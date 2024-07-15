Login
New Skoda Sub-Compact SUV Teaser Previews Rear Design

Skoda’s first sub-compact SUV is slated to debut in 2025 and will share its underpinnings with the Kushaq and Slavia.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 15, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • New sub-compact SUV to debut in early 2025
  • Will be first Skoda in India to feature brand's new Modern Solid design language
  • Will be based on the MQB-A0 IN platform

Skoda has shared a second teaser image of its first-ever sub-compact SUV. The yet-to-be-named SUV was originally previewed back in February 2024 with a partial sketch previewing the model's fascia. The latest teaser now provides a look at the proposed rear styling of the sub-compact SUV with the model’s global debut still some time away in early 2025. Set to be underpinned by the MQB-A0 IN platform, Skoda’s new sub-compact SUV is set to follow Skoda’s new Modern Solid design language, which will debut globally with the upcoming Elroq EV in the coming months.

 

Also read: Upcoming Skoda Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing
 


Skoda sub compact SUV 1

 

The latest teaser provides a glimpse of the SUV’s rear design with notable elements including the L-shaped lighting element in the tail lights, flared wheel arches and the Skoda branding scrawled across the tailgate. An integrated roof-mounted spoiler and roof rails too are visible. Skoda’s previous teaser had provided a glimpse at the SUV’s front-end design with the model set to be the first Skoda in India to feature a split headlamp design.
 

Also read: Skoda Sub-4 Metre SUV Confirmed For 2025 Launch In India 
 

The Skoda SUV is also already being tested with Skoda India Brnad Director Petr Janeba in a statement saying that the model’s development was “well on track.” The heavily camouflaged testmules have suggested that the new sub-compact SUV will share much of the European design elements of its Skoda siblings including the clean lines and taut surfacing with overall proportions looking to be similar to the Kushaq.
 

Also Read: New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch Slated For Mid-2025; To Continue With 2.0L TSI

 

Upcoming Skoda Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing

On the powertrain front, the SUV is expected to borrow the 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol mill from its larger siblings with gearbox options expected to include both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.
 

Also read: New Skoda Kodiaq Diesel Under Consideration For India; Likely To Be A Full Import
 

Upcoming Skoda Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing 1

Also Read: Skoda Rules Out Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain For India-Bound New Kodiaq

 

Skoda’s newest made-for-India SUV will enter the hotly contested sub-compact SUV market going up against popular models such as the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon.

 

Spy Image Source

# Skoda Auto India# Skoda India# Skoda subcompact SUV# Skoda Auto Volkswagen India# Skoda SUV# Skoda SUV India# Cars# Upcoming Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Cover Story
