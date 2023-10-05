New Skoda Kodiaq SUV Makes World Premiere; India Launch Likely In 2024

Following hot on the heels of the new-gen Volkswagen Tiguan is its mechanically-related sibling, the all-new Skoda Kodiaq, which has made its world premiere in Mlada Boleslav. Now in its second generation, the Kodiaq – which Skoda has produced over 8.40 lakh units of, since 2016 – has grown a shade larger, with an aim to offer more interior space, has a sharper focus on in-cabin tech, and for the first time ever, will be available overseas with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

At 4,758 mm in length, the new Kodiaq is 61 mm longer than its predecessor.

Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB EVO platform, the new Kodiaq is 61 mm longer than its predecessor (at 4,758 mm), but remains unchanged in other dimensions, and also has a near-identical wheelbase (2,791 mm). It adopts Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design philosophy, previewed by the Vision 7S concept from 2022, and has a slightly more rounded and softened appearance. It features the new Skoda 2D logo on its nose, a quad-headlight arrangement with LED Matrix headlights claiming to have 15 per cent higher light output, and an illuminated strip sat behind the larger grille, linking it visually to the Enyaq EV.

C-shaped LED tail-lights are linked by a reflective strip; note new Skoda corporate lettering.

With new bumpers, aero-oriented wing mirrors and wheels, as well as active cooling shutters, Skoda claims the new Kodiaq’s drag coefficient has been reduced to 0.282 Cd. Viewed in profile, the Kodiaq has a strong shoulder line, squared-off wheel arches, aero-optimised wheels (wheel size options range from 17- to 20-inches) and a tipped-forward contrast element on the D-pillar. At the back, the Kodiaq has C-shaped LED tail-lights linked by a reflective red strip, along with the new Skoda corporate lettering on the wide tailgate.

Freestanding 13-inch touchscreen dominates the dashboard.

On the inside, the new Kodiaq’s dashboard design and layout pretty much mirrors that of the upcoming new Superb sedan. Along with a two-spoke steering, there’s now a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system that incorporates most cabin controls, along with a 10-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ digital instruments display.

Gear lever is now mounted on the steering column.

Also on the Kodiaq for the first time is a head-up display, which will be optional equipment, but one of the highlights is the debut of the ‘Smart Dials’. The three rotary dials positioned on the centre console integrate a small screen, with the outer two dials providing access to climate controls and seat heating and ventilation, and the centre dial offering the ability to customise and control up to four in-car functions. The gear lever is now mounted on the steering column, which has freed up more storage space, and other creature comforts inside the new Kodiaq include massage seats, four USB-C charging ports, a 14-speaker Canton sound system and a 15 W wireless charging box for two smartphones with an in-built cooling function.

Boot space has risen in both five- and seven-seat models.

Overseas, the new Kodiaq will continue to be offered in both five- and seven-seat forms. Skoda claims the latter offers more headroom for passengers in the last row, and even with all three rows of seats up, the new Kodiaq will have 340 litres of luggage space, which is 70 litres more than before. In five-seat form, the Kodiaq has a 910-litre boot, an increase of 75 litres.

Abroad, the new Kodiaq will be available with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

On the powertrain front, the new Kodiaq will offer a broad set of options to buyers in global markets. There is a 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol on offer, along with 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol and TDI diesel engines, with outputs ranging from 148 bhp to 201 bhp. The most powerful versions of the Kodiaq petrol and diesel will be fitted with four-wheel drive as standard, and all versions – barring one – are equipped with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Plug-in hybrid Kodiaq can tap into an 11 kW AC charger, as well as a 50 kW DC fast-charger.

The highlight in the powertrain department is the plug-in hybrid version of the new Kodiaq. Combining the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with a 25.7 kWh lithium-ion battery, the Kodiaq PHEV can send a peak 201 bhp and 350 Nm of torque to the front wheels via a 6-speed DSG automatic, and in pure electric mode, will have a range of over 100 kilometres. To further enhance its usability as an electric vehicle, Skoda says the Kodiaq can be plugged into a DC fast-charger to charge at up to 50 kW, which will help it regain 80 per cent charge in just 25 minutes. It can also accept up to 11 kW of AC current, with which the battery can be recharged to full in two-and-a-half hours.

Also on offer with the new Kodiaq is optional adaptive suspension dubbed the ‘DCC Plus Dynamic Chassis Control’. The Kodiaq is also equipped with nine airbags, including side airbags for the front seats, head airbags and a central airbag between the driver and front passenger. Other advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) include autonomous emergency braking, turn assist, crossroads assist, exit warning and an intelligent park assist function, which will enable remote parking of the Kodiaq from the outside using a smartphone app.

In India, the Kodiaq is assembled at the company’s facility in Aurangabad, and is currently its most expensive offering. When the new Kodiaq arrives in India sometime in the second half of 2024, expect prices for it to breach the Rs 40 lakh mark, with the range-topping model expected to inch closer to Rs 50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).