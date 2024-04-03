Skoda Superb Relaunched In India At Rs 54 Lakh, Available In One Variant Only

The Skoda Superb has been relaunched in the Indian market, nearly a year after being pulled off sale by the brand. Previously the flagship sedan in Skoda India’s lineup, the model was discontinued with the onset of the more stringent BS6 Phase II emission norms. Now shipped to India as a full import, only 100 units of the model in the Laurin and Klement variant will be offered for sale here, each costing a hefty Rs 54 lakh (ex-showroom), nearly Rs 20 lakh more than the car that was previously on sale here. This is not to be mistaken for the fourth-generation Superb, which was unveiled globally by the brand in November 2023.

The updated Skoda Superb gets new 18-inch alloy wheels

Visually, the updated Superb retains the exact same design as the previous model inside out save for the new 18-inch alloy wheels. However, the sedan gets two new colour options- Rosso Brunello and Water World Green, alongside the previously offered Magic Black shade. Inside, the car sports Cognac Brown leather upholstery and features an 8-inch Columbus infotainment system that supports Apple Carplay and Android Auto. The car is equipped with features such as a Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, a wireless smartphone charger, a 360-degree camera with park assist, dynamic chassis control, electrically adjustable front seats, and 3-Zone Climatronic AC.

The interior layout remains the same, featuring an 8-inch infotainment system

The sedan is powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine under the hood that churns out 187 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The motor is paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic.

With the Rs 54 lakh price tag, the Superb is only Rs 6 lakh more affordable than the BMW 3-Series (Rs 60.60 lakh, ex-showroom) and 4 lakh more affordable than the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, priced at Rs 58.6 lakh (ex-showroom).