Next-Generation Skoda Kodiaq Spotted Testing In India

The second-gen Kodiaq was globally unveiled back in October 2023.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Kodiaq spotted undisguised in India.
  • Likely to retain the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.
  • Expected to launch at the end of this year.

The next-generation Skoda Kodiaq has been spotted testing in India for the first time, suggesting its launch may be imminent. Unveiled globally in October 2023, the new Kodiaq gets updated styling, a refreshed interior, and additional features. 

 

Also Read: New Skoda Kodiaq SUV Makes World Premiere; India Launch Likely In 2024

 

Skoda Kodiaq spied 1

The new Kodiaq was spotted completely undisguised on Indian roads. 

 

The new Kodiaq was spotted completely undisguised, finished in a white exterior shade. Moreover, it gets the Skoda 2D logo on the front, a quad-headlight arrangement with LED Matrix headlights, and is slightly larger than the outgoing model. On the profile, it gets squared wheel arches along with redesigned 20-inch wheels. 

 

At the rear, the next-gen Kodiaq features C-shaped wraparound taillamps with Skoda lettering in the centre. Unlike the international market, where both 5-seater and 7-seater versions are available, the Indian version will only be offered in the 7-seater configuration.

 

The cabin includes a free-standing 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-inch digital instrument display, and a head-up display. Notably, the gear selector for the automatic transmission has been moved from the centre console to behind the steering wheel, creating additional storage space. 

 

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Prices Slashed; Variants Rename

 

New Skoda Kodiaq SUV Makes World Premiere India Launch Likely In 2024 carandbike 6

The cabin includes a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-inch digital instrument display, and a head-up display.

 

The international model also gets features including massage seats, four USB-C charging ports, a 14-speaker Canton sound system, and a 15W wireless charging box for two smartphones with an in-built cooling function while most of these features will be carried over to the Indian-spec version as well.  As for safety, the Kodiaq will also come equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

 

Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB EVO platform, the second-generation Kodiaq is expected to retain the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine from the previous model, which produces 188 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

 

Skoda Kodiaq spied 2

The refreshed Kodiaq is expected to launch in India at the end of this year. 

 

Currently, the Kodiaq is available in a single, fully-loaded L&K variant, which is priced at Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model is anticipated to be priced higher than the outgoing version and is expected to launch at the end of this year. The new-generation Skoda Kodiaq will continue to compete with the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, and its sibling, the Volkswagen Tiguan.


Image Source 

# Skoda Kodiaq# Skoda Kodiaq SUV# Next-gen Skoda Kodiaq# New Kodiaq# Skoda Auto# Kodiaq# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

