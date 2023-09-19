Login

New Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Unveiled: Plug-In Hybrid Model Gets 100 KM Range

Now in its third generation, the Tiguan is 30 mm longer than its predecessor, but remains identical in nearly all other dimensions.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

19-Sep-23 06:21 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Third-gen Volkswagen Tiguan debuts ahead of 2024 market launch.
  • Features IQ Light LED Matrix headlights, new Digital Cockpit and automated ventilation for the front seats.
  • Will be offered in petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid forms overseas.

The latest iteration of Volkswagen’s global best-seller, the Tiguan SUV, has made its world premiere in Wolfsburg. Now in its third generation, the Volkswagen Tiguan has undergone an extensive, if not comprehensive, revamp, which brings it visually in line with other Volkswagen SUVs on sale at present, and adds some vital new tech. To put into perspective the importance of the Tiguan for VW, the company has sold 76 lakh units of the SUV since its launch in 2007, with nearly 10 lakh units sold in just the last two years. Since 2018, not only has the Tiguan been the best-selling VW in the world, but also the highest-selling model from the entire VW Group.

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Unveils High-Performance Concept ID.X Electric Sports Sedan at ID. Treffen Event

 

Pronounced haunches add visual muscle; 2,680 mm wheelbase is identical to the outgoing Tiguan's.


Based on the updated MQB ‘evo’ platform, the new Tiguan is, in size terms, almost identical to the outgoing model. It is 30 mm longer, but just 4 mm taller, and its width and 2,680 mm wheelbase are the same as that of the current Tiguan. In terms of its appearance, the Tiguan’s face is now home to ‘IQ Light HD’ Matrix headlights, which were developed for use in the bigger Touareg SUV and employ 38,400 multi-pixel LEDs for illumination. Both headlight units are connected by a slim LED light strip situated on top of the partial glass cover. The Tiguan sits on new dual-tone alloy wheels, has more pronounced haunches and a full-width LED tail-light with three individual LED clusters at either end. Volkswagen says the new Tiguan is also more aerodynamic, with a drag coefficient of 0.28 Cd (down from 0.33 Cd).

 

Also Read: All-New Volkswagen Passat Unveiled

 

LED tail-lights linked by a light bar to accentuate the width of the new Tiguan.
 

Inside, the new Tiguan has a revised Digital Cockpit layout, combining a 10.25-inch digital instruments display with a 15.1-inch freestanding central touchscreen running the latest MIB4 infotainment. VW has replaced the touch-capacitive controls on the steering wheel with physical buttons for enhanced tactility, and the volume slider and climate control buttons – placed at the base of the central screen – are backlit. The centre console is slim, and only houses a rotary controller with an inbuilt OLED screen that lets one cycle through chassis and powertrain settings, as well as choose from different ambient lighting modes. This is because the gear lever is now a stalk on the steering column, something we’ll also see on the next-gen Skoda Kodiaq.

 

Dashboard largely devoid of switches, but physical buttons return to the steering wheel; gear lever now positioned on the steering column.

 

VW also says there’s more headroom for rear-seat passengers, and boot space (in the non-hybrid versions) rises to 652 litres. Also new are the ergoActive Plus seats, which are equipped with pneumatic four-way lumbar adjustment and a 10-chamber pressure massage function. Additionally, a programming function can enable automatic activation of the seat ventilation when outside temperatures rise to a certain level. Also present on the new Tiguan are a variety of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including autonomous emergency braking, lane keep and lane change assist, dynamic road sign display and Park Assist Pro with remote parking capability (for automatic driving into and out of parking spaces controlled by the driver from outside the vehicle using a smartphone app).

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus GT Edge Edition Gains Carbon Steel Matte Grey Colour

 

VW says the new Tiguan offers more headroom to rear-seat passengers.

 

For now, the new Tiguan will be offered with a variety of powertrains, including 1.5-litre petrol, 2.0-litre petrol, 2.0-litre diesel and 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrains. Exact power outputs haven’t been disclosed at this time, but the big news is the larger, 19.7 kWh battery in the plug-in hybrid variants enables a pure-electric driving range of up to 100 kilometres. More importantly, the plug-in hybrid model is designed to accept faster AC charging, and can also be plugged into a DC fast-charger. All versions of the Tiguan have an automatic transmission (6-speed DSG on the plug-in hybrids, 7-speed DSG on all other versions), and paddle shifters come standard.

 

Boot space rises to 652 litres in the non-hybrid models.

 

Volkswagen will also offer a Dynamic Chassis Control Pro option for the new Tiguan’s adaptive suspension system. This pairs twin-valve variable dampers with a Vehicle Dynamics Manager (VDM) system that debuted in the present-day Golf GTI. The VDM, which controls the electronic differential locks and the lateral dynamics of the dampers, is said to deliver wheel-specific braking interventions and selective changes in damper stiffness, aiding vehicle control and agility.

