfolio upon its launch.

The launch of the Kylaq will mark Skoda's return to India's competitive sub-Rs 10 lakh passenger vehicle segment, a market the company has not been a part of since discontinuing the Rapid in 2021. The Kylaq will also be Skoda's smallest offering in India since the Fabia hatchback.

The Kylaq will have a shorter wheelbase than the Kushaq.

On the powertrain side, the Kylaq is expected to be powered by a 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine, similar to its larger siblings. Transmission options are likely to include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Skoda's new Kylaq will enter the highly competitive sub-compact SUV market, where it will go up against the likes of popular models like the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, and Tata Nexon.

