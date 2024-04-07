Login
Upcoming Skoda Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing

The upcoming Skoda subcompact SUV, slated to be launched by early 2025 has been spotted testing
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Skoda sub-4-metre SUV will debut in March 2025.
  • It is expected to get the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.
  • Prices for the most affordable Skoda SUV could start from Rs. 7.5 lakh.

Skoda Auto India is all set to bring its most affordable model to the market in the form of a new subcompact SUV. The company revealed its plans earlier this year and the model will make its debut by early 2025. Test mules of the upcoming Skoda subcompact SUV have been spotted testing giving us a glimpse at the upcoming model.

 

Also ReadSkoda Sub-4 Metre SUV Confirmed For 2025 Launch In India

 

The Skoda sub-4-metre SUV will be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform shared with the Kushaq and Slavia. The model will get compact proportions, which appears to be the case on the test mule. The camouflaged unit gets a boxy profile, while the butterfly grille, which is a trademark design element for Skoda cars, also appears under the covers. The vehicle's interior could also be seen, featuring a digital instrument cluster.


The upcoming Skoda SUV is expected to get the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with the 6-speed manual and torque converter from the Kushaq. It remains to be seen if Skoda will offer the turbo mill as the sole engine choice. 

 

Also ReadSkoda Superb Relaunched In India At Rs 54 Lakh, Available In One Variant Only
 

The subcompact SUV's rivals in the market include the likes of the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and the upcoming Mahindra XUV 3XO, which is the redesigned XUV300


The new subcompact offering will be built at Skoda-VW’s Chakan facility and is said to have over 90 per cent localisation to keep costs competitive. 


 Source

# Skoda Auto India# Skoda subcompact SUV# Skoda SUV# Cars
