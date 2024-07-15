New Skoda Sub-Compact SUV Teaser Previews Rear Design

Skoda has shared a second teaser image of its first-ever sub-compact SUV. The yet-to-be-named SUV was originally previewed back in February 2024 with a partial sketch previewing the model's fascia. The latest teaser now provides a look at the proposed rear styling of the sub-compact SUV with the model’s global debut still some time away in early 2025. Set to be underpinned by the MQB-A0 IN platform, Skoda’s new sub-compact SUV is set to follow Skoda’s new Modern Solid design language, which will debut globally with the upcoming Elroq EV in the coming months.

The latest teaser provides a glimpse of the SUV’s rear design with notable elements including the L-shaped lighting element in the tail lights, flared wheel arches and the Skoda branding scrawled across the tailgate. An integrated roof-mounted spoiler and roof rails too are visible. Skoda’s previous teaser had provided a glimpse at the SUV’s front-end design with the model set to be the first Skoda in India to feature a split headlamp design.



The Skoda SUV is also already being tested with Skoda India Brnad Director Petr Janeba in a statement saying that the model’s development was “well on track.” The heavily camouflaged testmules have suggested that the new sub-compact SUV will share much of the European design elements of its Skoda siblings including the clean lines and taut surfacing with overall proportions looking to be similar to the Kushaq.



On the powertrain front, the SUV is expected to borrow the 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol mill from its larger siblings with gearbox options expected to include both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.



Skoda’s newest made-for-India SUV will enter the hotly contested sub-compact SUV market going up against popular models such as the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon.

