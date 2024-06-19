Next-Generation Skoda Kodiaq Spotted Testing In India

The next-generation Skoda Kodiaq has been spotted testing in India for the first time, suggesting its launch may be imminent. Unveiled globally in October 2023, the new Kodiaq gets updated styling, a refreshed interior, and additional features.

The new Kodiaq was spotted completely undisguised on Indian roads.

The new Kodiaq was spotted completely undisguised, finished in a white exterior shade. Moreover, it gets the Skoda 2D logo on the front, a quad-headlight arrangement with LED Matrix headlights, and is slightly larger than the outgoing model. On the profile, it gets squared wheel arches along with redesigned 20-inch wheels.

At the rear, the next-gen Kodiaq features C-shaped wraparound taillamps with Skoda lettering in the centre. Unlike the international market, where both 5-seater and 7-seater versions are available, the Indian version will only be offered in the 7-seater configuration.

The cabin includes a free-standing 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-inch digital instrument display, and a head-up display. Notably, the gear selector for the automatic transmission has been moved from the centre console to behind the steering wheel, creating additional storage space.

The international model also gets features including massage seats, four USB-C charging ports, a 14-speaker Canton sound system, and a 15W wireless charging box for two smartphones with an in-built cooling function while most of these features will be carried over to the Indian-spec version as well. As for safety, the Kodiaq will also come equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB EVO platform, the second-generation Kodiaq is expected to retain the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine from the previous model, which produces 188 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

The refreshed Kodiaq is expected to launch in India at the end of this year.

Currently, the Kodiaq is available in a single, fully-loaded L&K variant, which is priced at Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model is anticipated to be priced higher than the outgoing version and is expected to launch at the end of this year. The new-generation Skoda Kodiaq will continue to compete with the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, and its sibling, the Volkswagen Tiguan.



