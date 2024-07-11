Skoda Rules Out Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain For India-Bound New Kodiaq

When the second-generation Skoda Kodiaq was unveiled towards the end of 2023, one of the highlights was the introduction of a full-fledged plug-in hybrid powertrain. The Skoda Kodiaq iV promises useable all-electric range, but this option will not be available when the new Kodiaq arrives in India next year. In conversation with carandbike, a senior company official confirmed the SUV won’t be offered as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) in India, citing lack of demand, customer preference for powerful engines as well as the absence of tax relief for hybrid cars in the country.

“We don't think there is a market for [Kodiaq iV] in India so far. [PHEV] is connected with the 1.5-litre engine only. And we believe people who are buying the Kodiaq usually want four-wheel drive and a high-performance engine”, Skoda India brand director Petr Janeba told carandbike.

The Kodiaq plug-in hybrid has a pure-electric driving range in excess of 100 km.

The Kodiaq iV has a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with a 25.7 kWh lithium-ion battery, with system output rated at a peak 201 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Power goes only to the front wheels via a 6-speed DSG automatic, and in pure electric mode, the plug-in hybrid Kodiaq promises a range of over 100 kilometres.

Janeba explained the Kodiaq iV is viewed as an economical, eco-friendly option in Europe, as some regions extend tax sops for hybrids, but India does not offer much in the way of incentives for hybrid electric vehicles, which impacts the overall potential for such offerings.

“[Kodiaq PHEV] qualifies for some tax advantages in some regions in Europe, but here in India, it has no tax advantages. We see very low potential”, Janeba said.

Janeba confirmed the new Kodiaq will be launched in India as a petrol-only offering. The SUV will continue with the 2.0-litre, EA888 four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, which produces 188 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, and will be paired with a DSG automatic transmission.

Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB EVO platform, the new Kodiaq is 61 mm longer than its predecessor (at 4,758 mm), but remains unchanged in other dimensions, and also has a near-identical wheelbase (2,791 mm). It adopts Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design philosophy, previewed by the Vision 7S concept from 2022, and has a slightly more rounded and softened appearance.

When the new Kodiaq arrives in India next year, expect prices to comfortably breach the Rs 40 lakh mark, with the range-topping model expected to inch closer to Rs 50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).