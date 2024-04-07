Upcoming Skoda Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing

Skoda Auto India is all set to bring its most affordable model to the market in the form of a new subcompact SUV. The company revealed its plans earlier this year and the model will make its debut by early 2025. Test mules of the upcoming Skoda subcompact SUV have been spotted testing giving us a glimpse at the upcoming model.

Also Read: Skoda Sub-4 Metre SUV Confirmed For 2025 Launch In India



The Skoda sub-4-metre SUV will be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform shared with the Kushaq and Slavia. The model will get compact proportions, which appears to be the case on the test mule. The camouflaged unit gets a boxy profile, while the butterfly grille, which is a trademark design element for Skoda cars, also appears under the covers. The vehicle's interior could also be seen, featuring a digital instrument cluster.



The upcoming Skoda SUV is expected to get the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with the 6-speed manual and torque converter from the Kushaq. It remains to be seen if Skoda will offer the turbo mill as the sole engine choice.

Also Read: Skoda Superb Relaunched In India At Rs 54 Lakh, Available In One Variant Only



The subcompact SUV's rivals in the market include the likes of the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and the upcoming Mahindra XUV 3XO, which is the redesigned XUV300.



The new subcompact offering will be built at Skoda-VW’s Chakan facility and is said to have over 90 per cent localisation to keep costs competitive.



Source