 

Abroad, the new Tiguan will go on sale early in 2024. In India, the current-gen model is the most expensive VW available, priced at Rs 35.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the new Tiguan to make its way to our shores sometime in the second half of 2024, but its prices could inch closer to the Rs 40 lakh mark, especially if VW opts to introduce the plug-in hybrid version of the SUV. 

# Volkswagen# Volkswagen Tiguan# suv# automatic cars# petrol# diesel# VW# VW Tiguan

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi Q5
7.1
0
10
2015 Audi Q5
70,925 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Volkswagen Models

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun

₹ 11.62 - 19.46 Lakh

Volkswagen Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus

₹ 11.48 - 18.76 Lakh

Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan

₹ 35.17 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

You might be interested in

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Aprilia RS 457 India Unveil Tomorrow: What We Know So Far
Aprilia RS 457 India Unveil Tomorrow: What We Know So Far
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14594 second ago

Aprilia is all set to unveil and possibly launch the RS 457 supersport in India tomorrow. Here’s what we know about the motorcycle so far.

New Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Unveiled: Plug-In Hybrid Model Gets 100 KM Range
New Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Unveiled: Plug-In Hybrid Model Gets 100 KM Range
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-11747 second ago

Now in its third generation, the Tiguan is 30 mm longer than its predecessor, but remains identical in nearly all other dimensions.

2023 Kia Seltos Garners Over 50,000 Bookings In 2 Months
2023 Kia Seltos Garners Over 50,000 Bookings In 2 Months
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-8233 second ago

Kia India launched the updated Seltos on July 21, while bookings for the same commenced on July 14, 2023

Ducati Scrambler 2G Launched At Rs 10.39 Lakh
Ducati Scrambler 2G Launched At Rs 10.39 Lakh
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-7905 second ago

The new generation Ducati Scrambler will be available in three models: Scrambler Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift.

Tushek Unveils Aeon Hypercar with Dual Power Options
Tushek Unveils Aeon Hypercar with Dual Power Options
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Tushek emphasizes the Aeon's personalized experience, allowing customers to fully customize the vehicle's interior.

BMW R 1300 GS Teased; Global Unveil Later This Month
BMW R 1300 GS Teased; Global Unveil Later This Month
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

BMW Motorrad has officially teased its new flagship ADV, the BMW R 1300 GS. It will make its debut on September 28, 2023.

Tata Motors Plans To Open EV-Only Showrooms In India Soon
Tata Motors Plans To Open EV-Only Showrooms In India Soon
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said that the company wants to expand its EV ecosystem and will be exploring the possibility of exclusive EV dealerships under the Tata.ev brand.

BYD Global Achieves Production Milestone Of 5,00,000 Units For Its Atto 3 SUV
BYD Global Achieves Production Milestone Of 5,00,000 Units For Its Atto 3 SUV
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The Atto 3 is the second vehicle introduced by BYD in India that was launched in November 2022

BYD India Delivers 200 Units Of Atto 3 Electric SUV In A Single Day
BYD India Delivers 200 Units Of Atto 3 Electric SUV In A Single Day
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Deliveries took place simultaneously across six major cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and a few other cities.

Tata Nexon EV Facelift's 12.3-Inch Touchscreen Will Stream Your Favourite Movies And TV Shows
Tata Nexon EV Facelift's 12.3-Inch Touchscreen Will Stream Your Favourite Movies And TV Shows
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The 12.3-inch touchscreen gets an inbuilt Arcade.ev app store

Tata Motors Plans To Open EV-Only Showrooms In India Soon
Tata Motors Plans To Open EV-Only Showrooms In India Soon
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said that the company wants to expand its EV ecosystem and will be exploring the possibility of exclusive EV dealerships under the Tata.ev brand.

Tata Nexon EV Facelift's 12.3-Inch Touchscreen Will Stream Your Favourite Movies And TV Shows
Tata Nexon EV Facelift's 12.3-Inch Touchscreen Will Stream Your Favourite Movies And TV Shows
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The 12.3-inch touchscreen gets an inbuilt Arcade.ev app store

Audi Q5 Limited Edition Launched In India At Rs 69.72 Lakh
Audi Q5 Limited Edition Launched In India At Rs 69.72 Lakh
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The limited-run Q5 sports the Mythos Black shade and gets blacked-out styling cues.

Jeep Meridian Overland Revealed; Third Special Edition Variant Of SUV For India
Jeep Meridian Overland Revealed; Third Special Edition Variant Of SUV For India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

As with the currently available Upland and X, the Overland gets variant-specific cosmetic tweaks to the cabin and exterior.

2024 Jeep Compass Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 20.49 Lakh
2024 Jeep Compass Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 20.49 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The 2024 Jeep Compass is solely available with a diesel engine but gets the addition of a new 4x2 diesel automatic variant.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • New Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Unveiled: Plug-In Hybrid Model Gets 100 KM Range
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn